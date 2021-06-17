Indians, others ready for Round 2

The second round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association baseball tournament is scheduled to be played tonight in sites around the state.
Round 1 was a tough one for schools from area conferences, as half of the participants were eliminated. Both schools from the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference remain, while East Lincoln is the lone survivor from the area left in the 2A bracket.
NCHSAA BASEBALL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE:
Second Round: Thursday, June 17
Third Round: Saturday, June 19
Regional: Tuesday, June 22
State Finals: Friday, June 25-Saturday, June 26 (best-of-three series) at Burlington Athletic Stadium or J.P. Riddle Stadium, Fayetteville.
3A WestNo. 7 Cuthbertson (13-2) at No. 2 St. Stephens (10-3)
About St. Stephens: (Northwestern 3A No. 1 seed, playoff record since 1980, 11-19)
Coach: Jimmy Bowman
Key Offensive Players: C Silas Isenhour, Jr. (.422, 8 2B, 15 RBI, .571 OBP); SS-P Julien Peissel, Jr. (.365 6 RBI, 1 HR); SS-P Peyton Young, So. (.375 6 RBI, 4 2B)
Key Pitchers: Julien Peissel, Sr.; Gavin Marley, Sr.; Josh Barkley, Jr.
Round one recap: Down 2-0 early, St. Stephens got even with two of its own in the fifth and finally scored the game-winner in the eighth for the walk-off victory. Elec Marvin’s squeeze bunt brought in Brendan Abbey with the winning run. Gavin Marley and James Tate had the other RBIs for the Indians. Josh Barkley threw three shutout innings of relief after Julien Peissel allowed two runs over five innings. The postseason win was the Indians’ first since 2008. This is the first round-of-16 visit for St. Stephens since 2007.
About Cuthbertson: (Southern Carolina 3A champion, playoff record 17-9)
Coach: Mike Matkovich
Round one recap: The Cavaliers scored six in the fifth to pull away from Asheville 12-3 on Tuesday. Chase Ketner, John Newton and Connor Higgins each had a pair of hits for Cuthbertson. Brandon Hudson allowed two runs and struck out eight over six innings. Cuthbertson is looking for its first state quarterfinal appearance since 2015.
Next up: No. 11 Sun Valley (12-3) or No. 3 East Rowan (13-2)
2A West
No. 16 Ledford (11-3) at No. 9 East Lincoln (14-1)
About East Lincoln (South Fork 2A champion, playoff record 18-23)
Coach: Chris Matile
Key offensive players: Garrett Michel, Jr. (.459/.649/.864, 19 R, 17 RBI, 2 2B, 2 3B, 3 HR 13 SB); Graham Smiley, Sr. (.324/.500/.567); Jordan Fisher, Sr. (.325 BA, 9 R, 8 RBI)
Key pitchers: Jordan Fisher, Sr. (4-1, 1.70 ERA, 41 K, 33 IP); Ben Kleckner, Sr. (2-0, 5.33 ERA, 19 K, 21 IP); Logan Palmer, Jr. (3-0, 1.94 ERA, 25 K, 21.2 IP); Isaac Armstrong, So. (3-0, 0.00 ERA, 4 saves, 23 K, 13.1 IP)
Round one recap: East Lincoln had a 5-2 lead heading into the seventh and the Mustangs needed all the cushion after West Stokes scored two in the inning before escaping the walk-off win. The Mustangs had only three hits but added five walks to the offense. Two of the hits came from the bat of Graham Smiley, who homered and doubled. Leading hitter Garrett Michel walked and scored twice. Jordan Fisher allowed all four runs — two earned — before Logan Palmer stranded the tying run to win the game. This is the first “Sweet 16” visit for the Mustangs since 2015 and they are looking to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since playing in the West final in 2011.
About Ledford: (Central Carolina 2A No. 4 seed, playoff record 48-29)
Coach: Chris Adams
Round one recap: Ledford defeated Central Carolina champion and 2A West No. 1 seed North Davidson for the second time this season to advance. The Panthers scored four times in the seventh and held on for a 7-5 win. Gavin Sentell hit a go-ahead, two-run homer and Luca Glover added a two-run double in the decisive inning. This is the fifth straight season — not counting the lost COVID season in 2020 — the Panthers have reached the round-of-16. Ledford played in the 2A state final in 2018.
Next up: No. 13 Forbush (10-5) or No. 5 West Wilkes (15-0)
4A West
No. 7 Porter Ridge (13-2) at No. 2 McDowell (13-1)
About McDowell (Northwestern 3A/4A Conference champion, playoff record 9-11)
Coach: Alex Smith
Key offensive players: Chapel Matson, Sr. (.386/.509/.386); Dusty Revis, Sr. (.350/.500/.600); Three Young, Sr. (.422/.491/.555, 6 2B, 16 RBI)
Key pitchers: Chapel Matson, Sr (5-1, 1.71 ERA, 32 K 32.3 ERA); Dusty Revis, Sr. (5-0, 1.73 ERA, 59 L. 32.1 IP); Ty Smith, Jr (3-0, 1.47 ERA, 20 K, 19 IP).
Round one recap: McDowell won its first playoff game since 2013 to advance to the second round. Down 1-0 on Tuesday, the Titans scored all five runs in the fifth to defeat Olympic 5-1. McDowell had 10 hits — all singles — in the contest. Three Young, Ethan Hensley and Chapel Matson each had two hits, and Logan Duncan knocked in a pair of runs. Matson controlled the game from the mound, allowing the run on one hit and two walks with five strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings. Dusty Revis struck out three of the four hitters he faced to close out the game. This is the first round-of-16 appearance for McDowell since 2013, which is also the last time it made it to the 4A state quarterfinal.
About Porter Ridge (Southwestern 4A Conference runner-up, playoff record 10-12)
Coach: Shane Brown
Round one recap: Porter Ridge advanced with a 9-5 win over Ardrey Kell. The Pirates scored four in the third to provide the decisive margin. McDowell and Porter Ridge met in round one back in 2018 with the Pirates taking a 4-2 victory. This is the first “Sweet 16” appearance for the Pirates since 2011, when they made it to the 4A state quarterfinal.
Next up: No. 11 Myers Park (13-2) or No. 3 Ronald Reagan (13-2)