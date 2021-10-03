KEEPING IT GOING: Unbeaten Maiden cruises past Warriors for 3rd win in 9 days

MAIDEN — Banged up from a few injuries, the Maiden football team got what the doctor ordered when it played its third Catawba Valley 2A Conference game in nine days Saturday night. In front of their homecoming crowd, the Blue Devils made quick work of West Caldwell in a 49-6 rout, which saw the entire second half played under a running clock.
After Maiden (6-0 overall, 3-0 Catawba Valley 2A) edged West Lincoln 20-14 with a last-minute touchdown on Sept. 24, the Blue Devils pushed over East Burke 43-6 last Tuesday before adding the Warriors (0-5, 0-3) to the list.
The victory was the first over West Caldwell at home since 2011. The Warriors had won the last two times at Maiden, the last coming in the most recent game between the two teams in 2016.
Given the short turnaround of the last two games, and the ensuing injuries that have amassed, as well as another short week in preparation for a home game against Bandys next Friday, Blue Devils coach Will Byrne was complimentary of how his squad has handled the situations thrown at them.
“They've handled adversity in many different ways,” said Byrne of the team. “They’re playing one team that gets quarantined the day before and then you got to play another team and prepare in one day. So, our kids are focused enough that I feel good about them in terms of preparation.”
The Blue Devils needed just 23 offensive plays plus a fumble recovery to open up a 49-0 lead early in the second half. Maiden’s 28 snaps went for 339 yards on the night. Quarterback Ethan Rhodes completed all eight passes in the game with four going for touchdowns, including three throws in a row in the first quarter to three different receivers.
The longest drive (by plays) of the game was Maiden’s first, a nine-play, 54-yard march that ended with a 9-yard pass on fourth down from Rhodes to Alec Hall in the front right corner of the end zone. Carson Foard’s extra-point kick made it 7-0.
A quick punt put Maiden’s offense back on the field briefly. Ben Gibbs sprinted upfield between the hash marks and caught Rhodes’ pass in stride for 53 yards and the score.
Another punt set up the Blue Devils for another quick scoring toss, this one for 40 yards to Jacob Sigmon along the left sideline that made it 21-0 with 2:09 still left in the first quarter.
The touchdown streak ended, but after another punt, Maiden needed seven plays to go 59 yards. Again on fourth down, Rhodes found Hall on a fade in the corner for the 21-yard scoring pass. With a 28-0 lead, it turned out to be Rhodes' final toss.
Gibbs picked up 54 of the team’s 60 yards on the ground, including a 6-yard touchdown run that made it 35-0.
West Caldwell finally showed a little life, as Zykobien Morrison ran 45 yards to move his team to the Blue Devils’ 28. But Morrison fumbled on the next play, and the ball was recovered by Hall. Along with an escort, Hall returned the ball 62 yards with 2:05 left in the half. The 42-0 lead at the time assured the running clock scenario for the second half.
The Warriors started the half and needed two plays to move the ball to midfield. However, a fumble set up the Blue Devils' final score, a 51-yard run by Isaiah Thomas on the first snap to close out the scoring.
Defensively, Maiden held the Warriors to 177 yards in the game, with 59 coming on a final drive that led to West Caldwell’s only score. That was on a 25-yard shuffle pass from Jaylen Patterson to Makyis Dula.
With three starters out on defense, Byrne was particularly pleased with how the replacements filled into the vacated slots.
“I was proud of them for stepping up on both sides of the ball,” Byrne said. “They've been getting reps in practice, and they’ve got a bunch of different calls that they’ve got to know. And they all know it. It's just a testament to them for stepping up and playing hard. “
West Caldwell’s next game is on Friday, when it hosts Lincolnton.
West Caldwell;00;00;00;06;—;06
Maiden;21;21;07;00;—;49
First Quarter
M – Alec Hall 9-yard pass from Ethan Rhodes (Carson Foard kick), 8:07
M – Ben Gibbs 53-yard pass from Rhodes (Foard kick), 4:40
M – Jacob Sigmon 40-yard pass from Rhodes (Foard kick), 2:09
Second Quarter
M – Hall 21-yard pass from Rhodes (Foard kick), 8:08
M – Gibbs 6-yard run (Foard kick), 3:28
M – Hall 62-yard fumble return (Foard kick), 2:05
Third Quarter
M – Isaiah Thomas 51-yard run (Foard kick), 9:54
Fourth Quarter
WC – Makyis Dula 25-yard pass from Jalen Patterson (kick failed), 4:51
Team Stats
First Downs: West Caldwell 9, Maiden 12
Rushes-yards: West Caldwell 31-99, Maiden 20-145
Comp-Att-Int: West Caldwell 5-11-0, Maiden 8-8-0
Passing yards: West Caldwell 78, Maiden 194
Fumbles-Lost: West Caldwell 4-2, Maiden 1-0
Penalties-yards: West Caldwell 4-40, Maiden 5-43
Individual Stats
RUSHING — West Caldwell: Jaylen Patterson 13-(-13), Zykobien Morrison 9-75, Taiwan Perkins 8-43, Team 1-(-6). Maiden: Ben Gibbs 8-73 and 1 TD, Isaiah Thomas 5-60 and 1 TD, Ethan Rhodes 3-12, Jalen Robinson 2-19, Cameron Gore 1-(-1), Team 1-(-18).
PASSING — West Caldwell: Patterson 5-11-0 for 78 yards and 1 TD. Maiden: Rhodes 8-8-0 for 194 yards and 4 TDs.
RECEIVING — West Caldwell: Derek Campbell 2-16, Perkins 1-27, Makyis Dula 1-25 and 1 TD, Tony Petty 1-10. Maiden: Jacob Sigmon 3-88 and 1 TD, Gibbs 2-71 and 1 TD, Alec Hall 2-30 and 2 TDs, Korbyn Lawing 1-5.