KEEPING PACE: Newton-Conover softball beats North Lincoln, remains in thick of playoff race

LINCOLNTON — Newton-Conover head coach Eric Loftin described his team as young in softball terms, but the Red Devils are very much alive for a possible state playoff berth.
The Red Devils never trailed and held on for a heart-stopping 5-3 win over host North Lincoln in a South Fork 2A Conference game Monday evening.
“It was a team performance,” said Loftin after the game. “Everyone contributed either offensively or defensively and our players stepped up to the challenge.”
The win puts the Red Devils in the thick of a four-team race for one playoff spot for the 2A state softball tournament that is scheduled to start next Monday. East Lincoln has already clinched the conference title and will get the top seed from the league.
With two games left, Newton-Conover is now tied for third with North Lincoln and West Lincoln with all three teams at 7-5, a game behind second-place Bandys (8-4). Seemingly, Newton-Conover has the easiest schedule of the quartet of teams vying for the playoff spot. The Red Devils start a home-and-home series tonight at winless Lincolnton (0-12) with the return game in Newton on Thursday. Meanwhile, North Lincoln goes to West Lincoln tonight and hosts the Rebels on Thursday. Bandys hosts Maiden (6-6) tonight, then visits the Blue Devils on Thursday.
Although the Red Devils never trailed Monday, the game came down to the final out with the go-ahead run on first. Newton-Conover led 3-2 entering the seventh inning and then added a pair of insurance runs, which turned out to be needed.
Defense was a part of the downfall for North Lincoln and the last of its four errors in the game contributed to the uprising in the seventh. After Georgia Ingle (2-for-4) lined a single to the wall in left-center, Jaylyn Smith hit what looked to be a double play ball, but the grounder rolled through the legs of second baseman Lilly Stump to put runners at the corners. One out later, Emma Fox ripped an opposite-field liner to right-center for an RBI single. Jamie Henze lobbed a short fly just past the infield dirt along the right-field line to score the second run.
However, North Lincoln threatened quickly in the bottom of the inning. Grace Loftin walked the first two hitters in the seventh before Stump atoned for her error with an RBI single that scored Ellie Rinkus. Ashlyn White’s sacrifice bunt put the tying run at second with one out.
Coach Loftin made the decision to put the potential winning run on base when the Red Devils intentionally walked Skyla Morrison, who had already singled and homered in the game. Grace Loftin then gathered herself to strike out CG Dellinger before inducing Morgan McCaslin to ground out to second to end the game.
“It was nerve-racking the last three innings,” said Eric Loftin. “Just hoping that we can make plays and just do what they know how to do. We’re young in softball experience ... We knew coming into today that North Lincoln has a good team. They’re a well-coached team and we knew that we’d have our hands full.“
Daughter Grace pitched a complete game, allowing the three runs (two earned) on six hits and five walks with five strikeouts.
“She did well today” said Eric Loftin of his pitcher. “It’s always stressful being the father and watching your daughter pitch. She has the mindset that she wanted to pitch in this game. They put the ball in play and she walked a couple of batters, but she was able to battle through and keep her composure.”
Newton-Conover broke through four batters in the game when Ingle singled in Kayla Hollar (2-for-4), who had singled.
However, the inexperience of the Red Devils showed in the bottom of the inning to help the Knights get even. With runners on first and second with two outs, McCaslin was picked off first by the catcher Hollar. With two runners caught in a rundown near second, the Red Devils struggled with how to complete the play before Fox at third overthrew Ingle covering at first. Morrison scampered home from second with McCaslin moving to third. However, Loftin got Brianna Broome to hit a soft grounder back to the circle to escape further trouble.
North Lincoln repaid the favor in the field in the second, during which the Red Devils took the lead for good. After Fox singled, Tessa Hunt misplayed a grounder back to the circle, allowing Henze to reach. Reven Craig cashed in the miscue with an RBI single to score Fox. On the play, White booted the ball in center, which moved Henze to third from where she scored on Hollar’s fly ball to center.
Morrison’s blast to center in the third brought North Lincoln within 3-2 before Loftin faced two over the minimum from the third through the six. She got help defensively to end the fourth. Ellie Huss singled and tried to advance after a quick bobble in the outfield. Henze recovered in center and zipped a throw to Sydney Stewart, who covered second and made a difficult tag on the charging runner.
“Our younger players made plays today,” said Eric Loftin. “They made the plays that they needed to make to help the pitcher out. That’s what I told them: ‘I was proud of you. You came in here and didn’t get shellshocked and you made the plays you had to make.’”
Newton-Conover: 120 000 2 – 5 10 1
North Lincoln: 101 000 1 – 3 6 4
WP: Grace Loftin
LP: Tessa Hunt