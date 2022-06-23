Kicks 103.3 releases football broadcast schedule

Kicks 103.3 (WKVS-FM), a Lenoir-based radio station, recently released its high school football broadcast schedule for the 2022 season. Fourteen different teams will be featured, including six from the Hickory Daily Record’s coverage area spanning Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties.

Games involving teams in HDR’s coverage area include Hickory at South Caldwell on Aug. 26, Shelby at Hibriten on Sept. 9, West Caldwell at Newton-Conover on Sept. 16, Watauga at South Caldwell on Sept. 30, South Caldwell at Freedom on Oct. 7, West Lincoln at West Caldwell on Oct. 14, Hibriten at Alexander Central on Oct. 21 and South Caldwell at Hibriten on Oct. 28. The remaining games scheduled for Kicks 103.3 are Patton at East Burke on Aug. 19, East Burke at Draughn on Sept. 2 and Avery County at Draughn on Sept. 23.