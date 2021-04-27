KEEPING PACE: Newton-Conover softball beats North Lincoln, remains in thick of playoff race

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Daughter Grace pitched a complete game, allowing the three runs (two earned) on six hits and five walks with five strikeouts.

“She did well today” said Eric Loftin of his pitcher. “It’s always stressful being the father and watching your daughter pitch. She has the mindset that she wanted to pitch in this game. They put the ball in play and she walked a couple of batters, but she was able to battle through and keep her composure.”

Newton-Conover broke through four batters in the game when Ingle singled in Kayla Hollar (2-for-4), who had singled.

However, the inexperience of the Red Devils showed in the bottom of the inning to help the Knights get even. With runners on first and second with two outs, McCaslin was picked off first by the catcher Hollar. With two runners caught in a rundown near second, the Red Devils struggled with how to complete the play before Fox at third overthrew Ingle covering at first. Morrison scampered home from second with McCaslin moving to third. However, Loftin got Brianna Broome to hit a soft grounder back to the circle to escape further trouble.