Inaugural NCHSAA regional girls wrestling tournament begins Thursday

With the onset of girls wrestling officially sanctioned by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association starting next season, the growth of the sport continues in the state.

In preparation for next weekend’s Women’s State Wrestling Invitational held by the NCHSAA, for the first time, regional meets will be held to qualify for the state meet.

From area conferences covered by the Hickory Daily Record, 15 girls from nine schools will take to the mat Thursday night in the West Regional held at North Henderson High.

The regional and state meets will be an open classification event involving all four classes from the state. Four regionals will be held on Thursday throughout the state with the top four finishers in 12 separate weight classes advancing to the state meet.

The Women’s Invitational will start Friday, Feb. 3, at the RISE Sports Complex in Bermuda Run with the final rounds completed the next day at the Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse.

Below are the area participants, as provided by trackwrestling.com.

NCHSAA GIRLS WRESTLING WEST REGIONAL MEET

North Henderson High, 5:30 p.m.

BANDYS

Coach: Justin Adams

Wrestlers: Paulina Barrera-Vences, So. (132 lbs.); Brianna Winters, So. (235).

About the Trojans: Barrera-Vences completed in three separate girls tournaments during the season, posting a 2-6 record overall. Both wins came via pinfall. With limited action this season, Winters is seeking her first win at the varsity level.

DRAUGHN

Coach: Josh Webster

Wrestler: Mackinzie Basinger, So. (235 lbs.)

About the Wildcats: Basinger will bump up in weight class after starting at 195 for Draughn much of the year.

EAST BURKE

Coach: Mark Boyd

Wrestlers: Millifiora Harma (114 lbs.); Ava Norris (185)

About the Cavaliers: Norris is a starter for East Burke at the varsity level at 182 with a pair of wins. Harma is seeking her first win in eight varsity matches.

FREEDOM

Coaches: Billy Whisnant and Scott Brackett

Wrestlers: Jeulenea Khang, Sr. (100 lbs.); Harley Moody, Fr. (114)

About the Patriots: Khang is by far the most experienced and decorated wrestler in the group, as she looks to make it to her third state tournament after a runner-up finish last February. At 36-6 against all comers, Khang is the top seed at 100. In girls tournament action, she won the Holy Angels Invitational in Greensboro, where she was named the most outstanding wrestler. Moody is 8-4 overall, 7-2 in girls competition, including a 5-0 mark at the Lady Bearcat Invitational.

MAIDEN

Coach: Sean McGovern

Wrestlers: Maggie Vang, Sr. (100 lbs.); Miranda Valerio, Sr. (107); Cindy Vang, So. (114)

About the Blue Devils: Valerio is the lone returnee from last year’s state tournament. A starter at the varsity level (106), she is 15-5 overall this season. In girls tournament action, she was the runner-up at the Lady Knights Invitational held at North Henderson and won both matches at the West Wilkes tourney. Maggie and Cindy Vang will make their debut at the state level. Maggie Vang was 4-2 overall with a third-place finish at the Lady Knights invite.

N.C. SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF

Coach: Tom Riley

Wrestler: Emily Elliott, So. (120 lbs.)

About NCSD: Elliott will make her first appearance at the state level. She is a varsity starter for the team at 120.

SOUTH CALDWELL

Coach: Dusty Smith

Wrestler: Alayna Keaten, Sr. (120 lbs.)

About the Spartans: Keaten will look to continue the success of the Spartans, who have had two state champions (Abby Phillips, Jade Hutto) in the four years of the event. Keaten started for South Caldwell early in the season, mostly at 126.

WEST CALDWELL

Coach: Aaron Annas

Wrestler: Ria Wright, Jr. (107 lbs.)

About the Warriors: Wright is looking to make it to her third state tournament. She is also aiming to continue her rise at the state level after a quarterfinal appearance in 2021 and finishing fourth last winter. A starter for West Caldwell varsity at 106, she is 21-14 against all wrestlers. She was third at the West Caldwell-hosted Warrior Invitational.

WEST IREDELL

Coach: Tim Shuford

Wrestlers: Melissa Ulloa, Sr. (107 lbs.); Ava Hutton, Jr. (120).

About the Warriors: Both wrestlers are varsity starters for West Iredell and will make their postseason debut. Ulloa (113 starter) won two of three matches at the Greyhound Classic in her only girls tournament. Hutton (132) was second at the Greyhound Classic.