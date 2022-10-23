How will Red Devils, other golfers fare at state?

Will there be a three-peat in high school girls golf this week? Two schools enter the week as regional champions with one looking to defend its state title as the North Carolina High School Athletic Association hosts its state championship in a two-day event starting Monday.

Fresh off a regional title, Newton-Conover returns for a run at a second title in the 1A/2A classification after collecting the championship last fall. The Red Devils look to make it three in a row for the area. West Lincoln preceded the Red Devils with its 1A/2A title in the spring 2021 (COVID) season, joining Freedom, which took the 3A championship that same year.

Hibriten enters play in the 3A championship as the 3A West titlist with East Lincoln also making the field as a team.

Along with the three teams who qualified out of regionals, six other schools will send golfers to compete as individuals. Altogether, a total of 19 golfers from area conferences will hit the tees starting Monday.

Below is a snapshot of the teams and individuals, as well as comments from the coaches about their players.

1A/2A STATE CHAMPIONSHIPFoxfire Resort and Golf Club (Red), Jackson Springs, 8 a.m.

TEAMS

NEWTON-CONOVER (Defending 1A/2A state champions, 1A/2A West Region champions)

Previous individual champion: Lucy Lofland (1978, 1979)

Coach: John Echerd

Players: Sondra Uon, Sr. (86, T-4th, 8 a.m.); Celeste Little, Jr. (86, T-4th, 8:09 a.m.); Hailey Hicks, Sr. (93, T-11th, 8:18 a.m.)

The defending state champs ticked off a missing piece to their high school careers this past week — a West Region championship. The Red Devils finished second the previous two seasons.

At the state tournament last season, Newton-Conover took firm control of the event on day one and went on to win the championship by 16 strokes over Raleigh Charter. Uon tied for 13th, with Hicks and Little forging a tie for 18th.

This will be Uon’s fourth state championship, previously finishing in a tie for 12th two seasons ago and tying for 42nd in 2019. Hicks will play in her third championship event, adding a 41st-place finish as a sophomore.

Coach’s comments: “The Newton-Conover girls are very motivated to repeat as NCHSAA 1A/2A champions. Sondra, Celeste and Hailey were all very excited to win the 1A/2A West Regional on Tuesday. That was the first time the team has won that championship.

“Sondra Uon is one of the hardest workers when it comes to her golf game. She works on her game constantly and is trying to be the best she can for her team.

“Hailey Hicks has come from a background of competition with gymnastics then into competitive golf. She is highly motivated to make sure she is at her best for the golf team and is always encouraging to her teammates.

“Celeste Little has dreams of playing golf at the highest level she can. She hits the longest ball of any women’s golfer that I have ever coached. Her game gives her the ability to really go low on a scorecard.

“The hope for this team is to represent Newton-Conover and the community the best that they can. All three players are returning from last year’s state championship and there are definitely hopes of a repeat.”

INDIVIDUALS

PATTON

Coach: Matt Baker

Players: Katie Riebel, Jr. (93, T-11th, 10:24 a.m.); Allie Witherspoon, Sr. (96, T-16th, 10:33 a.m.),

Both players return to the state championship. Last year at Longleaf, Witherspoon finished in a tie for 20th and Riebel tied for 31st. Witherspoon came in 38th as a sophomore during the spring 2021 season.

Coach’s comments: “Katie and Allie both had to deal with terrible conditions at the regional tournament and overcame adversity throughout. They have done a great job of being positive all year and that was crucial on Tuesday. They have an excellent work ethic and want to get better each and every day. They are never content and that is what it takes to be successful.”

WEST LINCOLN

Previous team championship: 2020-21

Coach: Matt Lytton

Player: Reese Coltrane, Sr. (87, T-6th, 8:45 a.m.)

Coltrane was the top individual finisher from the area at the state tournament last fall, coming in eighth place. This will be her fourth state tournament in four seasons, as she finished in a tie for 40th as a freshman and a tie for 20th as a sophomore.

3A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Longleaf Golf and Family Club, Southern Pines, 9 a.m.

TEAMS

HIBRITEN (3A West Region Champion, Northwestern 3A/4A Champion)

Coach: Larry Taylor

Players: Trinity White, So. (80, co-champion 3A West Region, 9 a.m.); Gabby Woods, Jr. (92, T-5th, 9:10 a.m.); Mabry Land, Jr. (98, T-14th, 9:20 a.m.); Zoey Walker, Sr. (101, T-20th, 9:30 a.m.)

A year after coming in second at regionals, the Panthers took the top team prize by 15 strokes over South Point this past week. All three golfers placed in the top 14.

At last year’s 3A state championship held at Foxfire, Hibriten turned in an eighth-place finish. In that event, White came in eighth individually as a freshman. Zoey Walker also returns and looks to improve on a 68th-place finish.

Coach’s comments: “The girls practiced every day during the week and usually played on their own over the weekend. They truly like the game. We want to have a good time at states and Longleaf and play our best golf of the year.”

EAST LINCOLN (Third in 3A West Region, Western Foothills 3A Champion)

Coach: Jon Hancock

Players: Kyla Callahan, Jr. (92, T-6th, 10 a.m.); Aspen Greene, Sr. (101, T-20th, 10:10 a.m.); Maddie Reynolds, Fr. (96, T-11th, 10:20 a.m.)

This will be the first team entry for the Mustangs since at least 2011 (no NCHSAA tournament records are currently available prior to 2012). All three scoring golfers finished in the top 20 to secure the spot.

Callahan, the individual runner-up in the WFAC, will play in her second state championship, looking to improve on a tie for 47th as a sophomore.

Coach’s comments: “What has made East Lincoln successful this year is that our second and third players have continually improved as the year progressed. Aspen Greene and Maddie Reynolds put together some solid play down the stretch. We knew our No. 1, Kyla Callahan, was going to be good, but the others really improved and that has resulted in a Western Foothills 3A Conference championship and a third-place finish in the 3A Western Regional. We hope to go to the state championships and play well. It is exciting for the girls to have this opportunity.”

INDIVIDUALS

HICKORY

Previous individual champion: Erin Massey (co-champion, 1995)

Coach: Daniel Willis

Players: Lillian Bowman, So. (80, co-champion 3A West Region, 9 a.m.); Claire Graham, Jr. (93, 9th, 9:10 a.m.)

Bowman followed up her Western Foothills 3A Conference player of the year award by taking the co-championship at this past week’s regional.

Both players return to the state championship for the second time. Bowman fired an 87 on the first day last year and used that to finish in a tie for 15th. Graham wound up in a tie for 52nd.

Coach’s comments: “Lillian has been consistent all season, from winning medalist at the first conference match to winning medalist at regionals. She has continued to improve and looks forward to playing with the best players in the state in Round 1.

“Claire finished third in the conference and ninth at regionals and has the ability to shoot a good score every time out. She has continued to work throughout the season and is playing her best golf at the right time.”

ST. STEPHENS

Coach: Andy Bennett

Players: Eva Cronin, Jr. (100, T-17th, 10:30 a.m.); Addie Kehoe, So. (103, 23rd, 10:40 a.m.)

A couple of seasons after struggling to field a team, the Indians are back on the map and qualified two individuals to the state tournament. They are the first qualifiers from St. Stephens since 2014.

Coach’s comments: “This is the first time St. Stephens has had anyone qualify for states in eight years. The girls are very excited. Both Addie Kehoe and Eva Cronin have put a lot of time and effort into their golf games. Both just started playing golf within the last two years, so it’s pretty awesome that they are now in this position. Both girls just hope to have fun at states. They don’t have any expectations. They are just happy to have made it based on the fact they just started playing golf not too long ago.”

WEST IREDELL

Coach: Patric Patterson

Player: Kennedy Gaulding, Sr. (98, T-14th, 10:10 a.m.)

Gaulding shot a 96 both days at her first state tournament last fall to finish in a tie for 30th.

Coach’s comments: “We are as prepared as we can be, and we are excited about two more competitive rounds of golf to complete her stellar high school career. To say what makes Kennedy Gaulding unique would take up far more printed space than you would allow me. The biggest thing about her is that she sets her own personal standards higher than the ones I set for her as my player. I am blessed and honored to have had the opportunity to be her golf coach for the last four years.

“Our hopes and expectations are to play well and to play up to our ability. If we execute the shots we need to make, to quote former San Francisco 49ers coach Bill Walsh, ‘The score will take care of itself.’”

ASHE COUNTY

Coach: Nathan Colvard

Player: Chloe Neal, Fr. (102, 22nd, 10:50 a.m.)

While other Huskies had prior regional experience, or had lower scores during the season, it was Neal that put together a solid round at regionals to qualify for state. She will be the first Ashe County golfer to tee up at state in three seasons.

Coach’s comments: “What sets Chloe apart is her levelheadedness and even demeanor. She never gets too high or too low, and this is pretty remarkable for a freshman. Her mental toughness was on full display at the regional, where she faced cold temperatures and windy conditions. My hope for Chloe is to enjoy this experience and finish her freshman year out with a bang. Hopefully, competing against other great golfers from around the state will inspire her as she continues to improve throughout her next three years.”