Knights black out Red Devils' attack in 3-set sweep

The second set was unquestionably the best of the night for the Red Devils. Behind a five-point service turn by Jaelyn Swagger that included a team-high three aces, the Red Devils took early control in the set by a count of 8-1. However, Sarah Turner began to dominate at the net for the visiting Knights with three kills in a four-point span and a block of a Newton-Conover hit to tie the score at 13-all.

Rachel Turner gave Lake Norman Charter a brief one-point lead with a kill of her own, but Swagger returned the favor for the Red Devils to retie the scoreboard knot at 14-all.

Nonetheless, the Red Devils could only manage three points the remainder of the set and found themselves down 2-0 in the match.

“It just takes getting a run like that,” Falowski said, noting the change in demeanor of her players during the Newton-Conover rally.

The third set was basically a repeat of the first. Lake Norman Charter took immediate command and grabbed an 11-3 lead on a kill by Kaia Bennett. The Knights’ lead grew to 12 points, 20-8, before Newton-Conover managed to close the gap to single digits.

The Red Devils could not get closer than seven points, however, and dropped the third set 25-16.