L-R battles Mars Hill for 50th time to open 2021 home slate

The Lenoir-Rhyne and Mars Hill football teams have faced off on 49 occasions, with each side earning 24 wins to go with one tie. But the Bears are 16-11-1 at home against the Lions as the teams prepare for their 50th all-time meeting on Saturday night at L-R’s Moretz Stadium.
The Bears are certainly fired up for Saturday's game, which comes a week after they suffered their first regular-season loss to a South Atlantic Conference opponent since 2017 in a 28-21 road defeat at the hands of Newberry. Not only that, but the game against Mars Hill will also mark their first home contest in front of a full crowd since Dec. 7, 2019.
“I’m as excited as the kids,” L-R head coach Mike Jacobs said during the Bears’ weekly Facebook Live show on Thursday afternoon. “We had two opportunities in the spring to be ‘Between the Bricks,’ but to have a full house, to have the energy, the excitement of our fans on a game day, the tailgating atmosphere and to have it be hitting on all cylinders, we can’t wait to get out there and play our hearts out for our fans.”
According to Jacobs, L-R has “a good game day plan” for the only home night game it will play this season, which begins on Saturday at 6 p.m. The Bears’ other three home contests will kick off at 1 p.m. on Oct. 9 vs. Tusculum, at 2 p.m. on Oct. 23 vs. Limestone and at 1 p.m. on Nov. 13 vs. Catawba.
“We get them up, we get them going,” said Jacobs. “We do a little bit of stretching, we do some walking through. So we occupy them enough and just (give) those few last-minute reminders for that competitive focus, and I think we’ll be ready to roll.”
Following the loss to Newberry, L-R fell from fifth to 17th in the American Football Coaches Association poll. The Bears enter Week 4 with a 1-1 overall record and an 0-1 mark in SAC play, while Mars Hill is currently 2-1 and 1-0.
Since 2017, L-R is 6-2 after a loss, outscoring opponents by an average of 19 points in such contests. The Bears are also 22-14 coming off a loss since 2010, and 23-11 in games beginning at 6 p.m. or later during that same span.
Jacobs pointed out that his players have “been more deliberate about how they’ve gone about their business” this week in practice, adding that “even the guys on the ‘look teams,’ the people that simulate what our opponents are doing, I think they’ve given us a better look this week, and I think our older guys have done a nice job of laying out pretty clear expectations.”
Mars Hill has played its first three games at home, losing to Chowan by a 30-24 final in overtime before throttling Virginia-Lynchburg by a 50-14 score and UVA Wise by a 44-9 final. The Lions already have 20 sacks, with 12 different players tackling the quarterback behind the line of scrimmage thus far.
Junior linebacker Dexter Fitzpatrick leads the Lions with 3.5 sacks, while senior defensive linemen Earl Adams and Da’Shawn Goings have 2.5 sacks apiece. Junior DL Denzel Patton also has 2.5 sacks, and junior LB Landon Honeycutt has a team-high 28 tackles (seven solo) including three tackles for loss and two sacks.
While he’s certainly aware of the threat Mars Hill poses on defense, Jacobs has also been impressed with the Lions’ offense to this point.
“They’ve run the football, they’ve shown good balance,” said Jacobs of Mars Hill. “Their quarterback (Jimmy Urzua) is a senior, he’s a multi-year starter and he’s picked up where he left off. I think they have some speed at the skill position at wide receiver. I think one of their biggest weapons is really No. 47 (Ty Snelson), their tight end.”
Indeed, Snelson has been a major part of the Lions’ success. He has four total touchdowns including three through the air, and he’s caught nine passes for 104 yards overall.
As for Urzua, he has 47 completions for 635 yards and nine TDs, also carrying the ball 11 times for 21 yards and a score. In all, Mars Hill has passed for 754 yards and 11 TDs while running for 482 yards and five scores.
But the Lions will deal with a Bears squad that has plenty of playmakers as well. On defense, senior LB Preston Joseph is L-R’s leading tackler with 14 stops (seven solo) including 1.5 tackles for loss, while freshman LB Jon Ross Maye and senior safety Eric Jackson each have 10 tackles.
Offensively, the Bears are led by senior QB Grayson Willingham, who has completed 43 of 71 (60.6%) passes for 458 yards and five TDs. Freshman RB Dwayne McGee has 303 yards and three scores on 45 carries, while wide receivers Deondre Lester and Dareke Young, a sophomore and senior, respectively, have combined for 18 catches, 223 yards and a pair of TDs.
“I expect the crowd to be there early and be enjoying themselves,” said Jacobs, “And then I expect once they get ‘Between the Bricks’ they’re gonna be extremely loud and super positive for our kids, and I think our kids will feed off that energy. I think you’ll see (us) a little more dialed in on the sidelines just because of the nature of it being a home game and us having a packed house, and we hope to blow the roof off that place.
“One moment doesn’t determine your future or your life,” he added of last week’s loss. “There’s a lot of young kids and the best thing that we can do is learn from it, come back ultra-positive with a bunch of energy and try to play the best football we can to make sure we put a product on the field that L-R fans expect and they’re excited about at home ‘Between the Bricks.’”
