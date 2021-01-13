Indians drop Alexander Central with 3-point barrage

The Cougars’ Evan Presnell hit a 3 to break a 14-all tie and give Alexander Central a 17-14 advantage at the first-quarter break. But McPherson nailed a game-tying trey to begin the second quarter and Luke Reid followed with one of his own moments later to put the Indians in front for good.

St. Stephens outscored Alexander Central 21-7 in the second quarter to take a 35-24 lead to the locker room. All of the Indians’ points in the period came from behind the 3-point line.

“They (St. Stephens) did a great job getting in the lane, creating help, getting each other open shots. Really unselfish and they made a bunch all night,” said Alexander Central coach Ed Wills. “They did a good job defensively too. We didn’t get into rhythm. They played great. They played really, really well.”

The Indians continued the 3-point barrage in the third quarter and took their lead to 20 points, 51-31, by the quarter’s end.

“I think we got impatient more than anything. I think we tried to ‘save the day,’” Wills said. “We’re inexperienced and we weren’t as disciplined as we need to be. That’s to their (Indians’) credit. They made us that way.”

Smith was especially happy with how his team executed against an opponent known for its stingy defense.