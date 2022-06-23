 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kicks 103.3 releases football broadcast schedule

  • Updated
Kicks 103.3 (WKVS-FM), a Lenoir-based radio station, recently released its high school football broadcast schedule for the 2022 season. Fourteen different teams will be featured, including six from the Hickory Daily Record’s coverage area spanning Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties.

Games involving teams in HDR’s coverage area include Hickory at South Caldwell on Aug. 26, Shelby at Hibriten on Sept. 9, West Caldwell at Newton-Conover on Sept. 16, Watauga at South Caldwell on Sept. 30, South Caldwell at Freedom on Oct. 7, West Lincoln at West Caldwell on Oct. 14, Hibriten at Alexander Central on Oct. 21 and South Caldwell at Hibriten on Oct. 28. The remaining games scheduled for Kicks 103.3 are Patton at East Burke on Aug. 19, East Burke at Draughn on Sept. 2 and Avery County at Draughn on Sept. 23.

All games kick off at 7:30 p.m., with Kicks 103.3 providing live radio coverage of each contest. The pregame show each week will begin at 7 p.m.

2022 KICKS 103.3 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL RADIO BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Aug. 19: Patton at East Burke

Aug. 26: Hickory at South Caldwell

Sept. 2: East Burke at Draughn

Sept. 9: Shelby at Hibriten

Sept. 16: West Caldwell at Newton-Conover

Sept. 23: Avery County at Draughn

Sept. 30: Watauga at South Caldwell

Oct. 7: South Caldwell at Freedom

Oct. 14: West Lincoln at West Caldwell

Oct. 21: Hibriten at Alexander Central

Oct. 28: South Caldwell at Hibriten

