Indians topple Trojans for first season-opening win since 2015

St. Stephens head coach Kyle Lowman wouldn’t go so far as to say Friday night's season-opening 26-13 win over Bandys marked a new era for the Indians’ football program. But he did say it was a well-deserved reward for his players.

“It’s just a huge confidence boost. It feels like kind of a payoff for these guys for the work they’ve put in,” Lowman said. “I’m so proud of them for just fighting through the night and preparing for this night knowing we haven’t started 1-0, knowing we haven’t beat Bandys.”

The victory brought an end to a streak of six consecutive opening night losses for St. Stephens dating back to 2015 when the Indians opened that season with a win over West Iredell. That same campaign also marked the last time St. Stephens had defeated the Trojans, 16-14, before Bandys reeled off the next five wins in the series.

Brycen Gaither was magic for the Indians as his explosiveness was on full display. St. Stephens’ super sophomore rushed for 164 yards on 27 carries with a 63-yard touchdown gallop and a pair of 4-yard plunges into the end zone.

“He’s a pretty good player. He’s fun to watch. I’m one of his biggest fans,” Lowman said of Gaither. “He takes over. He’s got a big future ahead of him. He got tough yards, he got loose-in-the-open yards. I can’t wait to watch him play again.”

Lowman wasn’t the only coach singing Gaither’s praises following his stellar performance.

“I knew that was going to happen,” said Bandys coach Jason Barnes with a shake of his head. “I saw him (Gaither) on film. He’s a special player. Saint’s got some talent. I expect some things from them down the road.”

The Indians (1-0) collected the opening kickoff and quickly disposed of the 80 yards between them and the goal line. On their fifth play from scrimmage, Gaither took the handoff on a counter play back to the left. He froze one defender in the hole with a paralyzing shimmy, then simply out ran everyone to the end zone for the 63-yard quick strike.

St. Stephens went for the 2-point conversion and Ty McLauchlin bulled in for an 8-0 Indians lead less than three minutes into the game. It was a lead St. Stephens never relinquished.

“I felt like that was going to be important, to be able to get the lead,” Lowman said, noting his squad had the edge in experience over a younger Trojans team. “I thought it would be to our advantage if we could get in the lead.”

Barnes agreed having to play from behind the entire night was a difficult task.

‘Getting behind the 8-ball is kind of tough, especially with this group right here,” Barnes said. “We’re still shy a few positions in terms of depth.”

That didn’t stop the Trojans (0-1) from answering back immediately when their offense took the field. Bandys drove methodically down the field and on fourth-and-14 from the Saint 31-yard line, quarterback Wyatt Wesson dropped a perfect ball over the defender to Nolan Jones for the score.

However, the Trojans’ pass on the point-after to tie the score failed.

Gaither capped another long St. Stephens march with a 4-yard push into the end zone early in the second period.

Again, the Trojans fought back and pushed into Indians territory. But a second-down pass from the Saint 23 by Wesson was picked off by a diving Chip Hendren. It was the first of three turnovers committed by Bandys on the St. Stephens side of the field.

“It’s hard to recover from the turnovers like that, especially against a team that is up-and-coming like St. Stephens,” Barnes said. “Coach Lowman has done a good job. We’re not going to take anything away from them. Those guys over there are playing good football.”

St. Stephens extended its 14-6 halftime lead in the third period when Gaither scored again from 4 yards out to make the score 20-6.

As it had all night, Bandys responded immediately after giving up a touchdown. The Trojans drove the ball down to the Saint 2. Following a false start penalty, Wesson pushed through the middle of the Indians line on a sneak, only to get stripped of the ball for the Trojans’ second costly turnover.

But in the fourth period, it was the Trojans' turn to take advantage of a St. Stephens turnover.

With 8:27 remaining, a shovel pass went awry deep in the Indians’ territory. Camden Mongene picked up the loose ball and returned it 8 yards for a TD to cut the St. Stephens lead to 20-13.

“I feel stupid after calling that play right there. It was a shovel pass, but that’s not the way it was ruled on the field,” Lowman said. “But I didn’t have to rally them. They got behind each other.”

With the Bandys defense focused on Gaither, Indians quarterback Peyton Young was the perfect counterbalance. Faking to Gaither, Young slashed several key runs on the 12-play drive including the capper from 8 yards out with 2:36 to go to make the score 26-13.

The desperate Trojans moved the ball to the Saint 28. But the Indians’ defense stepped up again. McLauchlin picked off a Bandys pass and rumbled down to the Trojans' 10, where the Indians ran out the clock.

“I can’t say enough about the way the defense played tonight, and the way the coaches prepared them and talked them through it as the game went (on),” Lowman said. “We subbed a lot of guys on defense tonight. It was a total team defensive effort right there.”

Young joined Gaither in the 100-yard club with 116 yards on 12 carries. He was also 8-of-12 passing for 95 yards. Dayton Anderson caught four passes for 50 yards.

Jones was the workhorse for Bandys with 80 yards on 14 carries plus two catches for another 50 yards including a TD. Wesson was 8 of 16 for 125 yards.

St. Stephens travels to Bunker Hill next Friday, while Bandys hosts Fred T. Foard.

Bandys;06;00;00;07;-;13

St. Stephens;08;06;06;06;-;26

First Quarter

SS – Brycen Gaither 63-yard run (Ty McLauchlin run), 9:14

B – Nolan Jones 31-yard pass from Wyatt Wesson (pass failed), 3:37

Second Quarter

SS – Gaither 4-yard run (run failed), 11:20

Third Quarter

SS – Gaither 4-yard run (run failed), 7:43

Fourth Quarter

B – Camden Mongene 8-yard fumble return (Fletcher Harris kick), 8:27

SS – Peyton Young 8-yard run (kick blocked), 2:36

Team Stats

First Downs: Bandys 15, St. Stephens 17

Rushes-yards: Bandys 28-127, St. Stephens 40-286

Comp-Att-Int: Bandys 8-16-2, St. Stephens 8-12-0

Passing yards: Bandys 125, St. Stephens 95

Fumbles-Lost: Bandys 2-1, St. Stephens 1-1

Penalties-yards: Bandys 13-82, St. Stephens 7-67

Individual Stats

RUSHING – Bandys: Nolan Jones 14-80, Elliot Spicer 8-29, Wyatt Wesson 6-18. St. Stephens: Brycen Gaither 27-164 and 3 TDs, Peyton Young 12-116 and 1 TD, Michael Watkins 1-6.

PASSING – Bandys: Wesson 8-16-2 for 125 yards and 1 TD. St. Stephens: Young 8-12-0 for 95 yards.

RECEIVING – Bandys: Jones 2-50 and 1 TD, Cash Obregon 3-42, Spicer 1-15, Logan Williams 1-11, Raydyn Brooks 1-7. St. Stephens: Dayton Anderson 4-50, Noah Gscheidmeier 2-27, Ty McLauchlin 1-12, Watkins 1-6.