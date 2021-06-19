Indians among 3 area teams hosting 3rd-round matchups

Round 2 recap: Like in the first round of the tournament, the Indians needed a trip through the order to solve an unfamiliar pitcher. Once they solved him, the Indians rallied. On Thursday in the fourth, they had all four hits that led to all five runs for a 5-1 win over Cuthbertson. Peyton Young doubled in two and Triston Potts singled in two during the uprising. For the second game in a row, the Indians turned to Josh Barkley in relief. After three shutout innings on Tuesday, the lefty got the final seven outs on Thursday. Following the win over Cuthbertson, St. Stephens will face another Southern Carolina 3A Conference opponent in Sun Valley.

In brackets posted by the NCHSAA, this is the first quarterfinal visit by St. Stephens since at least prior to 1980. The Indians won three straight 2A titles from 1971 to 1973.

About: Sun Valley

Coach: Jeff Stack (Southern Carolina 3A runner-up, playoff record since 1980, 13-15)