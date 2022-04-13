Indians fall by 2-1 score for fourth time

The St. Stephens baseball team went down an all too familiar road on Wednesday night. For the fourth time this season and the second time in as many nights, the Indians lost 2-1 thanks to an opponent’s extraordinary performance on the mound.

Wednesday’s gem was hurled by Landon Reeves of visiting North Lincoln.

“Absolutely,” St. Stephens coach Jimmy Bowman said of getting every team’s best effort from 60 feet, 6 inches. “Last night we got a great one from Hickory. Tonight, it’s another great effort from North Lincoln in Landon Reeves.”

All the scoring at Harry F. Frye Field came early as Reeves and the Indians’ ace, Julien Peissel, settled into a battle of wills and mental toughness. Both teams put runners on base in every inning, yet the Knights were only able to push across single runs in the first and second frames while the Indians’ lone tally came in their first at-bat.

“I felt like we barreled the ball up well. I felt like we had some good swings on it, had runners in scoring position in every inning then just couldn’t find that one hit,” Bowman said. “I felt like we put the ball in play. I felt like we made them play defense better than we did in past nights. It’s just very frustrating.”

St. Stephens outhit North Lincoln 9-6.

The Knights' Matt Heavner opened the game by pulling a shot down the third-base line into the left-field corner for a double. Jack Wuerdeman bunted Heavner to third base, from where he tagged up and scored on Maddux Walker’s fly ball to right.

The Indians answered the Knights’ opening salvo immediately. Although Elec Marvin was forced out at second after singling to center, Peyton Young stole second and tied the game at 1-all on a two-out single by Silas Isenhour.

However, that was the only time St. Stephens reached home.

North Lincoln took advantage of a leadoff walk to Reeves to open the second inning. Playing small ball, the Knights had Josh Fox bunt Reeves to second, from where he was able to score what proved to be the game-winner on a base hit up the middle by Reece Moody.

The Indians left a total of 10 men on base, five in scoring position. Reeves’ defense got him out of trouble in the fifth with a textbook 4-6-3 double play. Then in the bottom of the seventh, Wuerdeman ran down Peissel’s long fly ball in right for the second out.

After Justin Skewes’ base hit to right field, center fielder Timmy Schafer made a great sliding catch to end the game.

“We know we lost four games 2-1. We know we’ve got good arms; we know we’ve got a great team,” Bowman said. “We’ve just got to find a way to get that extra hit.”

Reeves went the distance, allowing nine singles, striking out five and walking two. He needed 104 pitches with 66 being strikes.

Peissel’s gritty effort did not go unnoticed by Bowman.

“I’ll tell you, our guys — they don’t quit and they fight to the end. Julien is no different,” Bowman said. “We knew he didn’t have his best stuff. I told him just give us five. He battled and got us through five and held it right there. He did a great job for us.”

The Indians’ ace went five innings, allowed just four hits, fanned three and gave out three free passes. Southpaw Josh Barkley pitched two scoreless innings with three strikeouts, one walk and two hits allowed.

Heavner and Walker each doubled for North Lincoln. Walker and Moody were credited with driving in the Knights’ runs and Kellen Karr finished the night with two hits.

For St. Stephens, Marvin had three base knocks and Barkley added two more. Skewes drove in the Indians’ lone run.

“Don’t want to think we’re out of it,” Bowman said of the Western Foothills 3A Conference race. “We play in one of the toughest baseball conferences in the state of North Carolina. I feel like anything can happen.”

Confirming Bowman’s point, East Lincoln knocked off league-leading Fred T. Foard by the score of 13-3 in other Wednesday action. Foard, 11-3 overall and 9-2 in league play, is currently tied for the top spot with North Lincoln at 12-2 and 9-2.

Just a game back are St. Stephens (13-4 and 8-3) and East Lincoln (11-3 and 8-3).

St. Stephens will take part in the Catawba County Easter Baseball Classic next week at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds, while North Lincoln is scheduled to play in the Mingo Bay Classic in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

North Lincoln;110;000;0;–;2;6;1

St. Stephens;100;000;0;–;1;9;3

WP: Landon Reeves

LP: Julien Peissel