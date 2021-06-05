LATE-SEASON SHOCKER: Red Tornadoes stun Indians, ending St. Stephens' 4-game win streak

“I felt like we put the ball in play. We could just never get that big hit,” said Bowman. “When you play Coach Craft’s team, they’re going to be hard-nosed, they’re going to be well-coached. I felt like they made the plays when they had to. They did play great defense. Hats off to Hickory for coming in here and competing.”

Hickory really put the pressure on St. Stephens in the fifth inning when the Red Tornadoes broke open a one-run game by touching home four times. The big blow was a bases-loaded triple down the right-field line by lefty Eli Rose with two outs.

“Whew, that was really nice,” said Craft. “(He) just found it and drove it.”

St. Stephens answered back with a run in the bottom of the fifth, but had a potential rally snuffed out in the sixth inning by the Red Tornadoes’ second double play.

Hickory padded its lead with two runs in the top of the seventh to go up 9-3. But St. Stephens did not go quietly into the night shadows. A base hit by Dalen Mulligan forced Craft’s hand in removing Lefevers. First, Will Banks tried his hand at securing the victory for the Red Tornadoes. But Banks allowed two runs on another base hit by Marley, a passed ball and three consecutive free passes that forced in another run.