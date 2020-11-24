Lack of energy costs Bears vs. Draughn

CLAREMONT — After two losses to open the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference volleyball season, Draughn found its footing with a shift in personnel at key positions. It worked Monday night as the Wildcats swept host Bunker Hill 3-0 by scores of 25-14, 25-15, 26-24. As a result, both teams moved to 1-2 both overall and in conference play.
The Wildcats’ losses last week came against West Iredell and Patton, the co-runner-up teams in the conference a season ago. On Monday, new setter Sara Walker ran the offense efficiently with 21 assists, unofficially, as the Wildcats hitters consistently were able to find open spots along the defensive back row.
“She just actually transitioned to that position last week,” said Wildcats head coach Jamie Ward of Walker. “Normally, my setter is number seven (Chloe Gary) and we had to move her to libero. So, this is only her second or third game as a setter.”
For her part, Gary anchored a back line that limited kill opportunities for the Bears, who had just eight kills over the first two sets and five hitting errors. Gary also put up five aces, including four in the first set to frustrate Bunker Hill’s return attempts. Gary showed occasional power as well, chipping in a pair of back-row kills.
“She (Gary) is one of my senior leaders,’ Ward said. “There is not a position that she cannot play. She can play anywhere.”
Draughn built a 6-2 lead in the first set and maintained a four-to-seven-point margin the remainder of the set before three aces by Gary and a kill from Madison Powell closed out the win.
In set two, Draughn never trailed, but kept Bunker Hill in the set with 10 errors. Up 18-14, Haygen Sigmon scored four straight for the Wildcats with a kill from the backcourt and three aces. An error on a service return made it 23-14 and Draughn closed out the set when Bailey Bryant punched in a kill.
Bunker Hill’s head coach Kyler Abernathy, who took over this season for Kelsey Dettman, said that while his club tended to play too shallow on defense, which made the Bears vulnerable against the Wildcats' attack, the bigger issue, in his mind, was energy level.
“I think the big deal for us this evening was having low energy, “said Abernathy. “It’s kind of hard to play an aggressive game when the energy is low.”
In the huddle prior to the third set, Abernathy issued a challenged to his team. Abernathy said, “I told them, ‘You have to decide then and there if you’re going to let them win, or are they going to have to come out and earn it.’”
The Bears came out with more fire and firepower in the third set, putting together 11 kills. Down 6-5, Caley Powell sandwiched a pair of aces around an error on a set by Draughn to put Bunker Hill up 8-5. Allie Sigmon, who had six kills in the final set, had two surrounding a hitting error from Draughn to increase the lead to 11-6.
The Wildcats fought back and took a 19-17 lead before a serving error and kills from Powell, Abigail Bentley and Alaney Sigmon put the Bears up 21-19. A kill by Powell from the left side and a hitting error gave the Bears a triple-set point at 24-21.
Draughn got a two-handed shot from Georgia Goulding to fall in and an ace from Haygen Sigmon kept the Wildcats alive. Three straight misfires by Bears hitters ended the match in a Wildcats sweep.
“We finally got it back there in the third and showed some signs of life,” Abernathy said of the energy level. “But we’ve just got to come out sooner.”
Draughn visits Hibriten tonight, while Bunker Hill plays host to East Burke.
