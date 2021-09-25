Late score carries Lincolnton past Newton-Conover

NEWTON — Newton-Conover jumped on top just 43 seconds into Friday night’s football contest against Lincolnton at Gurley Stadium. The Red Devils held that advantage on the scoreboard until the final 1:12 when the Wolves’ Khamoni Heath scored from 11 yards out for a 21-17 victory, Lincolnton’s first of the season.
“It’s a tough one for the kids because they played so hard,” said Newton-Conover coach Steven Pack. “I just feel for those guys. They played really hard.”
Lincolnton won the toss and chose to receive. That proved to be an ill-fated decision because on the Wolves’ first play from scrimmage they went to the air. The Red Devils’ Zane Redmond jumped in front of a Lincolnton receiver on the short route and returned the interception 24 yards for a fast pick-six and a 7-0 Newton-Conover lead just 43 seconds into the game.
“That was huge,” Pack said of Redmond’s theft. “He’s a great player. We went press-man right there. He’s just a good player.”
From there, the teams played to a stalemate until midway through the second quarter when Lincolnton put together its first serious threat but lost the ball on a fumble at the Newton-Conover 2-yard line. The Red Devils took advantage of a tightly packed Wolves defense and went to the air.
Completions to Demarcus Beatty and Redmond complemented punishing runs by Ben Watson. They were aided by two 15-yard penalties against the Wolves’ defense, which got Newton-Conover close enough for Dax Shannon to boot a 28-yard field goal to up the Red Devils' lead to 10-0.
But Lincolnton’s offense found some life thanks to a 62-yard kickoff return by Anthony Odum to the Newton-Conover 13. The Wolves were undaunted and undeterred by two penalties, scoring when Deandra Smith took a short pass from Andre Bost and turned it into a 20-yard score barely a minute-and-a-half after Shannon's field goal.
However, Newton-Conover had some quick-score magic of its own two minutes later thanks in part to a bruising 37-yard run by Beatty. That set up an 18-yard keeper by Red Devils quarterback Aiden Luangkhot around the left end for a 17-7 lead at intermission.
“A read option. He (Luangkhot) ran it well that time,” Pack said of the scoring play. “But they (Lincolnton) kind of made an adjustment. They started jacking their ends and made us hand it off.”
That proved to be just about the conclusion of the Red Devils’ offensive fireworks. Newton-Conover only managed to penetrate a stubborn Lincolnton defense to the Wolves’ 30 once in the second half.
“They’re one of the best defenses we’ve seen, and we knew that coming in,” said Pack. “They’ve played everybody really tough defensively. We knew they were a tough defense.”
The Red Devils managed just four first downs in the second half, and one of those was courtesy of a Lincolnton penalty.
The Wolves were more consistent offensively after the break. They put together a 16-play, 65-yard drive in the third quarter that culminated in a 2-yard scoring plunge by Bernard Wingate on fourth down to get within three points, 17-14.
Then, after the defense thwarted Newton-Conover’s best drive of the second half, the Wolves moved 70 yards for the game-winner. The key play on the drive was a long lateral pass from Bost to Smith, who launched a 42-yard pass down the Newton-Conover sideline to Odum. Odum caught the ball falling out of bounds and appeared to juggle the ball as he went out.
“He (Odum) caught the ball in-bounds. But he was fumbling all the way out. He never had possession until he was out of bounds. Everybody saw it except for one guy,” Pack said of the play that took the ball to the Red Devils’ 26. “But we don’t ever blame the refs. We’ve got to make plays.”
The Wolves went to a "bull elephant" backfield. In a full-T formation, the first handoff went to 258-pound offensive lineman Teeghan Strutt playing fullback for 4 yards. A quick run by Heath garnered a first down at the 11. Then Heath got it again and went over left tackle for the 11-yard score that put the Wolves ahead for the first time in the game with just 1:12 remaining.
“We got a little tired. We’ve got a lot of kids going both ways,” said Pack. “We’re a good defense too. That type of offense will wear on you throughout the game.”
Wingate led Lincolnton on the ground with 61 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Watson was the standard bearer for the Red Devils with 83 yards on 18 carries. Both quarterbacks struggled, each with an interception and finishing with less than 50% completion percentages.
Lincolnton is now 1-4 overall and 1-1 in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference, while Newton-Conover is 1-3 and 1-1. The Wolves host Bandys next Friday, with the Red Devils returning to action for a noon kickoff next Saturday at East Burke.
Lincolnton;00;07;07;07;—;21
Newton-Conover;07;10;00;00;—;17
First Quarter
NC — Zane Redmond 24-yard interception return (Dax Shannon kick), 11:17
Second Quarter
NC — Shannon 28-yard field goal, 6:32
L — Deandra Smith 20-yard pass from Andre Bost (Peyton Rangel kick), 4:58
NC — Aiden Luangkhot 18-yard run (Shannon kick), 2:26
Third Quarter
L — Bernard Wingate 2-yard run (Rangel kick), 3:17
Fourth Quarter
L — Khamoni Heath 11-yard run (Rangel kick), 1:12
Team Stats
First Downs: Lincolnton 12, Newton-Conover 11
Rushes-yards: Lincolnton 36-147, Newton-Conover 35-147
Comp-Att-Int: Lincolnton 4-11-1, Newton-Conover 5-14-1
Passing yards: Lincolnton 102, Newton-Conover 64
Fumbles-Lost: Lincolnton4-2, Newton-Conover 1-0
Penalties-yards: Lincolnton 11-88, Newton-Conover 6-60
Individual Stats
RUSHING — Lincolnton: Andre Bost 13-46, Bernard Wingate 11-61 and 1 TD, Deandra Smith 9-18, Teeghan Strutt 1-4, Khamoni Heath 2-18 and 1 TD. Newton-Conover: Ben Watson 18-83, Demarcus Beatty 8-52, Aiden Lunagkhot 9-12 and 1 TD.
PASSING — Lincolnton: Bost 3-10-1 for 60 yards and 1 TD, Smith 1-1-0 for 42 yards. Newton-Conover: Lunangkhot 5-14-1 for 64 yards.
RECEIVING — Lincolnton: Smith 1-20 and 1 TD, Anthony Odum 3-82. Newton-Conover: Aquan Cauthen 1-22, Beatty 2-35, Zane Redmond 2-7.