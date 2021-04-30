Kirkpatrick retires as South Caldwell’s football coach

HUDSON — After leading South Caldwell High’s football team to three 4A state playoff appearances in four seasons, Marc Kirkpatrick is stepping down as the Spartans’ head coach. South Caldwell athletic director Jeff Parham shared the news in an email sent to media members on Friday morning.

Kirkpatrick, 55, is a 1984 South Caldwell graduate who was the school’s starting quarterback during his junior and senior seasons. He retires after guiding the Spartans to an overall record of 11-30 and a Northwestern 3A/4A Conference mark of 7-17 since taking over in 2017.

Before becoming head coach, Kirkpatrick was a longtime assistant at his alma mater. He is currently in his 22nd year as a health and physical education teacher at South Caldwell, and will continue to serve in that capacity going forward.

The Spartans finished 3-3 overall and 3-1 in league play during the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season, falling to Hillside in the opening round of the postseason. South Caldwell posted a winning record for the first time since finishing 11-3 overall and 5-2 in the Northwestern 3A/4A during the 2015 campaign.