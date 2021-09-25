Late score carries Lincolnton past Newton-Conover

The Wolves were more consistent offensively after the break. They put together a 16-play, 65-yard drive in the third quarter that culminated in a 2-yard scoring plunge by Bernard Wingate on fourth down to get within three points, 17-14.

Then, after the defense thwarted Newton-Conover’s best drive of the second half, the Wolves moved 70 yards for the game-winner. The key play on the drive was a long lateral pass from Bost to Smith, who launched a 42-yard pass down the Newton-Conover sideline to Odum. Odum caught the ball falling out of bounds and appeared to juggle the ball as he went out.

“He (Odum) caught the ball in-bounds. But he was fumbling all the way out. He never had possession until he was out of bounds. Everybody saw it except for one guy,” Pack said of the play that took the ball to the Red Devils’ 26. “But we don’t ever blame the refs. We’ve got to make plays.”

The Wolves went to a "bull elephant" backfield. In a full-T formation, the first handoff went to 258-pound offensive lineman Teeghan Strutt playing fullback for 4 yards. A quick run by Heath garnered a first down at the 11. Then Heath got it again and went over left tackle for the 11-yard score that put the Wolves ahead for the first time in the game with just 1:12 remaining.