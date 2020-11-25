Knights black out Red Devils' attack in 3-set sweep

NEWTON — The Newton-Conover Red Devils appear to be a team looking for an identity in the early portion of the volleyball season. Tuesday night, they just couldn’t come up with any answers against Lake Norman Charter.
Newton-Conover dropped its third straight after opening the season with a win, this one in straight sets to the Knights — 17-25, 17-25 and 16-25.
“We didn’t win yesterday, and I think that kind of got them down,” Newton-Conover coach Brooke Falowski said, in reference to a heart-breaking five-set loss at West Lincoln. “We just have to get back to practice and get back to fundamentals again.”
The Red Devils never led and never managed to tie the score in the first set after Lake Norman Charter raced out to a quick 5-0 advantage. They did manage to get within a single point, 9-8, when Cassidy Geddes served up a rare ace for Newton-Conover. But the Knights ran off four straight points including two Nyla Smith aces and were never seriously threatened the remainder of the opening set.
“Our setters struggle with getting tight passes,” Falowski said. “Once we get the passes our hitters just can’t put the ball on the court. And we missed too many serves.”
For the match, the Red Devils put 44 of 51 serves in play with six aces. Conversely, the Knights were 66 of 72 with nine aces.
The second set was unquestionably the best of the night for the Red Devils. Behind a five-point service turn by Jaelyn Swagger that included a team-high three aces, the Red Devils took early control in the set by a count of 8-1. However, Sarah Turner began to dominate at the net for the visiting Knights with three kills in a four-point span and a block of a Newton-Conover hit to tie the score at 13-all.
Rachel Turner gave Lake Norman Charter a brief one-point lead with a kill of her own, but Swagger returned the favor for the Red Devils to retie the scoreboard knot at 14-all.
Nonetheless, the Red Devils could only manage three points the remainder of the set and found themselves down 2-0 in the match.
“It just takes getting a run like that,” Falowski said, noting the change in demeanor of her players during the Newton-Conover rally.
The third set was basically a repeat of the first. Lake Norman Charter took immediate command and grabbed an 11-3 lead on a kill by Kaia Bennett. The Knights’ lead grew to 12 points, 20-8, before Newton-Conover managed to close the gap to single digits.
The Red Devils could not get closer than seven points, however, and dropped the third set 25-16.
“We had great passes, and then a good set, but our hitters just couldn’t put the ball down,” Falowski said. “Lake Norman Charter, they were able to run faster things against our girls. We have the talent, we just won’t use it.”
The Knights held a 20-10 advantage in kills over the Red Devils. Rachel Turner and Sarah Turner each had five kills for the Knights and Reece Shore pitched in with four.
Sarah Pennell led Newton-Conover with four kills and Emma Fox had two. Swagger led the Red Devils at the service line with three aces on a 12-of-15 night.
Falowski feels her team’s attack needs to operate at a faster tempo.
“We’ve got to run faster sets,” Falowski set. “We’ve got to run like ones.”
Newton-Conover is now 1-3 both overall and in South Fork 2A Conference play and is scheduled to play at North Lincoln next Tuesday. Lake Norman Charter moves to 2-1 in both and is next slated to play at home against Lincolnton next Tuesday.
