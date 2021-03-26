Lacrosse players earn all-conference honors

Several local lacrosse players recently nabbed all-conference honors for Conference 15 and Conference 19. Hickory’s Ellie Rumbaugh was named the Conference 15 Player of the Year in girls lacrosse, while teammate Delaney Deffke collected Conference 15 Defensive Player of the Year honors and St. Stephens’ Ella Brannock earned Conference 15 Offensive Player of the Year recognition.

St. Stephens’ Emily Earp was named Conference 15 Coach of the Year, and joining Brannock on the All-Conference 15 squad were fellow Indians Peyton Beiland, Jordyn Horan, Katelyn McGlamery, Kaylee McGlamery and Kadence Ramseyer. Other Hickory players named to the All-Conference 15 team included Addie Barrier, Jayden Fralick, Lauren Lyerly, Maggie Nichols, Payton Rapisardi and Ella Richardson.

The remaining players on the All-Conference 15 team were Asheville’s Anna Lee Blake, Tatum Dunton and Sally Thornburg and T.C. Roberson’s Maya Ciocian, Luci Januszkiewicz, Anna Prado and Gillian Ray.

Making All-Conference 15 honorable mention were Hickory’s Mebane White, St. Stephens’ Ann Marie Crump, Asheville’s Aislinn Nash and T.C. Roberson’s Eva Schectman.