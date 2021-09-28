Improved Newton-Conover volleyball squad sweeps Lincolnton

NEWTON — When the Newton-Conover volleyball team visited Lincolnton earlier this month, the Red Devils suffered a five-set loss at the hands of their Catawba Valley 2A Conference foes. But in Tuesday night’s return match inside Newton-Conover’s home gym, the Red Devils returned the favor in a decisive manner.
Newton-Conover defeated Lincolnton in three sets, winning 25-15, 25-11 and 25-16 to move to 7-5 overall and 6-3 in Catawba Valley 2A play. With five matches remaining, the Red Devils have equaled their win total from 2019 (7-13) and will need to collect at least two more victories to post their first winning season since finishing 17-8 in 2014.
On the other side, Lincolnton is now 6-7 overall and 2-6 in league matches. Tuesday's loss was the Wolves' fourth consecutive defeat since sweeping West Caldwell on Sept. 9, with all four losses coming in straight sets to give Lincolnton six three-set defeats this season.
“We’ve definitely improved a lot,” Newton-Conover first-year head coach Abigail Dowell said. “We’ve been working hard in practice, working on where to be on the court, defense, fast transitions. All the fundamentals have really improved, so I’m happy about it.”
Newton-Conover jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the opening set thanks to a double hit by the Wolves and points from Sydney Stewart and Emma Fox. After Lincolnton responded with the next two points, a kill from Emma Smith gave the Red Devils a 4-2 edge. Other early points for Newton-Conover included a tip from Emma Huffman and a block from Fox as the hosts raced out to an 11-3 lead.
Cassidy Geddes also recorded a couple of key points for Newton-Conover early in the first set, while Smith tallied back-to-back points including a crosscourt kill midway through and Fox sandwiched a pair of tips around a service error by the Red Devils to make it 21-16 late. Following a timeout by Lincolnton, Newton-Conover scored four more times in a row to earn a 10-point set victory.
“We really wanted to start off strong, just get what I call termination — a pass, set, kill right away — and everybody moving fast and not playing slow,” said Dowell. “We wanted to be at every ball, playing the volleyball we know how to play.”
After the Wolves registered the initial point in the second set, Newton-Conover countered with 16 of the next 18. Lincolnton helped the Red Devils with several errors, but points from the likes of Katie Foster, Fox and Geddes also aided their cause as they built a 16-3 advantage.
Lincolnton tried to rally as the second set progressed, with a 7-2 run capped by two straight aces from Caroline Carpenter bringing the Wolves within eight at 18-10. From there, Newton-Conover closed things out with a 7-1 spurt that included four errors by Lincolnton, a kill from Smith and back-to-back aces from Foster.
Newton-Conover again got off to a hot start to begin the third set, which allowed the Red Devils to cruise to a sweep of the Wolves. Newton-Conover was particularly effective from behind the service line, notching six aces behind three from Fox and one apiece from Stewart, Huffman and Geddes. Geddes also added multiple tips, a kill and a perfectly executed push down the stretch to help the Red Devils maintain a comfortable lead.
The Wolves managed a single ace of their own in the third set, theirs coming from Emma Rhyne. But it wasn’t enough to overcome a Newton-Conover side that was hungry for a victory and got one when it followed a late Red Devils error with a point from Valerie Vang and a match-ending shot into the net by Lincolnton.
“I thought it was really good,” said Dowell of her team’s play behind the service line. “We’ve been working on consistency and strength in serving, so if we can keep those two and keep away the misses I think we’ll be doing well.”
Newton-Conover visits East Burke on Thursday, while Lincolnton travels to Bandys on Wednesday before hosting West Caldwell next Tuesday.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.