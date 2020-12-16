Lenoir-Rhyne, local high schools announce athletic postponements

Several athletic postponements were announced Wednesday morning, with Wednesday afternoon's women's basketball game between Lenoir-Rhyne and Queens in Hickory as well as three volleyball matches involving Catawba County squads among the affected contests.

No makeup date has been revealed for Lenoir-Rhyne's home opener, which was canceled due to a positive test within the Queens program. The Bears are scheduled to return to action on Jan. 2 against Catawba in a home game that will tip off at 2 p.m.

Additionally, Wednesday night's volleyball matches — Lake Norman Charter at Bandys, Hickory at Alexander Central and St. Stephens at South Caldwell — were pushed back to Thursday due to inclement weather. The contest at Bandys is set for a 5:30 p.m. start time, while the other two are slated to begin at 6 p.m.