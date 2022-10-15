INSTANT CLASSIC: Maiden prevails 36-33 in battle with Bears

MAIDEN — On the ropes late in the fourth quarter, the Maiden football team used a rainy-day play on a cloudless Friday night to help pull out a 36-33 win over Bunker Hill in a Catawba Valley 2A Conference (CVAC) thriller between the final two unbeatens in the league at Thomas E. Brown Stadium.

In sending Bunker Hill (7-1 overall, 4-1 CVAC) to its first loss, the Blue Devils (7-1, 5-0) took over sole possession of first place with two games remaining in the regular season. The Bears dropped into a tie for second with Lincolnton (5-3, 4-1), which edged East Burke 21-17, also on Friday.

The Blue Devils will have a chance to wrap up the CVAC’s top seed for the state playoffs when they host Lincolnton next Friday. A win by the Wolves in that game would give Bunker Hill a shot at a co-championship, should the Bears defeat Newton-Conover next week at home.

The win by Maiden also extends the winning streak over the Bears to 32 in a row, dating back to 1989. However, it looked as if the Bears were poised to capture the elusive generational win late in the fourth quarter in front of an overflowing crowd that forced the Bunker Hill band to sit on the grassy berm near the west end zone.

Down 28-26 at the half, Bunker Hill’s defense dominated much of the second half. The Bears forced Maiden to punt on the first possession, a shanked kick, which set up the Bears' score late in the third quarter.

Sophomore running back Jason Willis (28 carries, 165 yards), who played in his first game since an injury in Week 2, pounded out yardage between the tackles to move down to the Maiden 14-yard line. A 2-yard loss by Willis set up third-and-long, but a defensive pass interference gave the Bears a new set of downs. On the ensuing play, quarterback Redek Robinson faked a bootleg to the left, then threw on the run to Jaylan Wills at the front pylon of the end zone for the score. The point-after kick by Alan Bahena Soto put the Bears up 33-28.

After giving up 28 points in the first half, the Bears stood tough much of the second half. After the score, Bunker Hill forced a fumble on the next drive, held tight on a goal-line stand — a drive in which Maiden had a touchdown nullified on a holding call — and still later, stuffed the run on fourth-and-1 just inside midfield.

“Kudos to Bunker Hill,” said Blue Devils head coach Will Byrne. “They’ve got a great football team and they’ve got a great defense. ... We got down there and they just bowed their necks and just kudos to them for making those stops. It's tough when the field gets condensed down there. We just didn’t get the job done down there a couple times.”

After Bunker Hill took its lumps in a 47-35 season-opening win at Stuart Cramer, Bears head coach Albert Reid said his group has come of age during the season.

“There's more young bodies and new guys out there,” Reid explained of the Bears' growth. “New starters and not knowing the tempo and the pace that is needed for the varsity level. They have seven or eight games under their belt and they're figuring it out. There’s a lot of youth that’s learning how to play at this level and learning how to win at this level.”

However, the offense for Bunker Hill was unable to extend the lead. Still, with Maiden having one timeout left inside of two minutes to play, Bears had a shot to close out the game on third down at their 44. However, a play-action pass over the middle fell incomplete and forced the Bears to punt.

“Coach (Fore) Rembert made a great call there and we were all over it,” said Byrne of his defensive coordinator. “They tried to play-action us. Had we been in any other coverage, that would have been a great call by their offensive coordinator. But the other guys were all over and forced a punt, saved the time out and got the ball back.”

With 1:34 left, the rainy-day play came on the first snap starting at the Maiden 30. A pitch to running back Ben Gibbs for a sweep to the right turned into a pass play, as Gibbs threw on the run to receiver Raheim Misher, who outmuscled the defender along the right side line before rumbling to the Bears' 21. A pair of passes from Wesley Thompson to Chris Culliver moved the ball to the 5, from where Culliver punched in an end around for the score. Carson Foard’s extra point provided the game’s final margin with 46 seconds remaining.

“We've been running that for years since I've been here,” Byrne said of the call. “But we have not run that play this year. We practice it every day. We just felt like it was going to work, and Ben made a great throw and Raheim made a great catch. ... I mean, you've got to execute it. You get one shot at it, and they did it and I’m proud of them.”

Stunned after his postgame talk with the players, Reid could only say, “We let it slip away.”

The final drive was the culmination of a game full of big plays, especially in the first half, which taxed the stat keepers’ and scoreboard’s ability to keep up.

After the teams traded empty possessions at the start, a 30-yard run by Gibbs (23 carries, 149 yards) set up a 32-yard touchdown pass from Wesley Thompson (20 completions, 249 yards) to Jacob Sigmon.

Bunker Hill countered with an 86-yard drive that was highlighted by a 22-yard reception on third down by Elijah Boston, followed by a 50-yard catch-and-run by Xavier McCleave down the right sideline. Boston (6 catches, 50 yards) finished the drive by snagging a 15-yard slant from Robinson (11 completions, 160 yards) for the score to the game at 7-all after Soto’s extra point.

The Bears recovered the ensuing kickoff at the Blue Devils' 50 and took the lead when McCleave sped down the right side to catch Robinson’s toss for a 28-yard touchdown.

But momentum shifted quickly, as Culliver took the kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown to make it 14-13 after Foard’s point-after with just over five minutes left in the first quarter.

Maiden missed a chance to extend the lead late in the quarter, as a first-and goal at the 1 turned into a fumble on a bad handoff.

A short punt gave Maiden another chance early in the second quarter with a short drive that eventually went to the 1. A false start backed up the Blue Devils, but Culliver’s first rushing score of the night from the 3 pushed the lead to 21-13.

Another punt gave the ball back to Maiden, but Kaden Bolick picked off Thompson’s pass over the middle went 53 yards untouched for the touchdown to cut the deficit to 21-19.

However, the Blue Devils again struck quickly, as a pass from Thompson to Misher for 47 yards set up Gibbs’ 10-yard scoring run.

Yet, the Bears had one more punch in the half as Jason Willis sprinted free for 74 yards to the 5, from where he needed two more plunges to get his team within 28-26.

Unofficially, Bunker Hill had 262 yards in the first half but added only 85 more after intermission. Similarly, Maiden posted 241 yards in the first half and 193 in the second half — with the final 70 coming on the game-winning drive.

Being in tight situations several times this season, Byrne said his team has the confidence to be able to pull out close games. The attitude comes from work in the weight room, especially by his linemen.

“The offensive line doesn't get enough credit,” beamed Byrne. “I mean, Jackson Hensley, Quinn Rembert, DJ Spring, Mack Adams, Gerald Danner, Tron Navarro. Most of them play both ways. ... They’re in on every freaking snap in complete full-on contact, and the way that they can play for 48 minutes is just incredible. When we run the football, they do a great job making holes for Ben. I thought Ben played well and it's because of the offensive line.”

MAIDEN 36, BUNKER HILL 33

Bunker Hill;13;13;07;00;—;33

Maiden;14;14;00;08;—;36

First Quarter

M – Jacob Sigmon 32-yard pass from Wesley Thompson (Carson Foard kick), 9:18

BH – Elijah Boston 15-yard pass from Redek Robinson (Alan Bahena Soto kick), 6:43

BH – Xavier McCleave 28-yard pass from Robinson (kick failed), 5:03

M – Chris Culliver 80-yard kickoff return (Foard kick), 4:49

Second Quarter

M – Culliver 3-yard run (Foard kick), 7:58

BH – Kaden Bolick 53-yard interception return (pass failed), 3:24

M – Ben Gibbs 10-yard run (Foard kick), 2:32

BH – Jason Willis 3-yard run (Soto kick), :49

Third Quarter

BH – Jaylan Willis 8-yard pass from Robinson (Soto kick), 1:53

Fourth Quarter

M – Culliver 4-yard run (Jackson Hensley run), :46

Team Stats

First Downs: Bunker Hill 13, Maiden 22

Rushes-yards: Bunker Hill 35-187, Maiden 32-136

Comp-Att-Int: Bunker Hill 11-23-1, Maiden 21-33-1

Passing yards: Bunker Hill 160, Maiden 298

Fumbles-Lost: Bunker Hill 2-1, Maiden 5-2

Penalties-yards: Bunker Hill 10-85, Maiden 6-43

Individual Stats

RUSHING — Bunker Hill: Jason Willis 28-165 and 1 TD, Redek Robinson 4-14, Talayn Weaver 2-3, Saeed Nasher 1-5. Maiden: Ben Gibbs 23-149 and 1 TD, Chris Culliver 3-12 and 2 TDs, Team 2-(-7), Wesley Thompson 4-(-18).

PASSING — Bunker Hill: Robinson 11-23-1 for 160 yards and 3 TDs. Maiden: Thompson 20-31-1 for 249 yards and 1 TD, Gibbs 1-1-0 for 49 yards, Team 0-1-0.

RECEIVING — Bunker Hill: Xavier McCleave 2-78 and 1 TD, Elijah Boston 6-50 and 1 TD, Jaylan Willis 2-30 and 1 TD, Luke Kelley 1-2. Maiden: Raheim Misher 2-96, Culliver 9-67, Jacob Sigmon 4-62 and 1 TD, Gibbs 4-49, Bryson Foard 2-24.