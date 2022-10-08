Knights slip past St. Stephens 28-21

Close games have been an Achilles’ heel for North Lincoln’s football team this season. During Friday night’s Western Foothills 3A Conference game at St. Stephens, the Knights found a way to hold off the Indians and take a 28-21 win.

The victory for North Lincoln (2-5) was the second in a row after losses in the first five to start the season. Three of the losses have been by one possession and the fourth was a seven-point game heading into the final quarter. Head coach Nick Bazzle said the emphasis in practice has been looking for ways to close out wins.

“We’re just fighters, man,” said Bazzle. “That's just the way it's been. The biggest part of our season has been we've been in every game but one and lost them in the end and didn't finish it. So, I was talking to them this week about being the reason for the win. Don't be the reason for the loss.”

Early on Friday, it looked like North Lincoln would run away with the victory. Indeed, the emphasis was the run throughout the night, as the Knights finished with 318 yards on the ground, unofficially.

The tone was set early, as the Knights built a 14-0 lead by dominating the first 16-plus minutes. In the process, North Lincoln ran up 201 yards of total offense on 26 plays to just 37 yards for the Indians.

After St. Stephens’ punt, which ended the game’s first possession and pinned North Lincoln at its own 2-yard line, the Knights’ triple option bothered and bewildered the Indians for 98 yards over 15 plays. Cody Morse (22 carries, 137 yards) did the bulk of work with six rushes for 41 yards and also had a third-down catch for 19 yards to extend the drive. Morse rambled for the final 17 for the score with Liam Sutton adding the point-after kick to make it 7-0.

A three-and-out set up shop again for North Lincoln, which drove to the St. Stephens 19 before a fumble ended the drive. But the Indians quickly punted again, with the Knights going 64 yards in six plays before Morse bulled in for his second TD, this time from the 2, to give his team a 14-0 lead with 5:40 left in the first half.

However, the game turned quickly on a play that resulted in a 2-yard loss. Indians quarterback Peyton Young spent much of the night extending plays with his legs, and it was a scramble in the open field that set up a devastating block by Ty McLauchlin on a Knights pursuer. The hit pumped up players and fans alike and the momentum paid dividends quickly, as on the next play, Young was able to find Noah Gscheidmeier over the middle for a 36-yard pass play to the Knights’ 19. Brycen Gaither (21 rushes, 109 yards) carried for 13 yards to set up a first-and-goal. After a holding penalty nullified a Young touchdown run, he went through the air to Michael Watkins for an 11-yard scoring pass. Carter Gscheidmeier’s extra point kick cut the deficit to 14-7 with 2:39 left in the half.

“If there's anything we can take away from tonight,” Indians head coach Kyle Lowman relayed to his players after the game, “it is the importance of a big moment. Whatever it is, you never know what it's going to be and it just lights the fire. In that case, that play sparked us a bit.”

The ensuing kickoff by Carter Gscheidmeier was a short, lobbed kick that was caught in the air by an Indians player, again setting up his team on offense. A 42-yard pass from Young down the left sideline to McLauchlin set up Young’s TD run from the 3 to tie the game after the kick.

Already stewing from what he felt was a blindside block on the momentum-changing play, Bazzle expressed frustration at what he thought was a missed call on the kickoff.

“The rule in the book says the kicking team cannot touch it, if it’s in the air, first,” explained Bazzle. “Of course, they told me, ‘Yeah, we missed it.’ So that gave them another possession right there. So, it was those two plays that were huge factors in the closeness of this game.”

After an exchange of punts to start the second half, the game became a contest of which defense could make a stop first. North Lincoln’s second possession was highlighted by a quick pass by Connor Carson over the middle to Morse for 38 yards, which set up Owen Hammond’s sprint of 18 yards for a touchdown with 5:27 left in the third quarter.

Young’s playmaking ability shone again on the ensuing drive. A quick out pass to Dayton Anderson started the drive, which got help later when Young was hit late on a scramble that turned into a 15-yard penalty. Young followed that with a toss across the field to McLauchlin for 12 yards, then scrambled around before hitting Gaither for 19 to the Knights’ 6, from where Gaither finished the drive with a rushing score to tie the game at 21-all.

“He's a competitor,” said Lowman of Young. “He wants the ball. He would run it every play that he wasn't throwing, if he could. He wants the opportunity to do that. He is a tremendous athlete, and the guys believe in him. He's come such a long way as a leader since I've known him in this short time, and I definitely think the other guys look at it that way.”

Bazzle said Young, who finished with 275 passing yards, definitely came as advertised, based on what his team saw during the week of practice.

“He’s elusive,” said Bazzle, as he ticked off Young’s attributes. “He can throw the football, and we knew coming in that he was he was the best quarterback we'd seen so far this year of all teams we play.”

North Lincoln’s next drive stretched into the fourth quarter, highlighted by a 35-yard keeper by Carson (14 carries, 100 yards) to the Indians’ 11. Three plays later, Morse bowled in from the 5 for what turned into the final margin.

Caden Ayers’ interception of Young gave the Knights a chance to close out the game. However, a fumble at the Indians’ 9 gave the Indians a chance at a game-tying drive with 5:35 left in the game. St. Stephens managed to get the Knights' 46 after a 19-yard pass from Young to Gaither. But three plays later, Reed King picked off Young at the Knights' 18, from where they were able to run out the clock.

“These guys compete,” said Lowman of the Indians' resiliency. “They believe in themselves. They believe in each other. They believe watching Peyton and some of these guys play that no game’s ever over until it’s over. ... I'm just so proud of their confidence and belief.”

With both teams currently at 2-2 in the Western Foothills 3A, the Knights are scheduled to return home next Friday to host Fred T. Foard, while St. Stephens (3-4 overall) hosts East Lincoln.

NORTH LINCOLN 28, ST. STEPHENS 21

North Lincoln;07;07;07;07;—;28

St. Stephens;00;14;07;00;—;21

First Quarter

NL – Cody Morse 17-yard run (Liam Sutton kick), 1:27

Second Quarter

NL – Morse 2-yard run (Sutton kick), 5:40

SS – Michael Watkins 11-yard pass from Peyton Young (Carter Gscheidmeier kick), 2:39

SS – Young 3-yard run (Gscheidmeier kick), 1:40

Third Quarter

NL – Owen Hammond 18-yard run (Sutton kick), 5:27

SS – Brycen Gaither 6-yard run (Gscheidmeier kick), 1:47

Fourth Quarter

NL – Morse 5-yard run (Sutton kick), 11:19

Team Stats

First Downs: North Lincoln 21, St. Stephens 19

Rushes-yards: North Lincoln 48-318, St. Stephens 31-107

Comp-Att-Int: North Lincoln 3-5-0, St. Stephens 17-26-2

Passing yards: North Lincoln 67, St. Stephens 276

Fumbles-Lost: North Lincoln 2-2, St. Stephens 1-0

Penalties-yards: North Lincoln 4-27, St. Stephens 6-62

Individual Stats

RUSHING — North Lincoln: Cody Morse 22-137 and 3 TDs, Connor Carson 14-100, Owen Hammond 9-80 and 1 TD, Reed King 1-5, Team 2-(-4). St. Stephens: Brycen Gaither 21-109 and 1 TD, Peyton Young 10-(-2) and 1 TD.

PASSING — North Lincoln: Carson 3-5-0 for 67 yards. St. Stephens: Young 17-26-2 for 276 yards and 1 TD.

RECEIVING — North Lincoln: Carson 2-57, Hammond 1-10. St. Stephens: Ty McLauchlin 5-78, Dayton Anderson 3-59, Noah Gscheidmeier 3-56, Gaither 3-53, Ethan Atwood 2-19, Michael Watkins 1-11 and 1 TD.