A local legend is gone, but will never be forgotten.

David Elder, who grew up in Alexander County and played football at Lenoir-Rhyne before beginning a teaching and coaching career that spanned more than three and a half decades and included a memorable run at Hickory High from 1979-2003, died Monday at age 77 following a lengthy battle with cancer. Elder was serving as Ward 4 Alderman for the town of Long View at the time of his death.

“Coach Elder was a great man who influenced thousands of students, coaches and teachers at Hickory High School,” said Hickory High athletic director David Craft. “Those that were fortunate enough to play or coach alongside him will always feel very honored. He loved coaching and it showed in his relationships with his players, coaches and their families. His impact on our community spans decades and will continue in the future.”

A 1963 graduate of Taylorsville High School who was the 12th of 13 children, Elder was a four-year starter for Lenoir-Rhyne’s football team when the school was still known as Lenoir-Rhyne College. He was inducted into the Lenoir-Rhyne University Sports Hall of Fame in 2000.

Elder is also a member of the Catawba County Sports Hall of Fame, the Alexander County Sports Hall of Fame and the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame, joining the latter in 2017. In addition, the Hickory High football field was named after Elder during a 2021 ceremony.

“I am saddened to hear of the passing of Coach David Elder,” said NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker. “He was a positive role model for those he influenced in the Hickory community, whether as a teacher, coach or administrator. He was a good friend to the NCHSAA. The last time I saw Coach Elder he was working as a commentator with the radio, but he made time to share a story and give me a word of encouragement. His family is in my thoughts and prayers.”

During his time at Hickory High, Elder led the Red Tornadoes to four state championships, including three in girls basketball and one in football. Hickory’s football team finished 16-0 in 1996 and defeated Ragsdale 42-0 in the 3A title game, while the girls basketball team won 3A championships in 1995, 1998 and 1999.

“I want to thank the Elder family for sharing Coach with us,” said Hickory High girls basketball coach Alicia Abernathy, who played on the 1998 and 1999 title-winning squads. “He made a very big impact on my life and I definitely wouldn’t be where I am without him. His belief in me gave me confidence as a player. His continued belief in me has given me confidence as a coach and will continue to.

“One of our last conversations was encouraging me to continue to be me and it will work out,” she continued. “He was one of those people who saw others as a blessing, but he was the real blessing. I was so excited to see him at our last home game, what a sacrifice he made coming. It was just the type of person he was, and that’s exactly the coach, mentor, parental figure and person I aspire to become, because of him.”

Elder was 418-129 in 20 years as the head coach of Hickory High’s girls basketball team, and he was 143-71-1 as a head football coach, including an 85-29 record during his nine years with the Red Tornadoes. Prior high school coaching stops for Elder included stints at West Lincoln, South Stanly, Lenoir and West Caldwell.

“I have nothing but fond memories of Coach Elder,” said JuJu Phillips, a teacher with Catawba County Schools and a broadcaster for Lenoir-Rhyne football. “He was one of the best people you will ever meet and one of the best high school coaches I’ve ever covered, yet was one of the easiest interviews. He always made time to talk. I’ll remember his laugh, which made everyone else laugh. I feel fortunate for the opportunity to have known him for as long as I did.”

Following his retirement from coaching in 2003, Elder made the move to broadcasting in 2005. He was a color commentator for WHKY Radio during Hickory High football and basketball games until 2021, with his last broadcast coming in the football team's 63-0 win at West Iredell in October of that year.

“Coach was respected so much,” said WHKY sports director Jason Savage, the longtime play-by-play man for Hickory High football and basketball. “He gave respect if you tried your hardest, and people respected him. As a result, they pushed themselves harder, and he got the most out of everyone. At the same time, we got the most by being with him.”

“I’d never met Dave until he had already retired from coaching,” added WACB Radio news director Rick Gilbert. “I knew about him and how revered he was. Alexander County, Hickory High School and LRU all had their connection to Dave. He came up tough and was expected to give it the best he had every day. He was a person that people respected and not just because he was so physically imposing.”

Gilbert also made mention of Elder’s firm handshake, stating that “I think he forgot sometimes how strong he was.”

Elder was also a devout Christian who attended Bethany Lutheran Church in Hickory. Fellow church member Bob Duckworth, a volunteer for the Hickory High Athletic Boosters, called Elder “a real life hero.”

“We became friends when I relocated back to Hickory in the early 1990s,” said Duckworth. “He married a friend of my wife and I and we went to the same church. With my love of high school sports, especially football, David became a target for my incessant need to know him better. He was such a great guy and he shared many stories of his playing days at Taylorsville High and Lenoir-Rhyne College.”

“David was always about doing things the right way, following the rules and being a fierce competitor,” he continued. “He was such a good steward of his faith at church. He always was David first and coach second. ... David was a simple man at heart and made such an impact on me and many others in the area.”