IT'S GO TIME: Foard back in state title match, faces McMichael for 2A crown Saturday

It is said that “a rising tide lifts all boats.” Whether that applies in sports is conjecture, but it’s hard to ignore the success this area has had in high school volleyball over the past 26 seasons.
Fred T. Foard takes on McMichael High this weekend in the 2A state finals of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association volleyball tournament. Including Saturday's title match, the Tigers have played in eight state finals, winning the previous seven. Foard won three straight titles from 1995 to 1997, then came back for championships in 2002, 2003 and 2005, all coming at the 3A level. On Saturday, the Tigers are looking to complete a back-to-back run as a 2A team before a return to 3A this fall.
While Foard has ruled the roost in this area, perhaps its success has pushed other programs to up their game in order to compete. The area certainly has a reputation for top-notch competition.
Other teams in the area have won state titles, while several others have made strides to get to the top. Freedom won the 4A title in 1999 and Newton-Conover claimed the 2A in 2011. Along with Foard, this is the fourth season out of the last five that a team from an area conference is in the state final. Foard’s Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference foe West Iredell played in the 2A final in 2017. Maiden’s magical run led the Blue Devils to the state final in 2016.
Several other squads from the area have had deep playoff runs. Over the last 10 seasons, Hickory-metro conferences have sent at least one school to play in the last nine West Regional finals. Foard, West Iredell, Maiden and Watauga have made two trips each with Bunker Hill, St. Stephens and Newton-Conover going once.
Looking back to the 2006 season — the earliest brackets currently published by the NCHSAA – area conferences have had a team in the state quarterfinals in 13 of the last 15 seasons, including 10 different schools. Multiple schools have reached the state’s “Elite Eight” five seasons in a row, and seven of the last eight.
So, when Foard plays in the finals on Saturday, the Tigers bring a team to the floor that has been tested over the past several years by some of the best volleyball in the state. It should serve the Tigers well in the quest for an eighth title.
NCHSAA 2A STATE VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
FRED T. FOARD vs. MCMICHAEL
Green Level High School, Cary, 10:30 a.m. Saturday
FRED T. FOARD TIGERS (18-0)
HEAD COACH: Michelle Lombardi (74-4, third season). ASSISTANTS: Jordan Ledford, Bob Harrison, Dave Hefner.
ROSTER: Defensive specialist: Maya Beatty, So.; Natigan Crutchfield, So.; Trinity Tramel, Jr. Libero: Lyndsie Warren, Jr. Middle Blocker: Averie Dale, So.; Martina Foster, Jr. Outside hitter: Laney Craig, So.; Megan Dorsey, Sr.; Taylor Ramseur, Fr.; Michelle Thao, Sr. Right side hitter: Katrina Cloer, Sr.; Jamianne Foster, Sr. Setter: Haley Johnston, Jr.; Sarah Lingle, Jr.
PLAYOFF SCHEDULE: 1/12 vs. No. 9 Owen (3-0); 1/14 at No. 1 R-S Central (3-0); 1/16 vs. No. 13 Patton (3-1); at No. 3 West Wilkes (3-0).
After sweeping the opposition during the regular season, the Tigers have gotten a little pushback during the playoffs. In Round 2, Foard struggled in set three before putting away R-S Central to end the match. Patton finally broke through against the Tigers in the quarterfinal round and West Wilkes got an early jump in the first set.
When threatened, what Foard has been able to do is make adjustments and find another gear that suddenly overwhelms the opposition. After losing the set to Patton, Foard won set two 25-20, then raced out to 25-10 and 25-9 set wins. Down 8-4 to West Wilkes in the regional round’s opening set, the Tigers quickly evened the score and put it away. In set two, after West Wilkes got within 15-12, a 10-4 run put it away. Foard then opened up a 14-5 lead in the final set.
Once the Tigers find momentum, it’s like a python suffocating its prey.
Ten of the 14 players from last season’s state title team return, including finals MVP Michelle Thao. She and outside hitter Megan Dorsey are the main threats at the net, and team up with defensive backliners Lyndsie Warren and Trinity Tramel to snuff out kill attempts. Middle blockers have been a major part of the Tigers' success as Martina Foster often teams up with right-side hitter Jamianne Foster to counter the opposition’s top hitter. Averie Dale has also come on strong during the playoffs in the middle. Haley Johnston and Sarah Lingle continue to share setter duties, and both set a variety of kill opportunities at the net.
MCMICHAEL PHOENIX (17-1)
HEAD COACH: Marty Woods (715-295, 43rd season). ASSISTANTS: Danielle Knight, Sarah Hopper, Tony Johnson.
ROSTER: Hannah Cardwell, Sr.; Kacey Gore, Fr.; Jada Johnson, So.; Danni Lester, Sr.; Gracie Lovelace, So.; Abby Plantz, Jr.; Rachael Searce, Jr.; Lia Spencer, So.; Cassidy Tanton, Sr.; Lauren Tuttle, Sr.; Valerie White, Fr.; Farrah Wilde, Sr.; Olivia Wilson, Sr.
PLAYOFF SCHEDULE: 1/12 at No. 8 Goldsboro (3-0); 1/14 at No. 1 Wheatmore (3-1); 1/16 at No. 4 Carrboro (3-1); 1/19 at No. 3 North Lenoir (3-0).
NCHSAA Hall of Fame coach Marty Woods crossed the 700th win total earlier this season, as well as the 1,000th volleyball match of her coaching career. She, along with McMichael, is looking for their first state title in what is the first volleyball state final for coach and team. In 27 postseason appearances, the Phoenix are 26-26 overall.
McMichael is the champion of the Mid-State 2A/3A Conference. The draw to determine brackets plugged the Phoenix into a No. 9 seed. All four of the Phoenix's matches leading to the state final were on the road. They have lost two sets in the playoffs. A key set that perhaps sent the Phoenix onto bigger things came in the second round. After losing the first set to top-seeded and unbeaten Wheatmore in the second round, McMichael outlasted the Warriors 29-27 in set two to avoid a possible sweep. The Phoenix then blasted Wheatmore 25-13 and 25-20 to advance.
McMichael is led by Auburn signee Cassidy Tanton, who has 336 of the team’s 741 kills this season with an average of seven per set. She also leads the team in aces and is second in blocks and digs. Tanton’s senior teammate Danni Lester averages over 10 assists per set. Lauren Tuttle is the team leader in digs.
The Phoenix were dropped into the 2A class in 2019 and used it to make a third-round run to the playoffs a season ago. McMichael lost in that round to Ayden-Grifton, the team that Foard defeated in last season’s state final.