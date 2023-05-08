No matter the sport, no matter the records, St. Stephens vs. Hickory contests are always intense games with bragging rights on the line. On Tuesday, it’ll mean the end of the season for two lacrosse teams.

The Indians and Red Tornadoes have the rare occasion of playing a postseason doubleheader in lacrosse, with Hickory hosting both matches in the third round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association tournament. The winner goes on to Friday’s quarterfinal round. The loser goes home.

Also still alive from the area is North Lincoln, which won its first playoff game in boys lacrosse and will take on Bishop McGuinness. The winner of that match will player the winner of Hickory and St. Stephens.

NCHSAA LACROSSE TOURNAMENTS

SCHEDULE

Third Round: Tuesday, May 9; Quarterfinals: Friday, May 12; Regional Finals: Tuesday, May 16; State Championships: Friday, May 19 or Saturday, May 20, Durham County Stadium.

1A/2A/3A WEST GIRLS TOURNAMENT

NO. 7 ST. STEPHENS (7-8) at NO. 2 HICKORY (11-3), 4:30 p.m. (Streamed on NFHS, subscription fee required)

About St. Stephens (Wild card entry, 1-1 NCHSAA playoffs)

After the pandemic shot down the program’s first playoff chance before they got to take the field, and Northern Guilford took them down last year, the Indians finally got their first home playoff match and used it to defeat North Lincoln in the first round for the first postseason win.

Coach: Lee Crump

Key players: Ann Marie Crump, Jr.; Brianna Killian, Jr.; Kenzie Lee, Jr.; Holly Hentschel, Sr.

Crump’s comments: "We have a young team this year with 11 of 19 girls having never have played lacrosse before this year. Our playoff success will hinge on the play of our three midfielders who have combined for over 100 goals this season. Our defense is led by our senior goalie Holly Hentschel. Due to several injuries some of our first-year players will need to step up into contributing roles."

About Hickory (Northwestern/ The Mountain/ Western Foothills/ Mountain Foothills co-champion, 1-5 NCHSAA playoffs)

After losing back-to-back games to conference rivals T.C. Roberson and Asheville in mid-March, the Red Tornadoes swept all six conference foes in the second half of the league. That included the first win over Roberson in two seasons, and the first win by the Red Tornadoes at Asheville to close out regular season and earn a co-championship.

The reward for the Red Tornadoes was a No. 2 seed in their bracket and a bye in the first round. A win on Tuesday would be the first in the postseason since the only other win in 2016.

Coach: Wynn Pobletts

Key players: Ella Richardson, Sr.; Sarah Oetting, Sr.; Annie Howard, So.; Landon Beard, Sr.; Joselin Turner, Sr.

Pobletts’ comments: "Some of the key players on our team have been Ella Richardson and Sarah Oetting in the midfield, making plays on both sides of the field, as well as Annie Howard and Landon Beard on defense, coming up with big plays when needed. On attack, Joselin Turner has been solid on attack, especially in transition and re-defendingm and can step into any role necessary on the team.

"The major keys of success for our team has been their grit when faced with any team. They have a ton of speed and athleticism and will chase down every ball and never give up."

Series history: Hickory is 10-2 against the Indians, including a sweep this season. The two wins by St. Stephens was a sweep of the matches played in 2022.

Next up: No. 6 West Stokes (9-5) or No. 3 Community School of Davidson (7-9)

1A/2A/3A WEST BOYS TOURNAMENT

NO. 7 ST. STEPHENS (12-7) AT NO. 2 HICKORY (12-3), 6 p.m. (Streamed on NFHS, subscription fee required)

About Hickory (Northwestern/ The Mountain/ Western Foothills/ Mountain Foothills 1A/2A/3A representative, 3-10 NCHSAA playoffs)

Seniors Britt Rumbaugh and Peter Zagaroli each scored five goals, and Jackson Neal added four, plus assisted on three others, to lead Hickory to an 18-1 win over Parkwood in Friday’s second round. Colin Day was the playmaker for the Red Tornadoes, assisting on six goals and adding three of his own. George Neal led the defensive effort with six created turnovers. Hickory continued possession by winning 18 of 22 faceoffs.

Hickory has won five in a row and looks to get to the quarterfinals for the second time in two seasons with a win on Tuesday.

Coach: Doug Knowles

Key players: Colin Day, So. (48 goals, 26 assists); Britt Rumbaugh, Sr. ( 44 goals, 31 assists, 54 groundballs); Jackson Neal, So. (43 goals, 18 assists, 28 ground balls, 36 takeaways); Peter Zagaroli, Sr. (28 goals), Luke Holtzman, So. ( 44 ground balls, 35 takeaways), Kasen Tuttle, So. (52 ground balls, 86 of 114 faceoffs won); Jackson Fox, Fr. (62.3 save pct.)

About St. Stephens (Wild card entry, 5-7 NCHSAA playoffs)

The Indians reached the third round for the first time since getting to the quarterfinals in 2017 with an 11-7 win over Atkins last week. St. Stephens has won seven of the last eight and is now 5-2 against nonconference teams this season. The Indians have at least one playoff victory in the last five seasons.

Coach: Eric Mendel

Key players: Griffin Davis, So. (50 goals, 14 assists); Gavin Davis, Sr. (45 goals, 15 assists); Jackson Pendleton, So. (19 goals, 24 assists); Ian Riffe, Jr. (77 of 215 faceoffs win); Will Fincher, So. (58.3 save pct.)

Series history: Pre-pandemic, St. Stephens dominated the series, winning 10 in a row prior to the shutdown of the 2020 season. Since then, the Red Tornadoes have won six in a row, including both conference games this season. Hickory took the first match 13-4, with the Indians getting the margin closer in the second game, 16-10. Rumbaugh has nine goals in the two games for Hickory. Griffin and Gavin Davis each had five goals for St. Stephens in the second contest. Faceoffs were dominated by Hickory in the two games by a 38-9 margin.

Next up: No. 6 North Lincoln (13-4) at No. 3 Bishop McGuinness (13-6)

NO. 6 NORTH LINCOLN (13-4) AT NO. 3 BISHOP MCGUINNESS (13-6), 7 p.m.

About North Lincoln (Wild card entry, 1-0 NCHSAA playoff)

A successful first season continues for the Knights, as the program celebrated a win over North Davidson in their first try. With just five upperclassmen on the roster of 31, North Lincoln could be building a solid program to compete on a state level in a short time.

Coach: Andrew Fink

Key players: Noah Oracion, Fr. (34 goals, 25 assists, 59 ground balls); Jake Dillingham, So. (33 goals, 21 assists, 56 ground balls); Braeden Rogers, Sr. (27 goals); Ryan Grant, So. (57 ground balls, 32 takeaways); Colin Oakes, So. (95 of 198 faceoffs won); Luke Puntch, So. (60.3 save pct.)

About the Villains (Mid-State/ Mid-Piedmont/ Northwest Piedmont Conference champion, 5-9 NCHSAA playoffs)

The Villains prepared for the playoffs by taking on a series of 4A schools at the end of the regular season. They lost three of four to end the regular season, but it paid off in Round 1 with a 16-2 win over West Stokes. After sputtering in the playoffs previous seasons, Bishop McGuinness reached the West finals last year, taking down Hickory in the quarterfinals.

Coach: Shannon Robinson

Key players: Tanner Cave, Sr. (50 goals); Matthew Cetrone, So. (41 goals, 30 assists); Mason Payne, So. (35 goals); Rio O’Hale, Sr. (29 goals, 15 assists), Miles Fuehler, Jr. (263-308 faceoffs won); Connor Argenta, So. (73.6 save pct.)

Next up: No. 7 St. Stephens (12-7) or No. 2 Hickory (12-3)