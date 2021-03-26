Lacrosse players earn all-conference honors

Several local lacrosse players recently nabbed all-conference honors for Conference 15 and Conference 19. Hickory’s Ellie Rumbaugh was named the Conference 15 Player of the Year in girls lacrosse, while teammate Delaney Deffke collected Conference 15 Defensive Player of the Year honors and St. Stephens’ Ella Brannock earned Conference 15 Offensive Player of the Year recognition.
St. Stephens’ Emily Earp was named Conference 15 Coach of the Year, and joining Brannock on the All-Conference 15 squad were fellow Indians Peyton Beiland, Jordyn Horan, Katelyn McGlamery, Kaylee McGlamery and Kadence Ramseyer. Other Hickory players named to the All-Conference 15 team included Addie Barrier, Jayden Fralick, Lauren Lyerly, Maggie Nichols, Payton Rapisardi and Ella Richardson.
The remaining players on the All-Conference 15 team were Asheville’s Anna Lee Blake, Tatum Dunton and Sally Thornburg and T.C. Roberson’s Maya Ciocian, Luci Januszkiewicz, Anna Prado and Gillian Ray.
Making All-Conference 15 honorable mention were Hickory’s Mebane White, St. Stephens’ Ann Marie Crump, Asheville’s Aislinn Nash and T.C. Roberson’s Eva Schectman.
Hickory finished 7-1 overall and 7-0 in Conference 15 play, losing in the opening round of the state playoffs. St. Stephens also qualified for the playoffs after finishing 6-2 during the regular season, but was unable to play its first-round contest due to a COVID-19 quarantine within the program.
BOYS LACROSSE
The Conference 19 Defensive Player of the Year was Hickory’s David Pritchard, with T.C. Roberson’s Cullen Ciocian and Glenn Alford earning Conference 19 Offensive Player of the Year and Conference 19 Coach of the Year honors, respectively.
T.C. Roberson also had Sam Loizzo, Zac Burgess, Alex DeMatos, Adam DeMatos, Michael Keen and Boston Duval make the All-Conference 19 team, while Hickory was represented by Caden Paradine, Miles Schramm, Ethan Wall, Britt Rumbaugh and Paul Fogleman in addition to Pritchard. Patton put Ben Stroud, Nick Corn, Max Short and Austin Ingram on the All-Conference 19 squad.
St. Stephens’ Parker Beiland, Luke Harris and David Withers were also All-Conference 19 honorees, as were Asheville’s Ethyn Jester and Gregor Scott.
Making All-Conference 19 honorable mention were Hickory’s Jeremiah Johnson, St. Stephens’ Gavin Davis, T.C. Roberson’s Gavin Murray, Patton’s Trevor Connelly and Asheville’s Micaiah Jackson.
T.C. Roberson posted an overall record of 11-1 and a Conference 19 mark of 8-0, falling in the second round of the 1A/2A/3A state playoffs. Hickory was 5-3 overall (5-2 in league play) and lost in the opening round of the playoffs.