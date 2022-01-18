Inclement weather forces numerous athletic postponements

Mother Nature has made her presence felt this week. Catawba County and other surrounding counties closed their schools on Tuesday due to snow- and ice-covered roads, and many of those same counties have already announced either outright cancellations or a move to remote learning for Wednesday.
Due to inclement weather, Tuesday’s athletic events involving schools in area conferences were postponed to either later this week, next week or yet-to-be-determined dates. That information is listed below.
Only one makeup date for sporting events scheduled for Wednesday has been announced as of this time. That information is also listed below, as are the area athletic schedules for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Keep in mind that everything listed below is subject to change. The best thing to do is contact the school(s) in question once in-person classes resume.
TUESDAY
BASKETBALL
Northwestern 3A/4A
• South Caldwell at Alexander Central, 6/ 7:30 p.m. (postponed to Thursday)
• Watauga at Hibriten, 6/7:30 p.m. (postponed to date to be determined)
• Freedom at Ashe County, 6:30/8 p.m. (postponed to date to be determined)
Western Foothills Athletic 3A
• St. Stephens at Fred T. Foard, 5:45/7:15 p.m. (postponed to date to be determined)
• Hickory at Statesville, 6/7:30 p.m. (postponed to Thursday)
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
• Bandys at Bunker Hill, 6:30/8 p.m. (postponed to date to be determined)
• Newton-Conover at Maiden, 6:30/8 p.m. (varsity boys postponed to Thursday; varsity girls postponed to Jan. 26)
• West Caldwell at East Burke (boys only), 7 p.m. (postponed to next Monday)
Western Highlands 1A/2A
• Owen at Draughn, 6:30/8 p.m. (postponed to Wednesday)
WRESTLING
Northwestern 3A/4A
• Alexander Central at South Caldwell, 5:30 p.m. (postponed to Thursday as part of quad match at Hibriten)
• Hibriten at Watauga, 5:30 p.m. (postponed to date to be determined)
Western Foothills Athletic 3A
• Statesville, North Iredell at Hickory, 5 p.m. (postponed to Thursday)
• Fred T. Foard at St. Stephens, 6 p.m. (postponed to date to be determined)
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
• Bunker Hill at Bandys, 5:30 p.m. (postponed to date to be determined)
• East Burke at West Caldwell, 6 p.m. (postponed to Friday, will now be at East Burke)
• Maiden at Newton-Conover, 7 p.m. (postponed to Thursday as part of tri-match with Bunker Hill)
Western Highlands 1A/2A
• Draughn, Avery at Rosman, 5 p.m. (postponed to date to be determined)
WEDNESDAY
BASKETBALL
Western Foothills Athletic 3A
• Hibriten at Freedom (girls only), 5:45 p.m. (postponed to date to be determined)
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
• Maiden at Lincolnton (boys only), 6 p.m. (postponed to date to be determined)
• Bunker Hill at East Burke (boys only), 6:30 p.m. (postponed to date to be determined)
Mountain Foothills 7 2A
• Patton at Hendersonville, 6:30/8 p.m. (postponed to date to be determined)
Western Highlands 1A/2A
• Owen at Draughn, 6:30/8 p.m. (postponed to date to be determined)
SWIMMING
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
• Lincolnton at East Burke, Valdese Recreation Center, 6 p.m. (postponed to date to be determined)
Nonconference
• Caldwell County Meet (Hibriten, South Caldwell, West Caldwell) at Lenoir Aquatic Center, 6 p.m. (postponed to date to be determined)
WRESTLING
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
• South Caldwell at Hibriten, 6 p.m. (postponed to Thursday as part of quad match at Hibriten)
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
• Bandys at West Caldwell, 6 p.m. (postponed to date to be determined)
THURSDAY
BASKETBALL
Western Foothills 3A Athletic
• North Iredell at St. Stephens (girls only), 5:30 p.m.
• Hickory at Statesville, 6 p.m./7:30 p.m.
Northwestern 3A/4A
• South Caldwell at Alexander Central, 6/ 7:30 p.m.
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
• Newton-Conover at Maiden (boys only), 7 p.m.
SWIMMING
Western Foothills 3A Athletic
• Conference Championship Meet, Hickory Foundation YMCA, 4:45 p.m.
Northwestern 3A/4A
• Alexander Central, Ashe County, Watauga at Wilkes Family YMCA, Wilkesboro, 5 p.m.
WRESTLING
Western Foothills 3A Athletic
• Statesville, North Iredell at Hickory, 5 p.m.
Northwestern 3A/4A
• South Caldwell, Ashe County, Watauga at Hibriten, 4 p.m.
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
• Bandys, West Lincoln at East Burke, 5 p.m.
• Bunker Hill, Maiden at Newton-Conover, 5:30 p.m.
Mountain Foothills 7 2A
• East Rutherford, Hendersonville, R-S Central at Patton, 5:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
BASKETBALL
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
• Hibriten at Alexander Central, 6/7:30 p.m.
• South Caldwell at Ashe County, 6:30/8 p.m.
• Watauga at Freedom girls, 6:30/8 p.m.
Western Foothills Athletic 3A
• North Iredell at Fred T. Foard, 5:45/7:15 p.m.
• West Iredell at St. Stephens, 5:45/7:15 p.m.
• Hickory at East Lincoln, 6:30/8 p.m.
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
• Bunker Hill at Lincolnton, 6:30/8 p.m.
• East Burke at Maiden, 6:30/8 p.m.
• West Lincoln at Bandys, 6:30/8 p.m.
• Newton-Conover at West Caldwell (boys only), 7 p.m.
Mountain Foothills 7 2A
• Patton at Polk County, 6:30/8 p.m.
Western Highlands 1A/2A
• Avery County at Draughn, 6:30/8 p.m.
SWIMMING
Mountain Foothills 7 2A
• Conference Championship Meet, Buncombe County School Aquatic Club, Asheville, 4:45 p. m.
WRESTLING
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
• West Caldwell at East Burke, 6 p.m.
Western Highlands 1A/2A
• Conference Championship Tournament, Avery County High, 5 p.m.
Nonconference
• Lincoln Charter at Hickory, 5 p.m.
SATURDAY
WRESTLING
Northwestern 3A/4A
• Conference Championship Tournament, Ashe County High, 9 a.m.
Western Foothills Athletic 3A
• Conference Championship Tournament, Fred T. Foard, 10 a.m.
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
• Conference Championship Tournament, West Lincoln
Mountain Foothills 7 2A