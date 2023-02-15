A total of 66 wrestlers from 19 area conference high schools will take to the mat this weekend at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association state championship at the Greensboro Coliseum. The three-day event starts Thursday evening with the championship matches for all 14 weight classes in all four classifications scheduled for Saturday evening.

Defending 3A team champion Fred T. Foard and defending 2A champion Bandys each had nine wrestlers qualify from action held last weekend at regionals around the state. Newton-Conover, this year's 2A dual-team champion, has eight state qualifiers.

Three area wrestlers will attempt to defend state titles. They are Dylan Smith of Foard, who will drop from 220 pounds to the 195 weight class this year, and Newton-Conover’s Owen Clark (195) and Joseph Lioret-Tutty (220).

Below is the schedule and capsules for each participant.

NCHSAA STATE WRESTLING TOURNAMENT

Thursday-Saturday, Greensboro Coliseum

SCHEDULE:

Thursday

3 p.m. 4A First Round

5 p.m. 2A First Round

7 p.m. 3A First round

Friday

9 a.m. First Consolation Round (2A, 3A, 4A) / Quarterfinals (2A, 3A, 4A)

2 p.m. 1A Quarterfinals / Second Consolation Round (2A, 3A, 4A)

6 p.m. Semifinal (All Classes)

Saturday

9 a.m. First Consolation Round (1A) / Third Consolation Round (2A, 3A, 4A)

Consolation Semifinals (All classes)

Third & Fifth place matches

4 p.m. Parade of Champions, Championship Finals

2A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

BANDYS TROJANS

State championships: 4 (2004, 2005, 2006, 2022)

Last individual champion: Bryson Burkett (132 lbs., 2022); Caleb Moore (160, 2022)

Coach: Justin Adams

Wrestlers (9):

Trey Story, Sr. (126, 2A Midwest 3rd, 41-10, 27 pins) First state appearance. A pair of penalties in the third period cost him a shot at the regional finals, but he had two straight pins to finish third. Has three losses at 126, having bumped up to 132 and 138 much of the year. Four of his losses came against regional champions. His first-round opponent is a rematch from dual playoffs, a 2-1 defeat to Nathan Howard. 1st round opponent: Nathan Howard of Morehead (2A Mideast 2nd).

Will Nix, Sr. (138, 2A Midwest champion, 43-5, 24 pins) Third state appearance; was the state runner-up at this weight last year. Had two pins and a major decision to easily win his region title. Has a win over 132-lb region champ David McEachern of Mount Pleasant. Won Gavin Sharpe Tournament at Mooresville. Avoided being pinned this season. Could meet Newton-Conover’s Connor Shumate in quarterfinals. 1st round opponent: Ashton Shields-Adams of Southwest Onslow (2A East 4th).

Trey Ballew, Sr. (145, 2A Midwest 3rd, 26-4, 15 pins). First state appearance. Lost 7-6 in regional quarterfinal on a late takedown. Responded with four pins to take third. Spent much of the year at 152 before dropping a class. Two of his losses came by one point, another in overtime. Pinned just once this season. 1st round opponent: Bryson Miller of Reidsville (2A ME, 2nd).

Luke Burkett, Jr. (152, 2A Midwest runner-up 42-14, 22 pins). First state appearance. Brother of Bryson Burkett, who won state title at 132 last season. Advanced to finals at regionals before losing to three-time state champion Jeremiah Price of Surry Central. Started the season 16-11, went 26-3 since. Defeated 2A West champion Jason Brawley of Newton-Conover twice this year. 1st round opponent: Dennis Waters of Hendersonville (2A West, 3rd).

Ian Moore, Jr. (160, 2A Midwest champion, 35-3, 23 pins). Second state appearance; finished third last season at 170. Brother Caleb won state title at 160 last year. Won regional by pinning previously unbeaten and defending 145 state champion Jacob Price of Surry Central in finals. Had pins in all three matches at regionals. 1st round opponent: John Horne of Nash Central (2A East 4th).

Camden Mongene, Sr. (182, 2A Midwest 3rd, 21-7, 17 pins). First state appearance. Lost semifinal round 10-9 at regionals to eventual champion Eli Becker of East Surry. Surged ahead with six points in final period to win third-place match. Pushed into the lineup early in the season, lost four of five bouts in mid-December, then rebounded to win 13 of 16 — all three losses to state qualifiers. 1st round opponent: Jady Virgil of Polk County (2A West 2nd).

Zack Evans, Jr. (195, 2A Midwest champion, 34-6, 26 pins) Third state appearance; lost in first round two years ago and made it to the blood round in 2022. Had two pins and a technical fall at regionals. Three of his five losses are to regional champions. Suffered injury in conference dual vs. West Lincoln. Returned against same Rebels team in dual tournament and won final winner-take-all match to advance to 2A West final. 1st round opponent: Nick Brewster of Manteo (2A East 4th).

Matthew Cranfill, Jr. (220, 2A Midwest runner-up, 47-9, 18 pins). First state appearance. Made a first-period takedown stand up for a 2-0 win in the quarterfinals, then scored all three points in the second to win 3-1 in the semifinals. Lost by pin in the championship. Could face CVAC rival Geviaunta Walker of Lincolnton in the quarterfinals. 1st round opponent: Joey Smith of Trinity (2A ME 3rd).

Andrew McCrary, Jr. (285, 2A Midwest runner-up, 25-16, 17 pins). First state appearance. Lowest seed (6th) from Bandys to advance. Pinned both third and second seeds at regionals to make the finals. Was on a 9-12 stretch heading into regionals. Lost 3-1 to Camden Sain, his first-round opponent on Thursday, in state dual tournament. 1st round opponent: Camden Sain of West Lincoln (2A West 3rd).

BUNKER HILL BEARS

Last individual champion: Lawson Vang (106 lbs., 2022)

Coach: Michael Mays

Wrestlers (1):

Donta Davis, So. (160, 2A West champion, 27-6, 18 pins) Second state appearance, finished sixth last year at 170. Had a pair of pins to reach regional semifinals, used third-period escape to win 3-2 and advance to finals. Won championship after injury default. Wrestled most of the year at 170, did not lose at 160 this year. All six losses came against state qualifiers. Could meet Jacob Price, defending state 145 champion, in Round 2. 1st round opponent: Judge Lloyd of Seaforth (2A East 4th).

EAST BURKE CAVALIERS

Last individual champion: London Page (220 lbs., 2016)

Coach: Mark Boyd

Wrestlers (1):

Grayson Phillips, Jr. (126, 2A West runner-up, 28-6, 25 pins) Second state appearance, lost in first round in 2021. Held on to win first round 10-8 and avoid upset to Maiden’s Izick Thao. Beat both West Lincoln’s Logan Reynolds and West Wilkes’ Landon Wilson for a second time this year to reach the finals. Won Big Cat Tournament at Patton. 1st round opponent: Chris Haro of South Lenoir (2A East 3rd).

LINCOLNTON WOLVES

Coach: Brent Gates

Wrestlers (5):

Isaac Powell, Jr. (106, 2A West 4th, 35-11, 17 pins). First state appearance. Lost in regional quarterfinals, qualified for state tournament by repeating earlier season wins over Hunter Dancy of North Wilkes and Newton-Conover’s Christian Garcia. Scored takedown of Garcia and added near fall points with seven seconds left to rally from down 4-3 and punch state ticket. 1st round opponent: Christian Price (2A East champion).

Caleb Deaton, Jr. (132, 2A West Champion, 43-5, 23 pins). Second state appearance, lost in the blood round at 126 last year. Second regional title, scored all he needed in the second period to win championship bout 4-0. Has won 15 straight since an ultimate tiebreaker loss. Four of his five losses came against regional finalists. Potential for semifinal bout against defending state 126 champ in Mount Pleasant’s David McEachern, who pinned Deaton in the state quarterfinals in 2022. 1st round opponent: Derek Freeman of West Davidson (2A MW 4th).

Ethan Smith, Sr. (138, 2A West 3rd, 45-9, 24 pins). First state appearance. Rebounded from loss in regional semifinals with a tight 6-4 win over East Burke’s Connor Mobley. Scored pin in third-place match. 1st round opponent: Colton Peters of South Granville (2A ME 2nd).

Josh White, Sr. (145, 2A West champion, 41-5, 25 pins). Second state appearance. As 160 wrestler, made it to state semifinals last year before pins there and in the blood round took him off the medal stand. At regional final, saw leads of 10-0 and 12-7 evaporate, but won a wild 14-12 title match in sudden victory over last year’s state placer Walker Mains of Hendersonville. 1st round opponent: Josiah Hynes of East Carteret (2A East 4th).

Geviaunta Walker, Jr. (220, 2A West champion, 12-0, 9 pins). First state appearance. Wrestled much of the year at 285, missed most of the season and did not have a contested bout until he pinned state qualifier Camden Sain of West Lincoln. Set as an 11th seed, due to his inactivity, pinned all four regional opponents, including defending 220 state champ Joseph Lioret-Tutty of Newton-Conover in the finals. Could battle CVAC foe Matthew Cranfill of Bandys in Round 2. 1st round opponent: Gabriel Roberts of Roanoke Rapids (2A East 4th).

MAIDEN BLUE DEVILS

Coach: Sean McGovern

Wrestlers (2):

Christian Wylie, Jr. (120, 2A West 3rd, 25-10, 24 pins). First state appearance. After a loss in the regional semifinals, bounced back in the blood round to pin Owen’s John Bryon Perkins for the second time this year and punch state tournament ticket. Scored another pin in the third-place match. Started the year 2-5 with all five losses by pin. Won nine of last 10 to reach Greensboro. Meets last year’s state runner-up in Thursday’s first round. 1st round opponent: Jared Thomas of Morehead (2A ME 2nd).

DJ Spring, Sr. (285, 2A West champion, 26-1, 21 pins). Second state appearance, lost to eventual state champion Jaden Gaither of Shelby in semifinals, but rebounded to finish third. Needed less than six minutes to bulldoze four opponents by pin and win second straight regional. Only loss this year is to 4A West heavyweight champ. 1st round opponent: Nick McClellan of East Gaston (2A MW 4th).

NEWTON-CONOVER RED DEVILS

Last individual champion: Owen Clark (195 lbs., 2022); Joseph Lioret-Tutty (220, 2022)

Coach: Eddy Clark

Wrestlers (8):

Isaiah Pittman, Jr. (113, 2A West 3rd , 51-3, 40 pins) Second state appearance; made it to the semifinals last year, but finished fifth. Regional champ Kaden Shoup avenged a defeat with a pin of Pittman in the regional semifinals. Pittman rebounded to defeat both West Lincoln’s Eli Leatherman and West Caldwell’s Fernando Teniente for a second time this year to finish third. Potential to meet Shoup again in 2A semifinal. 1st round opponent: Jose Trejo of Surry Central (MW 2nd).

Phoenix Michaud, So. (120, 2A West runner-up, 45-9, 33 pins). First state appearance. Won 21 straight bouts until loss in regional finals, after an 11-7 stretch. Had two pins and a major decision earlier at regionals, including a pin of Maiden’s Christian Wylie to reach the finals. First-round combatant Layne Armstrong was sixth last year. 1st round opponent: Layne Armstrong of Seaforth (2A ME 3rd).

Connor Shumate, Jr. (49-6, 2A West runner-up, 49-6, 31 pins). First state appearance. Defeated state qualifier Ethan Smith of Lincolnton for a second time this year to reach the regional finals, before losing to last year’s state placer Caleb Cox of R-S Central. Four of his losses came against in-state state qualifiers, including two regional champions. Could meet Bandys' Will Nix in quarterfinals. 1st round opponent: Luke White of Southwestern Randolph (2A ME 2nd).

Jason Brawley, Sr. (152, 2A West champion, 52-3, 39 pins) Second state appearance; took down a No. 1 seed in last year's first round and advanced to semifinals before a loss to Patton's Dilan Patton. Edged CVAC foe Mason Avery of West Lincoln in consolation semifinals before winning a decision in the third-place match. Had two pins and two decisions to win regional title. Been pinned once in three seasons. Could meet two-time defending state champion Jeremiah Price of Surry Central in semifinals. 1st round opponent: Jacob Reigel of Mt. Pleasant (2A MW 4th).

Jordan Henze, Sr. (170, 2A West champion, 50-8, 35 pins). First state appearance. Upset top seed and state runner-up Richard Post of R-S Central in regional semifinals, then was the recipient of a stalling penalty with four seconds left to win regional title over Brevard’s Jaxon Turner, avenging an early-season loss. Has won 15 in a row and 20 of the last 21 bouts, including five against state qualifiers and two regional champs. 1st round opponent: Logan Haffner of Southwest Onslow (2A East 4th).

Owen Clark, Sr. (195, 2A West champion, 49-2, 33 pins) Defending state champion. Third state appearance, was fourth in 2021. Won third regional title in a row, but after three pins, needed an escape in second overtime to edge Ray Laney of Brevard 2-1. Is 124-5 the last three seasons with one loss by pin. Losses have come against state runner-up in 2021 and two regional champions each of the last two seasons. 1st round opponent: Randy Spencer of West Montgomery (2A ME 4th).

Joseph Lioret-Tutty, Sr. (220, 2A West runner-up, 51-4, 33 pins) Defending state champion. Second state appearance. Had three pins to get to the finals before an upset by Lincolnton’s Geviaunta Walker. Is 110-10 the last two seasons. Three losses this year were to in-state qualifiers to Greensboro. Had won 42 of 43 before regional defeat. 1st round opponent: Dominec Oneto of West Craven (2A East 3rd).

Mykie Xiong, Sr. (285, 2A West 4th, 23-11, 16 pins) First state appearance. Punched ticket to state in blood round with an escape in the ultimate tiebreaker period to edge Hendersonville’s Eli Kole-Davis 3-2. Split time at 285 part of the year before seizing the starting spot later on. Won all three UTB matches this year, all against eventual state qualifiers. 1st round opponent: Isaiah King of JM Robinson (2A MW champion).

WEST CALDWELL WARRIORS

Last individual champion: Shykale Steptoe (220 lbs., 2017)

Coach: Aaron Annas

Wrestlers (2):

Fernando Teniente, So. (113, 2A West 4th, 40-10, 16 pins). First state appearance. After a loss in the regional semifinals, rebounded with a pin in the blood round to earn a state spot. 1st round opponent: Seth Almond of Mount Pleasant (2A MW champion).

Rakeem Smith, Jr. (145, 2A West 3rd, 37-6, 19 pins). Second state appearance; at 138 last year, rode a ninth seed from regionals to a fifth-place finish. Had a pair of pins at regionals before a loss in semifinal, but had a second victory this year over Maiden’s Zachary Beard in the blood round to make state. 1st round opponent: Nicholas Johnson of Heide Trask (2A East 2nd).

WEST LINCOLN REBELS

Last individual champion: Xander Pendergrass (138 lbs., 2020); Canon Bridges (152 lbs., 2020)

Coach: Butch Ross

Wrestlers (6):

Andy Saine, Sr. (106, 2A West 3rd, 35-6, 21 pins) Third state appearance. Lost in second round last year, but won four straight to take third; lost in first round in 2021. At regionals, got a quick pin in Round 2, but lost for a second time this year to R-S Central’s Sam Gosnell in the semifinals. Put down a pair of pins to take third. 1st round opponent: Dakota Peele of North Lenoir (2A East 2nd)

Bladen Ingle, So. (120, 2A West 4th, 33-18, 22 pins). First state appearance. Had a 6-2 lead in the blood round at regionals before holding on long enough, despite a stall penalty, to edge Phillip Dancy of North Wilkes 6-5 and earn the state slot. Was 12-9 in December and still only 23-15 in mid-January before making the run to state. 1st round opponent: Spencer May of Trinity (2A MW champion).

Patrick Goins, Sr. (160, 2A West 4th, 41-7, 26 pins) Third state appearance; lost in first round last two trips, but rebounded last year to place fifth at 160. Advanced to regional semifinals before losing a decision, rebounded to defeat West Caldwell’s Luke Roberts for a second time this year for a state bid. Had won 19 of 20, including three wins over state qualifiers before splitting the last six. 1st round opponent: Eric Fazekas of Northeastern (2A East champion).

Mason Avery, Sr. (182, 2A West champion, 40-2, 26 pins) Second state appearance; at 152 last year, lost in quarterfinal round but returned to finish fifth. Won all four regional matches by major decision. Has won 23 bouts in a row. Both losses to regional champions, avenged in a decision win over St. Stephens'' Andrew Kehoe. 1st round opponent: Lee Chambers of Anson (2A MW 4th).

Dayne Harrelson, Jr. (220, 2A West 4th, 15-8, 12 pins). First state appearance. Upset second seed Logan Diehm of East Rutherford to get to semifinals. After getting pinned there, made three second-period points stand up for a 3-2 win in the blood round as he earned a state berth. Started the year 2-4 and did not wrestle competitively for six weeks. 1st round opponent: D’Angelo Johnson of Nash Cntral (2A East champion).

Camden Sain, Jr. (285, 2A West 3rd, 39-11, 26 pins). First state appearance. Lost to Burns’ Caleb Byrd in regional first round, but rebounded to win five straight, which included a revenge win in the blood round and finished third with a pin. Has won 15 of last 18 bouts. Has two wins over his upcoming first-round opponent. 1st round opponent: Andrew McCreary of Bandys (2A Midwest 2nd).

3A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

ASHE COUNTY HUSKIES

Last individual champion: Zachariah Bare (220 lbs., 2019)

Coaches: Brandon and Danny Dillard

Wrestlers (3):

Luke Sheets, Sr. (138, 3A West 4th, 41-6, 26 pins). First state appearance. Reached regional semifinal before losing in a tech fall. Rebounded in blood round to decision West Iredell’s Xavier Thomas. Won the Northwestern Conference tournament. All five of in-state losses to state qualifiers. 1st round opponent: Matthew Lieberman of Currituck (3A East champion).

Luke Osborne, So. (145, 3A West runner-up, 43-4, 23 pins). First state appearance. Started season 35-1. Avenged conference loss to Ross Watts with a 4-3 win to reach regional finals. Suffered second loss of season to Foard’s Brock Carey in the finals defeat. Lost decision in NWC conference final. 1st round opponent: Thomas Maness of Montgomery Central (3A MW 3rd).

Matthew Peterson, Sr. (160, 3A West runner-up, 23-1, 18 pins) Third state appearance; made it to semifinals last year and finished third. Could have rematch in semifinals with Union Pines’ Brock Sullivan, who Peterson beat in the first round last year. Had first loss of the year in regional finals. Won NWC title. 1st round opponent: Jacob Farmer of Fike (3A East 3rd).

FRED T. FOARD TIGERS

State championship: 3 (2011, 2018, 2022)

Last individual champion: Dylan Smith (220 lbs., 2022)

Wrestlers (9):

George Coleman, So. (106, 3A West champion, 44-5, 27 pins). First state appearance. Got a pin, a decision and a forfeit to reach regional finals, where he upset No. 1 seed Charlie Price of South Point by pin. Lost three of four in mid-December before winning 15 straight bouts. Won Western Foothills 3A Conference (WFAC) tournament. Only loss to 3A wrestler this year was to Women’s Individual state champion Jeulenea Khang of Freedom in the season opener. 1st round opponent: Camorie Townsend of Southern Guilford (3A MW 4th).

Austin Laws, Fr. (113, 3A West 3rd, 36-7, 22 pins). First state appearance. A pair of pins got him to the regional semifinals before losing to eventual champion Kane Bryson of Pisgah. Bounced back to reach consolation finals before breaking a scoreless tie in overtime to beat North Lincoln’s Till Helms 2-0 and avenge a conference loss. Won WFAC tournament. Only pinfall loss came in his second competitive match. First-round state bout is a rematch from dual state final that Laws lost. 1st round opponent: Keaton Crawford of Union Pines (3A MW 2nd).

Kevin Romero, Jr. (138, 3A West 3rd, 28-8, 9 pins) First state appearance. Split time this season at 138 after injury to last year’s state placer Hunter Clark. Won four straight after regional quarterfinal loss to punch state ticket, avenging an early-season loss to Ashe County’s Luke Sheets in third-place match. All losses came against state qualifiers, including three regional champions. 1st round opponent: Jaylen Jarmen of Havelock (3A East 2nd).

Brock Carey, Sr. (145, 3A West champion, 47-0, 32 pins) Fourth state appearance; was state runner-up last year, 2A state runner-up as a freshman at 106 and third at 2A state tourney at 126 as a sophomore. Rumbled through regionals with three pins and a major decision. Dealt Ashe County’s Luke Osborne losses twice in three weeks, including in the 3A West final. Won WFAC tournament title. Over four seasons, he is 156-9 with 80 pins. He has been pinned four times. First-round bout is a rematch from 3A West final in duals. 1st round opponent: Brian Taylor of West Rowan (3A MW 4th).

Brayden Mejia, Jr. (152, 3A West champion, 40-1, 32 pins) Third state appearance, finished third at 120 last year after suffering first in-state loss of his career in quarterfinals. Won 2A title at 106 in 2021, going 29-0. Had two pins and a tech fall to get to the regional finals, where he notched a 5-3 win. Won WFAC tournament title. Is 114-5 in three seasons with two in-state losses and 64 pins. Has yet to be pinned in high school. 1st round opponent: Braydon Forehand of Westover (3A ME 4th).

Zane Birtchet, Sr. (170, 3A West Champion, 44-2, 34 pins) Fourth state appearance; was 3A runner-up at 160 last year, third at 2A state meet at 170 two seasons ago and 2A runner-up at 132 in 2020. Rumbled through the field to win his fourth regional title. Won WFAC tournament title. Is 166-15 in four seasons with 90 pins. Has been pinned four times, once since his freshman season. Two losses this year were to 4A regional champions be combined three points. 1st round opponent: Eli Jenkins of West Rowan (3A MW 4th).

Dylan Smith, Sr. (195, 3A West champion, 45-0, 30 pins) Defending state champion at 220. Third state appearance, lost in 2A first round in 2021. Had little trouble rampaging through field at regionals for his second title, with a tech fall, two pins and a major decision. Won WFAC tournament title. Dropped to 195 after Colby Mace filled 220 slot after returning from knee injury. After 17 losses in his freshman season, is 115-3 with 74 pins. Only pinfall loss since his freshman year was in the first round of the 2021 2A state tournament. 1st round opponent: Damian Weaver of South Brunswick (3A East 4th).

Colby Mace, Sr. (220, 3A West champion, 13-1, 4 pins) Third state appearance; wrestled at 195 previous two trips, lost in semifinals at 195 last year and 2A quarterfinals in 2021. Used an escape with four seconds left to win his second regional title, outlasting Nicholas Martinez of Hickory 4-3. Did not wrestle until early January this year due to an injury during football season. Is 69-8 in three years at varsity level, with 42 pins. Last pin suffered came in second match of first varsity season. 1st round opponent: Louden Gregory of Central Academy (3A MW 4th).

Sam Bolch, Sr. (285, 3A West 3rd, 40-6, 30 pins) First state appearance. Had a pair of pins before suffering his own defeat in the regional semifinals, when Cramer’s Jacob Brindle avenged a loss. A takedown in the blood round earned him a state bid before he won the consolation final in overtime. 1st round opponent: Ben Hicks of South Durham (3A ME 2nd).

FREEDOM PATRIOTS

Coaches: Billy Whisenant/Scott Brackett

Last individual champion: Spencer Leonhardt (145 lb., 2019)

Wrestlers (1):

Fredy Vicente-Perez, Sr. (220, 3A Midwest 4th, 32-8, 15 pins). First state appearance. Lost to North Henderson’s Reese Meadows in both regional quarterfinals and third-place match; had a pin and a pair of decisions to qualify for state. Won Northwestern Conference championship, beating 285 3A West champ Elijah Amaya of Hibriten in the finals. 1st round opponent: Edison Flores of North Iredell (3A MW champion).

HIBRITEN PANTHERS

Last individual champion: Hayden Wyke (160 lb., 2018)

Coach: Josh Woodruff

Wrestlers (5):

Brayden Reid, Fr. (106, 3A West 4th, 48-8, 25 pins). First state appearance. After a major decision in the regional first round, lost to NWC foe Landen Wilson of Ashe County in quarterfinals. Earned way to blood round where he defeated state girls champion Jeulenea Khang 3-1 with all three points in the third period to earn state berth. Victory over Khang was third of the season. Will meet last year's state placer in first round. 1st round opponent: Mateo Diaz Ruiz of South Rowan (3A MW champion).

Ross Watts, Sr. (145, 3A West 3rd, 45-7, 20 pins) Third state appearance, finished fifth at 132 last year after a quarterfinal loss at 138 in 2021. Lost to Ashe County’s Luke Osborne in the regional semifinals after the two split during the season. Bounced back to win tech falls in both the blood round and third-place match. All seven losses this season came against state qualifiers. 1st round opponent: Tyriq Freeman of Central Cabarrus (3A MW 2nd).

Chandler Wyke, Sr. (152, 3A West 4th, 16-5, 9 pins). First state appearance. Reached regional semifinals before a pin sent him to the consolation semifinals. Earned a pin to earn state ticket, but Deaijaha Ray of Erwin avenged a quarterfinal defeat with a pin to take third. 1st round opponent: Marcus Bynum of Eastern Guilford (3A ME champion).

Dillan Earp, Jr. (182, 3A West 4th, 47-4, 40 pins). First state appearance. A pin and a major decision put Earp in the regional quarterfinals before Elijah Park of Enka decisioned up. Pinned Foard’s Sam Drum in the blood round to earned a state berth before getting pinned in the third-place match. Two of his four losses this season came at regionals, while the other two were against eventual regional champions. Won NWC title by defeating 4A state qualifier Nate Dahlstrom of Alexander County. 1st round opponent: Nicholas Mascolino of Union Pines (3A MW champion).

Elijah Amaya, Jr. (285, 3A West champion, 40-8, 30 pins). First state appearance. After advancing to the semifinals on a pair of pins, scored a late takedown to win 3-1, then a late takedown to wrap up the title 5-3. Defeated 1A finalist Steven Sullivan of Starmont to win Hampton Tuttle tournament. Could meet Stephen Hamby of Statesville in second round. 1st round opponent: Christopher Riley of Eastern Guilford (3A ME, 4th).

HICKORY RED TORNADOES

Last individual champion: Gianni Nigio (275 lbs., 2002)

Coach: Matthew Keefer

Wrestlers (1):

Nicholas Martinez, Jr. (220, 3A West runner-up, 30-4, 15 pins). First state appearance. A pin and two decisions advanced Martinez to the regional finals match against Foard’s Colby Mace, who won the bout 4-3 on a late escape. Two of Martinez’s three losses this year came against Mace by one point, another to defending 220 state champion Dylan Smith by one point. 1st round opponent: Isaiah McGuffin of Oak Grove (3A MW 3rd).

NORTH IREDELL RAIDERS

Last individual champion: Adam Blackwelder (145 lb., 2003)

Coach: Bryan Tutterow

Wrestlers (3):

Bray Trivette, So. (138, 3A Midwest champion, 42-0, 34 pins). Second state appearance; as a freshman last year, lost just his second match of the season in the 3A final. At regionals, needed just over three minutes to score three pins and get to the finals, where he won 4-2. It was only his second match to go the full six minutes. He is 82-2 in two seasons and has won 78 of the last 79 matches and has yet to be pinned. 1st round opponent: William Sullivan of Douglas Byrd (3A ME 4th).

Brixon Burgess, Sr. (182, 3A Midwest champion, 39-3, 29 pins). First state appearance. Bulled through the regionals with three pins and a major. Only seven of his matches went the full six minutes. 1st round opponent: Marcus Cherry of Northside (3A East 4th).

Eddie Flores, Sr. (220, 3A Midwest champion, 46-0, 31 pins) Third state appearance; finished sixth last year after reaching semifinals, lost in first round in 2021 at 285. Had little trouble getting through regionals with two pins and two decisions. Won four in-season tournaments this year, plus the WFAC title with a major over 3A West champ Colby Mace. Could face Mace in semifinals. 1st round opponent: Fredy Vicente-Perez of Freedom (3A West 4th).

NORTH LINCOLN KNIGHTS

Last individual champion: Jorden Schlossman (106 lbs., 2020)

Coach: Dennis Schlossman

Wrestlers (1):

Till Helms, So. (113, 3A West 4th, 45-14, 21 pins) First state appearance. After loss in regional quarterfinals, rebounded to get to consolation finals after beating Hibriten’s Brian Reid in the blood round. Lost in sudden victory in third-place match. Won Indian Classic at St. Stephens. 1st round opponent: Israel Guerra of South Johnston (3A ME champion).

ST. STEPHENS INDIANS

Last individual champion: Salvador Gilvaja (195 lb., 2019)

Coach: Billy Baker

Wrestlers (1):

Andrew Kehoe, Sr. (182, 3A West Champion, 48-3, 35 pins) Second state appearance; went 1-2 last year at 170. Scored pins in the first two rounds at regionals, then used a third-period reverse to win 4-2 and advance to the finals, where he defeated Enka’s Elijah Park 8-4 for the title. Has won 20 straight bouts. Dealt North Iredell’s Brixon Burgess two of his three losses this year, including one to win WFAC title. Only two losses are to regional champions. 1st round opponent: Ethan Kuball of Northwood (3A ME 4th).

STATESVILLE GREYHOUNDS

Last individual champion: Markus Cromwell (170 lb., 2012)

State championship: 1 (1992)

Coach: Andrew Collins

Wrestlers (2):

Raymon Gray, So. (195, 3A Midwest 3rd, 19-4, 12 pins). First state appearance. Lost in the regional semifinals, but returned to win a pair of decisions to take third. Started season 3-2 but has won 16 of last 18 bouts. 1st round opponent: Karin Sein of Eastern Guilford (3A ME 2nd).

Steven Hamby, Sr. (285, 3A Midwest 2nd 42-2, 29 pins) Second state appearance; went 2-2 last season. Held on the final minute to win 3-2 in the regional semifinals, but saw his 20-match win streak when he was pinned the first time this year in the finals. 1st round opponent: Landon Michael of Franklinton (3A East 3rd).

4A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

ALEXANDER CENTRAL COUGARS

Last individual champion: Isaac Chapman (285 lb., 2018)

Coach: Josh Williamson

Wrestlers (4):

Kanon Harrington, Jr. (138, 4A West 4th, 30-5, 22 pins) Second state appearance; went 1-2 last year. A pair of pins took him to this year's regional semifinals, but his own pinfall loss sent him to the blood round before he finished fourth. Won Northwestern 3A/4A Conf. tournament. 1st round opponent: Will Gibson of NW Guilford (4A West champion).

Dylan Dalton, Sr. (145, 4A West 4th, 36-6, 32 pins) Second state appearance; went 1-2 last year. Lost in regional quarterfinals before three straight pins punched his ticket to Greensboro. Only four matches went this distance this year. Won NWC tournament, defeating Ashe County’s state qualifier Luke Osborne. 1st round opponent: Riley Merchant of Pinecrest (4A ME champion).

Nate Dahlstrom, Jr. (182, 4A West 2nd, 36-5, 22 pins) Second state appearance; lost both matches last year. Had two pins and a decision before losing in the regional final by major decision. All five losses came vs. state qualifiers. 1st round opponent: Aaron Martinez of Topsail (4A East 3rd).

Gilmore Kirby, Sr. (285, 4A West 3rd, 19-9, 15 pins) First state appearance. As a ninth seed at regionals, lost in quarterfinals, but battled back to blood round before beating second seed Kevin Pereira of South Caldwell for the second time this season to gain a state berth, scoring all four points in the final 1:16 for the 4-1 win. Started the season 7-6 with five pinfall losses. 1st round opponent: Bradley Muse of Millbrook (4A West 2nd).

WATAUGA PIONEERS

Last individual champion: Demetre Kostis (132 lb., 2014)

Coach: Zach Strickland

Wrestlers (2):

Palmer Smith, Jr. (152, 4A West 2nd, 28-10, 17 pins) First state appearance. As seventh seed at regional, upset No. 2 seed in quarterfinal, then reached finals with an overtime win before a loss to last year’s state runner-up Davis Freeze or Mooresville. Started season 4-4 with all losses by pin or major decision. After losing four of five in late December, went 11-1 until the regional final. Won NWC title. 1st round opponent: Zach Russo of Wakefield (4A East 3rd).

Trabey Shepherd, Jr. (220, 4A West 4th, 24-19, 16 pins) First state appearance. As a ninth seed at regionals, battled top seed Ray Watson of Mooresville to a 1-0 loss. From there, got three straight pins to get to the consolation final and earn a state berth. Started the season 5-0 before going .500 the rest of the way. Entered regionals 20-17. 1st round opponent: James Bankston of Hillside (4A East champion).