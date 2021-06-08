Indians stumble again, fall to Freedom

Meanwhile, Stevenson was on a roll. The only two Indians to reach base through 4 1/3 innings were as a result of Freedom errors.

In the top of the fifth, a point of contention over St. Stephens pitcher Silas Isenhour’s delivery resulted in Bowman being ejected. The base umpire ruled that Isenhour was using a hybrid stance out of the full windup.

The Patriots broke the game open that inning with four runs, three on a long bases-loaded double to left by Dyson. That rally made the score 7-0.

Finally, in the St. Stephens fifth, Justin Skewes broke up Stevenson’s bid for a no-hitter with a clean base hit up the middle.

Freedom added a run in the top of the sixth before St. Stephens got on the board in the bottom of the inning when Peyton Young doubled to left and scored on a wild pitch.

The Indians added a pair of runs in the seventh when they collected three of their five hits in the game. James Tate tripled home Elec Marvin, who had singled. Tate completed the circuit around the bases on Jacob Boger’s infield hit.

“Our guys had fight late, just a little too late at that point,” Bowman said.