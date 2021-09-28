Improved Newton-Conover volleyball squad sweeps Lincolnton

Cassidy Geddes also recorded a couple of key points for Newton-Conover early in the first set, while Smith tallied back-to-back points including a crosscourt kill midway through and Fox sandwiched a pair of tips around a service error by the Red Devils to make it 21-16 late. Following a timeout by Lincolnton, Newton-Conover scored four more times in a row to earn a 10-point set victory.

“We really wanted to start off strong, just get what I call termination — a pass, set, kill right away — and everybody moving fast and not playing slow,” said Dowell. “We wanted to be at every ball, playing the volleyball we know how to play.”

After the Wolves registered the initial point in the second set, Newton-Conover countered with 16 of the next 18. Lincolnton helped the Red Devils with several errors, but points from the likes of Katie Foster, Fox and Geddes also aided their cause as they built a 16-3 advantage.

Lincolnton tried to rally as the second set progressed, with a 7-2 run capped by two straight aces from Caroline Carpenter bringing the Wolves within eight at 18-10. From there, Newton-Conover closed things out with a 7-1 spurt that included four errors by Lincolnton, a kill from Smith and back-to-back aces from Foster.