Indians stumble again, fall to Freedom

The St. Stephens baseball team is having a rough time on its home diamond against teams the Indians should beat on paper. St. Stephens lost its second consecutive game on familiar ground to an opponent in the bottom part of the league standings. On Monday night it was Freedom that upended the Indians by an 8-3 final.
The Indians, now 9-3 overall and 8-3 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, are still secure in going to the postseason and will visit the league champion, McDowell, on Thursday. Freedom, 3-10 and 3-8, will host Hickory — which upset St. Stephens last Friday — on Wednesday.
“Again, Freedom came out and competed,” said St. Stephens coach Jimmy Bowman. “Coach (Clint) Zimmerman had his group ready.”
Patriots pitcher Daniel Stevenson was certainly ready. Stevenson went the distance on the hill and didn’t allow a hit until the fifth inning. Three of the Indians’ five hits came in the seventh inning and through six innings, Stevenson only threw 73 pitches.
Freedom capitalized in the first inning on leadoff batter Damien Dula getting plunked by a pitch from St. Stephens starter Gavin Marley. Dula stole second and third, eventually scoring on a wild pitch.
The Patriots added two more runs in their second turn at bat. Carson Dyson got a free pass to start the inning and Jeff Stringfield followed with an infield single. Freedom then went to small ball with back-to-back sacrifice bunts that scored Dyson and put Stringfield on third. Stringfield scored on a wild pitch.
Meanwhile, Stevenson was on a roll. The only two Indians to reach base through 4 1/3 innings were as a result of Freedom errors.
In the top of the fifth, a point of contention over St. Stephens pitcher Silas Isenhour’s delivery resulted in Bowman being ejected. The base umpire ruled that Isenhour was using a hybrid stance out of the full windup.
The Patriots broke the game open that inning with four runs, three on a long bases-loaded double to left by Dyson. That rally made the score 7-0.
Finally, in the St. Stephens fifth, Justin Skewes broke up Stevenson’s bid for a no-hitter with a clean base hit up the middle.
Freedom added a run in the top of the sixth before St. Stephens got on the board in the bottom of the inning when Peyton Young doubled to left and scored on a wild pitch.
The Indians added a pair of runs in the seventh when they collected three of their five hits in the game. James Tate tripled home Elec Marvin, who had singled. Tate completed the circuit around the bases on Jacob Boger’s infield hit.
“Our guys had fight late, just a little too late at that point,” Bowman said.
Stevenson was forced to throw 30 pitches in the seventh inning. Prior to that he hadn’t thrown more than 17 in any one frame. He finished the game with nine strikeouts and only two of the three runs charged to him were earned.
“He (Stevenson) did a good job,” Bowman said. “He came out and really competed. We hit some good balls hard, but right at a couple of guys.”
No player for either team had more than one hit. Dyson’s bases-loaded double was the lone extra-base hit for the Patriots.
Tate tripled and Young doubled for the Indians.
Marley started and took the loss for St. Stephens, which used four pitchers. Marley went two innings, struck out three, walked two and hit a batter. Combined, St. Stephens' pitchers struck out nine, walked five and hit four batters.
Freedom: 120 041 0 – 8 7 3
St. Stephens 000 001 2 – 3 5 1
WP: Daniel Stevenson
LP: Gavin Marley