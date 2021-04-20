Indians’ McLauchlin to play in East-West game

St. Stephens senior football player Zak McLauchlin has accepted an invitation to play in the North Carolina Coaches Association East-West All-Star game this summer. McLauchlin is one of 36 players selected from western North Carolina set to play against the East squad at Jamieson Stadium in Greensboro on Wednesday, July 21.

The NCCA began holding annual East-West All-Star football and boys basketball games in 1949, with girls basketball, girls soccer and boys soccer since being added. McLauchlin will become the sixth St. Stephens football player to participate in the contest, joining Bobby Pope in 1980, Michael Watkins in 1990, Thomas Gordon in 2002, Evan Short in 2008 and Marcus Byrd in 2010.

McLauchlin was the offensive player of the year in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference during the 2020-21 season, finishing with 134 carries for 779 yards and seven touchdowns. He had three 100-yard rushing performances for the Indians, who posted an overall record of 2-5 and a league mark of 1-5.

McLauchlin was also St. Stephens’ leading receiver, hauling in 19 catches for 352 yards and four scores. One of his assistant coaches in the East-West game will be Wayne Hicks, who coached the Indians for eight seasons before stepping down last week.