KEEPING IT GOING: Unbeaten Maiden cruises past Warriors for 3rd win in 9 days

MAIDEN — Banged up from a few injuries, the Maiden football team got what the doctor ordered when it played its third Catawba Valley 2A Conference game in nine days Saturday night. In front of their homecoming crowd, the Blue Devils made quick work of West Caldwell in a 49-6 rout, which saw the entire second half played under a running clock.

After Maiden (6-0 overall, 3-0 Catawba Valley 2A) edged West Lincoln 20-14 with a last-minute touchdown on Sept. 24, the Blue Devils pushed over East Burke 43-6 last Tuesday before adding the Warriors (0-5, 0-3) to the list.

The victory was the first over West Caldwell at home since 2011. The Warriors had won the last two times at Maiden, the last coming in the most recent game between the two teams in 2016.

Given the short turnaround of the last two games, and the ensuing injuries that have amassed, as well as another short week in preparation for a home game against Bandys next Friday, Blue Devils coach Will Byrne was complimentary of how his squad has handled the situations thrown at them.