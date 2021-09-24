L-R battles Mars Hill for 50th time to open 2021 home slate

“We get them up, we get them going,” said Jacobs. “We do a little bit of stretching, we do some walking through. So we occupy them enough and just (give) those few last-minute reminders for that competitive focus, and I think we’ll be ready to roll.”

Following the loss to Newberry, L-R fell from fifth to 17th in the American Football Coaches Association poll. The Bears enter Week 4 with a 1-1 overall record and an 0-1 mark in SAC play, while Mars Hill is currently 2-1 and 1-0.

Since 2017, L-R is 6-2 after a loss, outscoring opponents by an average of 19 points in such contests. The Bears are also 22-14 coming off a loss since 2010, and 23-11 in games beginning at 6 p.m. or later during that same span.

Jacobs pointed out that his players have “been more deliberate about how they’ve gone about their business” this week in practice, adding that “even the guys on the ‘look teams,’ the people that simulate what our opponents are doing, I think they’ve given us a better look this week, and I think our older guys have done a nice job of laying out pretty clear expectations.”

