LATE-SEASON SHOCKER: Red Tornadoes stun Indians, ending St. Stephens' 4-game win streak

Wins have been hard for a young Hickory baseball team to come by in 2021, but on Friday night the Red Tornadoes got one that will make the season memorable. Hickory ambushed Northwestern 3A/4A Conference co-leader St. Stephens on the Indians’ diamond by the score of 9-5.
“Good win for these kids and we’re really proud of them,” said jubilant Hickory head coach David Craft. “They kept hanging in there. We’ve been on a slide. They kept working hard. Just really happy for them.”
The win ended a six-game skid for the Red Tornadoes, now 3-8 overall and 2-8 in league action. St. Stephens, now 9-2 and 8-2, had won its previous four games.
The Red Tornadoes started Matthew Lefevers on the hill. The Hickory freshman made an impression on St. Stephens coach Jimmy Bowman. Lefevers went 6 1/3 innings, allowing six hits, striking out two and walking four. He allowed three runs, only two of which were earned.
“You’ve got to give a lot of credit to their starter (Lefevers). He came out, he pitched, he competed,” Bowman said. “I was really impressed with how he was able to make the big pitch when he needed to. He kept us off balance.”
Lefevers was efficient, throwing 91 pitches — 52 of which were strikes.
“He battled and competed the whole game,” Craft said.
The Red Tornadoes scored three runs in the second inning spurred by a leadoff single by Dean Hall and four walks that forced in two runs. The third run came home on a sacrifice fly to left field by Isaiah McDowell.
St. Stephens starter Gavin Marley went just 1 1/3 innings before turning the ball over to southpaw Josh Barkley. The second inning was also the beginning of a pattern that saw the Red Tornadoes get the leadoff batter on base in four out of seven frames.
“We had a number of walks. They (Hickory batters) made us throw strikes. I take that personally,” said Bowman. “That’s on me for not having our pitchers ready. We talk about getting the leadoff out every inning, trying to eliminate the walks, the two-out walks.”
Three Indians pitchers combined for nine strikeouts, seven walks and a hit batsman.
Barkley kept Hickory in check while the Indians scratched out single tallies in the second and fourth innings to get within a run at 3-2. Barkley doubled home Elec Marvin in the second inning and Justin Skewes drove in Marvin with a base hit in the fourth inning after Marvin opened that at-bat for St. Stephens with a double.
But in both innings, the second especially, the rewards could have been bigger for the Indians, who left runners on second and third in the second and ended the fourth with a double play. It was the first of two groundball twin killings turned by the Red Tornadoes’ infield.
“I felt like we put the ball in play. We could just never get that big hit,” said Bowman. “When you play Coach Craft’s team, they’re going to be hard-nosed, they’re going to be well-coached. I felt like they made the plays when they had to. They did play great defense. Hats off to Hickory for coming in here and competing.”
Hickory really put the pressure on St. Stephens in the fifth inning when the Red Tornadoes broke open a one-run game by touching home four times. The big blow was a bases-loaded triple down the right-field line by lefty Eli Rose with two outs.
“Whew, that was really nice,” said Craft. “(He) just found it and drove it.”
St. Stephens answered back with a run in the bottom of the fifth, but had a potential rally snuffed out in the sixth inning by the Red Tornadoes’ second double play.
Hickory padded its lead with two runs in the top of the seventh to go up 9-3. But St. Stephens did not go quietly into the night shadows. A base hit by Dalen Mulligan forced Craft’s hand in removing Lefevers. First, Will Banks tried his hand at securing the victory for the Red Tornadoes. But Banks allowed two runs on another base hit by Marley, a passed ball and three consecutive free passes that forced in another run.
Craft then turned to southpaw Blake Kiser, who came out to warm up, and then had to retreat to the dugout without throwing a pitch because of leg cramps. Kiser was able to go after treatment and got the final out of the game on a strikeout.
“They just kept battling,” Craft said. “They got the last out and we’re happy.”
Hall, Kiser and Rose each had two hits for Hickory. Marley had a double and a single for St. Stephens. Marvin and Barkley also had two-baggers for the Indians, who outhit Hickory 7-6.
Both teams will be at home on Monday. Hickory tangles with first-place McDowell, while St. Stephens battles Freedom.
Hickory: 030 040 2 – 9 6 1
St. Stephens: 010 110 2 – 5 7 1
WP: Matt Lefevers
LP: Gavin Marley