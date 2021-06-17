Indians, others ready for Round 2

Round one recap: McDowell won its first playoff game since 2013 to advance to the second round. Down 1-0 on Tuesday, the Titans scored all five runs in the fifth to defeat Olympic 5-1. McDowell had 10 hits — all singles — in the contest. Three Young, Ethan Hensley and Chapel Matson each had two hits, and Logan Duncan knocked in a pair of runs. Matson controlled the game from the mound, allowing the run on one hit and two walks with five strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings. Dusty Revis struck out three of the four hitters he faced to close out the game. This is the first round-of-16 appearance for McDowell since 2013, which is also the last time it made it to the 4A state quarterfinal.