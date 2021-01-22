IT'S GO TIME: Foard back in state title match, faces McMichael for 2A crown Saturday

It is said that “a rising tide lifts all boats.” Whether that applies in sports is conjecture, but it’s hard to ignore the success this area has had in high school volleyball over the past 26 seasons.

Fred T. Foard takes on McMichael High this weekend in the 2A state finals of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association volleyball tournament. Including Saturday's title match, the Tigers have played in eight state finals, winning the previous seven. Foard won three straight titles from 1995 to 1997, then came back for championships in 2002, 2003 and 2005, all coming at the 3A level. On Saturday, the Tigers are looking to complete a back-to-back run as a 2A team before a return to 3A this fall.

While Foard has ruled the roost in this area, perhaps its success has pushed other programs to up their game in order to compete. The area certainly has a reputation for top-notch competition.