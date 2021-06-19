Indians among 3 area teams hosting 3rd-round matchups

After half the area teams were eliminated in Round 1 of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association baseball tournament, the three that remained are still in the fight.
St. Stephens and McDowell each rallied to advance and will continue to carry the banner from the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, while South Fork 2A Conference champion East Lincoln won in a rout.
State quarterfinal action is scheduled for tonight with the winners advancing to the regional finals on Tuesday.
Nchsaa baseball tournament scheduleThird Round: Saturday, June 19
Regional: Tuesday, June 22
State Finals: Friday, June 25-Saturday, June 26 (best-of-three series) at Burlington Athletic Stadium or J.P. Riddle Stadium, Fayetteville.
3A West Region
No. 11 Sun Valley (13-3) at No. 2 St. Stephens (11-3)
About St. Stephens: (Northwestern 3A No. 1 seed, playoff record since 1980, 12-19)
Coach: Jimmy Bowman
Key Offensive Players: C Silas Isenhour, Jr.; SS-P Julien Peissel, Jr.; SS-P Peyton Young, So.
Key Pitchers: Julien Peissel, Sr.; Gavin Marley, Sr.; Josh Barkley, Jr.
Round 2 recap: Like in the first round of the tournament, the Indians needed a trip through the order to solve an unfamiliar pitcher. Once they solved him, the Indians rallied. On Thursday in the fourth, they had all four hits that led to all five runs for a 5-1 win over Cuthbertson. Peyton Young doubled in two and Triston Potts singled in two during the uprising. For the second game in a row, the Indians turned to Josh Barkley in relief. After three shutout innings on Tuesday, the lefty got the final seven outs on Thursday. Following the win over Cuthbertson, St. Stephens will face another Southern Carolina 3A Conference opponent in Sun Valley.
In brackets posted by the NCHSAA, this is the first quarterfinal visit by St. Stephens since at least prior to 1980. The Indians won three straight 2A titles from 1971 to 1973.
About: Sun Valley
Coach: Jeff Stack (Southern Carolina 3A runner-up, playoff record since 1980, 13-15)
Round 2 recap: Sun Valley won a battle of attrition on Thursday, outlasting East Rowan 5-4. The Spartans pushed across the winning run when Jacob Budzik doubled and later scored on a wild pitch. Brandon Butterworth had three hits in the victory with Budzik, Garrett Sanner and Greg Bello collecting two each. With pitch counts limiting the use of pitchers, the Spartans may have to be creative after using three hurlers on Thursday. According to pitch counts posted on MaxPreps, Derek Vartanian, who started in the Spartans’ Game 1 win over Southwest Guilford, should be available after throwing only 75 pitches in the victory and having three days of rest. Mason Tinsley, who threw an inning in Round 1 and started Round 2, will not be available. Carson Sanner and Ian Hawk should be available to go, if needed.
Next up: No. 9 Cox Mill (13-3) or No. 4 T.C. Roberson (15-1)
2A West Region
No. 13 Forbush (11-5) at No. 9 East Lincoln (15-1)
About East Lincoln (South Fork 2A champion, playoff record 19-23)
Coach: Chris Matile
Key offensive players: Garrett Michel, Jr. (.425/.646/.800, 23 R, 17 RBI, 2 2B, 2 3B, 3 HR 13 SB); Graham Smiley, Sr. (.357/.534/.666, 17 R, 10 RBI); Jordan Fisher, Sr. (.311 BA, 9 R, 9 RBI)
Key pitchers: Jordan Fisher, Sr. (4-1, 1.70 ERA, 41 K, 33 IP); Ben Kleckner, Sr. (2-0, 5.33 ERA, 19 K, 21 IP); Logan Palmer, Jr. (3-0, 1.94 ERA, 25 K, 21.2 IP); Isaac Armstrong, So. (3-0, 0.00 ERA, 4 saves, 23 K, 13.1 IP)
Round 2 recap: After notching just three hits in defeating West Stokes in Round 1, the Mustangs still had only seven in Round 2. However, the ability to be patient and work walks has fueled the offense. East Lincoln accepted eight walks on Thursday to run-rule Ledford 11-1 in five innings. As a team, East Lincoln has 74 walks in 16 games, which has a large role in the team on-base pct. of .448. Gavin Houser’s two-run blast in the fifth ended the game. Garrett Michel and Graham Smiley each walked three times with Smiley adding a hit and scoring four times. Houser added a single and had three runs. Ben Kleckner had the complete-game victory for the Mustangs, needing just 68 pitches. A win on Saturday will put East Lincoln in the 2A West Region finals for the first time since 2011.
About Forbush
Coach: Jack Moss (Western Piedmont 2A runner-up, playoff record since 1980, 25-25)
Round 2 recap: For the second round in a row, the Falcons went on the road and shut down a high-scoring offense. Facing a West Wilkes team that had scored 172 runs in the first 15 games, Forbush held the Blackhawks to four and scored four of its own in the sixth to win 7-4. The Falcons one-hit Bunker Hill 8-0 to win in the first round. On Thursday, Henry Logan and Logan Beane each had two hits with Beane knocking in two. Spencer Hodges, who took a no-hitter into the seventh on Tuesday, should be available Saturday after throwing only 70 pitches.
Next up: No. 15 South Rowan (13-3) or No. 6 R-S Central (14-2)
4A West Region
No. 3 Ronald Reagan (14-2) at No. 2 McDowell (13-1)
About McDowell (Northwestern 3A-4A Conference champion, playoff record 10-11)
Coach: Alex Smith
Key offensive players: Chapel Matson, Sr. (.404/.517/.404); Dusty Revis, Sr. (.341/.482/.568); Three Young, Sr. (.429/.492/.551, 6 2B, 16 RBI)
Key pitchers: Chapel Matson, Sr (5-1, 1.64 ERA, 37 K 38.1 IP); Dusty Revis, Sr. (5-0, 1.73 ERA, 62. 33.2 IP); Ty Smith, Jr (3-0, 1.47 ERA, 20 K, 19 IP).
Round 2 recap: After winning their first postseason game since 2013 on Tuesday, the Titans are a win away from their first regional championship appearance in the program’s history. Down 4-0 in the third, McDowell rallied and pushed across the winning run on an error in the seventh for the walk-off win. Chapel Matson and Logan Duncan each had two hits for McDowell. Three Young walked in the seventh and scored the winning run. Matson, who threw only 72 pitches in the first-round win over Olympic, should be available to start for the Titans today.
About Ronald Reagan (Central Piedmont 4A Champions, playoff record since 1980, 14-12)
Coach: Gary Nail
Round 2 recap: Like McDowell, Reagan won on a walk-off, scoring in the eighth to defeat Myers Park 4-3. Reagan took a 3-1 advantage in the sixth, but the Mustangs got even in the seventh to force extra innings. Tommy Hawke stole home to tie the game in the sixth and had the game-winner on a fielder’s choice in the eighth. A win today would put the Raiders in the 4A West final for the second time, following their 2019 appearance. Josh Hartle, who threw only 75 pitches in the Raiders’ shutout win vs. Grimsley on Tuesday, should be available to start.
Next up: No. 5 NW Guilford (13-3) or No. 1 Providence (14-2)