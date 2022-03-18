Indians top Red Tornadoes to stay unbeaten

St. Stephens just kept throwing body blows in Friday evening's backyard baseball brawl with Hickory at Harry Frye Field. The Indians broke open a close game with five runs in their last two at-bats to take the air out of any upset hopes by the Red Tornadoes and cruised to an 8-1 win.

“I thought we played well against a team that we knew it was going to be a dogfight (with) anytime you play against Hickory,” Indians coach Jimmy Bowman said. “Good pitching for them, good pitching for us.”

The win enabled St. Stephens to keep its record unblemished thus far in 2022 with a mark of 6-0 overall and 3-0 in Western Foothills 3A Conference play. Hickory is now 2-4 overall and 0-3 in league contests.

“We saw some positive things. We’ve just got to get better,” Hickory coach David Craft said. “Tip our caps to St. Stephens, they’ve got a good club.”

The Red Tornadoes were poised to take an early lead when St. Stephens starter Julien Peissel struggled with control in a 29-pitch first inning. Peissel walked the first two Red Tornadoes he faced. Although a groundout to first base moved runners to second and third with one out, Peissel stiffened and struck out the next two Hickory batters to escape unscathed in the first frame.

“He (Peissel) had a rough first inning. We talked about eliminating that long inning, eliminating bad pitches and just attacking batters,” Bowman said. “That’s what he did the next two or three innings.”

Hickory starter Sammy Nexsen wasn’t as fortunate as Peissel. Indians leadoff batter Elec Marvin crushed a line drive that handcuffed the Red Tornadoes’ right fielder. Marvin didn’t stop running until he was at third and then came home on a ground ball to first base off the bat of James Tate for a quick 1-0 St. Stephens lead.

Peissel waltzed through the Hickory lineup after the shaky first inning. Although he gave up a leadoff single to Will Prince in the second, St. Stephens catcher Silas Isenhour wiped the runner off the base paths on a perfect throw to second on an attempted stolen base.

Peissel then retired the next eight Hickory batters.

“Julien just dominated,” Bowman said. “He did what we ask him to do.”

The Indians picked up another pair of runs in the third inning to extend their lead to 3-0. Peissel ripped a one-out double to left-center. His courtesy runner Luke Young came around to score on a base hit to left by Justin Skewes. Skewes eventually scored on a base knock by Peyton Young.

Hickory broke through in the fifth when Prince opened the inning with a single to center. Consecutive two-out walks moved him to third and loaded the bases. Henry Stewart finally got the hit the Red Tornadoes were looking for when his chopper went up and over the St. Stephens third baseman and scored Prince.

But the Indians came right back in the bottom half of the inning against Hickory reliever Isaiah McDowell. A leadoff walk to Peissel was followed by singles to center from Isenhour and Skewes to load the bases. Then Josh Barkley pulled a ball through the right side of the Red Tornadoes infield to plate two more runs.

“I’m glad he (Barkley) got it. He’s been struggling lately. But he’s working the cages, he works at practice,” Bowman said. “He carries himself as a great player, a great leader for us. He came through for us right there. It couldn’t happen to a better kid.”

The Indians got three more runs in the sixth off Stewart, the third Hickory pitcher of the night. Isenhour drove in two of the runs with a long double to center.

St. Stephens finished the night with 12 hits including a triple by Marvin and doubles by Peissel and Isenhour. Isenhour and Skewes drove in two runs each. Skewes had three hits on the night, while Marvin and Isenhour collected two apiece.

Eight different Indians were credited with hits.

“We swung it well. We made some adjustments later in the game,” Bowman said. “Again, give them (Hickory) credit. They came in and competed, located their curveball and made us make adjustments. My guys came in, they had a game plan and stuck to it.”

Peissel threw 99 pitches in six innings of work. He allowed just three hits, struck out nine and walked four. The lone run against him was unearned. Barkley worked the seventh inning in relief and allowed a bad-hop single.

Nexsen worked three innings for the Red Tornadoes and was charged with the loss. He allowed five hits and walked four, surrendering three runs during his time on the mound.

Prince finished with two hits for Hickory, while Stewart and Dean Hall each had one.

“We’ve got to keep putting it in play and hit some ground balls,” Craft said. “Way too many fly ball outs.”

Both teams will be in action again on Tuesday. Hickory hosts North Iredell, while St. Stephens travels to North Lincoln.

“We’re learning,” Craft said. “Hopefully we can work to improve and learn to win.”

Hickory;000;010;0;–;1;4;1

St. Stephens;102;023;X;–;8;12;0

WP: Julien Peissel (3-0)

LP: Sammy Nexsen