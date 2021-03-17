L-R has 7 athletes earn weekly SAC recognition

Earning SAC AstroTurf Women’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week was Leicester, England, native Ria Acton. Listed as a defender on the Bears’ roster, the sophomore scored three goals including two match-winners last week as 23rd-ranked L-R earned three victories on the week. Acton registered six points on seven shots, netting the only goal in a 1-0 home win over Catawba and both goals in a 2-1 home victory over Tusculum.

Nabbing SAC AstroTurf Men’s Tennis Player of the Week honors was junior Rhodri Atkinson, who went undefeated last week in both singles and doubles play as he led the Bears to wins over Catawba and UVa Wise. He defeated his opponent 6-4, 7-5 in a home match against Catawba before winning 6-1, 6-0 in a road contest at UVa Wise as L-R’s No. 1 singles player, and also finished 2-0 in doubles play for the week.

L-R’s Liam Waldron was named the SAC AstroTurf Men’s Golfer of the Week after helping the Bears finish second as a team during the Hargett Memorial Invitational this past Monday and Tuesday in Monroe. Individually, the sophomore from Aberdeen, Scotland, captured medalist honors by firing rounds of 69, 70 and 76 in the three-round event.

The SAC AstroTurf Men’s Outdoor Field Athlete of the Week was the Bears’ Ellis Horton, who placed in the top five in three events during last week’s Lenoir-Rhyne Open. The sophomore thrower from Mount Pleasant won the discus with a throw of 42.78 meters, placed second in the hammer throw with a mark of 42.72 meters and finished fifth in the shot put with a toss of 11.83 meters.