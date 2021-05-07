‘It’s all about approach’: South Caldwell softball pounds out 12 hits, defeats Providence via mercy rule

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“She did a really good job of just staying in there,” said Justice of Becker’s performance. “That’s something we talk with her about all the time. She’s a young kid and with the COVID situation didn’t really get to have a freshman year, so all these things are new for her.

“Her teammates did a very good job of battling through things with her, just staying calm and keeping her collected,” he added. “And once she settled in, she did a really good job for us.”

On the other side, the Spartans’ offense went to work on the first pitch in the bottom of the second, which Addison Blair blasted over the right-center field fence to cut the deficit in half. Providence also committed three errors in the inning, with their second dropped fly ball of the frame allowing both Zoey Shatley and Jasmine Hall to scamper home with two outs.

Armed with a 3-2 lead, Becker quickly retired the Panthers in the third to turn things back over to her offense, which added two more runs on a single from Kaylee Anderson that scored Blair and a sacrifice fly from Shatley that scored Anderson. South Caldwell also put up a two spot in the fourth on a one-out bunt single from Ciara Hanson that plated Maddie Carpenter and a two-out single from Blair that allowed Hanson to come across.