Inclement weather forces numerous athletic postponements

Mother Nature has made her presence felt this week. Catawba County and other surrounding counties closed their schools on Tuesday due to snow- and ice-covered roads, and many of those same counties have already announced either outright cancellations or a move to remote learning for Wednesday.

Due to inclement weather, Tuesday’s athletic events involving schools in area conferences were postponed to either later this week, next week or yet-to-be-determined dates. That information is listed below.

Only one makeup date for sporting events scheduled for Wednesday has been announced as of this time. That information is also listed below, as are the area athletic schedules for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Keep in mind that everything listed below is subject to change. The best thing to do is contact the school(s) in question once in-person classes resume.

TUESDAY

BASKETBALL

Northwestern 3A/4A

• South Caldwell at Alexander Central, 6/ 7:30 p.m. (postponed to Thursday)