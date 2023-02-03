For the fifth time, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association will host the Women’s Invitational state individual wrestling tournament. For the second year in a row, it will be a two-day event with the opening rounds taking place at the RISE Indoor Sports venue today and the third-place and championship matches being held on Saturday at the Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse.

For the first time, four regionals in an open classification format were held throughout the state. The top from four each regional advanced to the state meet.

Five area wrestlers from the area advanced to the meet, including two regional champions, Jeulenea Khang of Freedom and Ria Wright of West Caldwell.

Below are capsules for all five wrestlers. (Note: coaches were invited to talk about the attributes of their wrestlers, as well as hopes for the athletes this weekend.)

NCHSAA WOMEN’S WRESTLING INVITATIONALFriday: RISE Indoor Sports, Advance, 5 p.m. Opening rounds through consolation semifinals

Saturday: Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse, 10 a.m. Consolation finals and Championship finals

BANDYS TROJANS Coach: Justin Adams

Paulina Barrera-Vences, So. (132, 4th place West, 4-8, 2 pins) First state appearance. Broke a 2-2 tie in the third period to defeat Bella Taylor of McDowell 6-2 in the consolation semifinals to earn a spot in the state tournament. 1st-round opponent: Hailie Misplay, Sr. of Pine Forest (Mideast champion, 30-4, 27 pins).

Adams’ comments: “Paulina is a hard worker that never gives up and never misses practice. It is Paulina’s first trip to states, so I want her to go and be competitive and have fun. If she does that, she’ll win matches.”

DRAUGHN WILDCATSCoach: Josh Webster

Mackinzie Basinger, So. (235, 3rd place West, 6-19, 4 pins) First state appearance. Won three of fur bouts during the regional tournament with all three victories coming by pin. Wrestling at 195 for the Wildcats in varsity duals much of the year, Basinger bumped up to 235 for the state tournament. 1st-round opponent: Dream Walker, Sr. of Northwood (Mideast runner-up, 8-10, 5 pins).

FREEDOM PATRIOTS Coaches: Billy Whisnant and Scott Brackett

Jeulenea Khang, Sr. (100, West Champion, 39-6, 19 pins). Third state appearance, she was the runner-up at 100 pounds last year. Needed just over five minutes to win all three of her matches by pin to win the regional championship. Named the Most Outstanding Wrestler of the tournament. All six losses this season came against male wrestlers in varsity duals. Won the Big Dog Invitational at Burns High, the Al Kessie Girls Invitational and the Holy Angels Invitational, where she was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler. Possibility looms of a rematch in the state final against Lily Prendergast from South Brunswick. 1st-round opponent: Zainab Hijawi, Fr. of South Central (4th place East, 19-8, 9 pins).

Whisnant’s comments: “Jeulenea Khang’s attributes are she is tenacious, hard working, has a burning desire to succeed, and is determined to be the best role model for girls who come along after her. I expect Jeulenea to compete for the state title in the 100-pound class. She is determined to avenge her loss in the finals last year. That has been her focus and drive throughout the season this year.”

MAIDEN BLUE DEVILSCoach: Sean McGovern

Miranda Valerio, Sr. (107, 4th place West, 18-7, 12 pins). Second state appearance. Went 3-2 at the regional tournament with all three wins coming by pinfall. Trailed 5-4 late in the third period of her “blood round” match before scoring the pin with 27 seconds left to advance to the state tournament. Two of her seven losses came during the regional tournament, another vs. fellow 107 bracket wrestler, Ria Wright of West Caldwell in a conference dual. Those two could face each other in the semifinals. 1st-round opponent: Shayla Evans, Sr. of North Mecklenburg (Midwest Champion, 16-4, 13 pins).

McGovern’s comments: “Miranda is a tough and physical wrestler. She attacks her opponents and fights with everything she has every time she steps on the mat. This is her second trip to the state tournament, so we’re hoping the experience of competing at this level last year will help her make it onto the podium this year. She has competed in the toughest conference in the state. She competes the same way no matter the opponent and that’s what makes her so successful.”

WEST CALDWELLCoach: Aaron Annas

Ria Wright, Jr. (107, West Champion, 23-14, 10 pins). Third state appearance, she made it to the quarterfinals in 2021 and was fourth in 2022. Won first three regional matches by pin. Won the championship with a 6-4 win over last year’s state runner-up at 107, McDowell’s Morgan Repasky. Down 4-0 after one period in the championship, she completed the rally with three near fall points in the third period to secure the victory. The victory avenged a loss to Repasky in the season opener. 1st-round opponent: Layla Vasquez, So. of Trinity (4th Midwest, 15-10, 10 pins).

Annas’ comments: “Ria’s work ethic and mental toughness are two qualities that come to mind when I think on why she is having success. She never misses practice, takes her weight training seriously and is always looking for opportunities to grow in the sport. Even though she is the only female on our team this year, those two qualities make her a natural leader. We have lots of freshmen on the team and having her around them has been awesome.

“Last year at the Women’s Invitational, Ria got fourth place. She told me on the way back home that she was going to be back this year and be a better wrestler. The fire in her eyes has been undeniable this year. My hopes and expectations are that Ria will just go and wrestle. Toe the line and leave it all on the mat. If she does that, she will be a force and she will achieve her goals. That’s all any coach can ask for and that will be our message to her this week.”