LET IT FLY: Dutka scores 25 points, hits seven 3s in Bandys girls' 63-38 win over Maiden

CATAWBA — When the Bandys girls basketball team visited Maiden to begin the 2020-21 season, it took a fourth-quarter comeback for the Trojans to topple the Blue Devils. The season-opening victory was Bandys’ fourth consecutive regular-season win over its Catawba County rivals.
The Trojans made it five straight on Friday evening, and it wasn’t as difficult this time around. Behind the talented junior tandem of Logan Dutka and Macy Rummage, the hosts turned a close game at the half into a convincing 63-38 triumph at Bost-Matheson Gymnasium.
“They finally defensively picked up the intensity (in the second half),” Bandys coach Nicki Brittain said of her team. “And that’s what we told them at the beginning of the second half, that we let them hang out in the first half, but we’ve got to put them away in the second half. So defensively I had them pick up their intensity and it helped.”
Bandys (5-3, 5-3 South Fork 2A Conference) never trailed in the contest, which began with a basket from Rummage. Maiden’s Marley Mingus answered with one of her own at the other end, but Dutka followed with her first of seven 3-pointers as the Trojans took the lead for good. Rummage also knocked down a 3 in the opening quarter as Bandys grabbed a 10-5 lead after the initial eight minutes.
Maggie Andrews scored off a Bandys turnover to begin the second quarter, bringing the Blue Devils (2-5, 2-5) within three. However, Dutka countered with another triple to double the advantage. Following two free throws from Maiden’s Lainee Hentschel, Dutka drilled two more 3s, forcing the visitors to call a timeout down 19-9 with 5:21 remaining in the first half.
Maiden responded with a 7-2 run to enter halftime trailing 21-16 — the same five-point deficit it faced at the end of the opening period — but Bandys was able to find its stride in the third quarter. After Dutka and Rummage combined to score all of the Trojans’ points in the first half, several of their teammates got involved after the break.
Rummage was Bandys’ leading scorer in the third quarter with eight points, while Caroline McIntosh added four points to go with another 3 from Dutka. The Trojans also got two points apiece from Olivia Little and Cailyn Huggins, whose buzzer-beating putback extended Bandys’ advantage to 40-24 heading into the final frame.
Maiden enjoyed its highest-scoring quarter of the evening in the fourth period, but so did Bandys. Dutka knocked down two more treys to give her seven for the contest as part of a game-high 25-point performance. Additionally, Rummage poured in eight more points to finish with 23, including a 10-for-11 effort at the free-throw line.
On the other side, Andrews led the Blue Devils with 17 points including 12 after halftime. Mingus added 11 points and Hentschel chipped in seven.
“Logan shot with confidence, and when she shoots with confidence she gets hot, and that was big for us tonight,” said Brittain, who added that Rummage was “everywhere.”
“She’s all over the floor,” said Brittain of her 5-foot-5 point guard. “So tonight her and her driving — getting those breakaway layups and getting fouled, going to the free-throw line — that helped. And I think that helped her mentally as well.”
Bandys travels to Newton-Conover on Tuesday, while Maiden hosts West Lincoln to begin a three-game week that will also include road trips to North Lincoln and Lake Norman Charter on Wednesday and Friday, respectively.
The Trojans will be looking for revenge against the Red Devils in their next contest. Bandys held a three-point lead in the fourth quarter of the first matchup before being outscored 24-8 down the stretch in a 52-39 home loss.
“I honestly think (the game against) Newton-Conover was probably until this week the best game my girls have played, and they weren’t quite ready to put together four quarters,” said Brittain. “We got three, but we couldn’t put together the fourth.
“Being at the beginning of the season, not having the nonconference games to get in shape, I don’t think we were quite in shape yet,” she continued. “So that’s gonna be our goal is to actually put together all four quarters on Tuesday.”
Maiden: 05 11 08 14 — 38
Bandys: 10 11 19 23 — 63
Maiden — Maggie Andrews 17, Marley Mingus 11, Lainee Hentschel 7, Kennedy Noble 2, Alyssa Keener 1.
Bandys — Logan Dutka 25, Macy Rummage 23, Caroline McIntosh 5, Hope Clements 4, Cailyn Huggins 4, Olivia Little 2.
