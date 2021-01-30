LET IT FLY: Dutka scores 25 points, hits seven 3s in Bandys girls' 63-38 win over Maiden

CATAWBA — When the Bandys girls basketball team visited Maiden to begin the 2020-21 season, it took a fourth-quarter comeback for the Trojans to topple the Blue Devils. The season-opening victory was Bandys’ fourth consecutive regular-season win over its Catawba County rivals.

The Trojans made it five straight on Friday evening, and it wasn’t as difficult this time around. Behind the talented junior tandem of Logan Dutka and Macy Rummage, the hosts turned a close game at the half into a convincing 63-38 triumph at Bost-Matheson Gymnasium.

“They finally defensively picked up the intensity (in the second half),” Bandys coach Nicki Brittain said of her team. “And that’s what we told them at the beginning of the second half, that we let them hang out in the first half, but we’ve got to put them away in the second half. So defensively I had them pick up their intensity and it helped.”

Bandys (5-3, 5-3 South Fork 2A Conference) never trailed in the contest, which began with a basket from Rummage. Maiden’s Marley Mingus answered with one of her own at the other end, but Dutka followed with her first of seven 3-pointers as the Trojans took the lead for good. Rummage also knocked down a 3 in the opening quarter as Bandys grabbed a 10-5 lead after the initial eight minutes.