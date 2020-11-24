Lack of energy costs Bears vs. Draughn

Draughn built a 6-2 lead in the first set and maintained a four-to-seven-point margin the remainder of the set before three aces by Gary and a kill from Madison Powell closed out the win.

In set two, Draughn never trailed, but kept Bunker Hill in the set with 10 errors. Up 18-14, Haygen Sigmon scored four straight for the Wildcats with a kill from the backcourt and three aces. An error on a service return made it 23-14 and Draughn closed out the set when Bailey Bryant punched in a kill.

Bunker Hill’s head coach Kyler Abernathy, who took over this season for Kelsey Dettman, said that while his club tended to play too shallow on defense, which made the Bears vulnerable against the Wildcats' attack, the bigger issue, in his mind, was energy level.

“I think the big deal for us this evening was having low energy, “said Abernathy. “It’s kind of hard to play an aggressive game when the energy is low.”

In the huddle prior to the third set, Abernathy issued a challenged to his team. Abernathy said, “I told them, ‘You have to decide then and there if you’re going to let them win, or are they going to have to come out and earn it.’”