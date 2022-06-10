LEGION ROUNDUP: Post 48 baseball snaps 3-game skid

NEWTON — Playing at home for the first time in nearly two weeks, the Hickory Post 48 American Legion baseball team snapped a three-game losing streak with an 11-8 victory over Statesville Post 113 on Wednesday at Henkel-Alley Field at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds. Post 48 scored in four different innings and finished with 13 hits in the three-run triumph.

Isaiah McDowell had three doubles and five RBIs for Hickory (3-6), which also received two hits apiece from Hayden Tabor, Zane Wilson and Justin Skewes, the latter of whom recorded a triple for one of his hits. Post 48’s Ryan Zych added a double, with Silas Isenhour, Lucas Dentel and Nick Blackburn each registering a single.

Hollis Morphis earned the win for Post 48 thanks to four innings of three-run (two earned), five-hit ball with four strikeouts and one walk. Jack McGhinnis and Aidan Landrum also saw time on the mound for Hickory.

Post 48 hosts a doubleheader against Henderson County Post 77 tonight at 5 p.m., while Statesville (0-5) visits the Queen City Mustangs for a single game that will begin at 7 p.m.

SENIOR LEGION SOFTBALL

Post 48 sweeps Alexander

The Hickory Post 48 Senior Legion softball team collected a pair of road wins over Alexander Post 170 on Wednesday in Taylorsville. No scores were available at presstime, but the victories moved Hickory’s record on the season to 3-1.

Post 48 hosts a doubleheader against Wilkes County Post 31 on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Lenoir-Rhyne University.