How will Bears follow up memorable 2021 season?

CLAREMONT — A year ago, the Bunker Hill football team had upperclassmen at many of the key positions. But the Bears also had a number of younger players who gained valuable experience that will allow them to step into more prominent roles this season.

According to second-year head coach Albert Reid, the key to last season’s success was “the cohesion.” Many of the players had played together since they were in youth league and throughout their high school careers.

Even so, Bunker Hill also “had a lot of guys that got a lot of snaps last year that were young guys.” Despite having plenty of seniors on their roster, the Bears “were also youth-heavy last year” and now those players “are stepping in and their job is to keep the standard that the older group started.”

Junior Redek Robinson is the new starting quarterback at Bunker Hill, although he did receive playing time last season while also starting a home game against West Lincoln. Reid called the Bears’ 15-7 win over the Rebels “one of the biggest wins we’ve had around here in a long time.”

Several players are expected to join Robinson in the backfield as the Bears utilize a running back by committee. Bunker Hill is “looking for bright things” from sophomore Jason Willis, while fellow 10th graders Cole Lineberger and Saeed Nasher will also be called on to carry the ball.

Asked about Bunker Hill’s pass catching options, Reid said “we’ve got a lot of those.” Juniors Xavier McCleave and Devin Brice and senior Elijah Boston — the latter of whom led the Bears in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in 2021 — are back.

Other skill players on Bunker Hill’s roster include juniors Kaden Bolick, Ayden Killian and Luke Kelley and sophomore Jaylan Willis, who will be protected by an offensive line that has three returners in junior Tristan Haddock, sophomore Bradley Haddock and senior Scott Walker.

“We’re just looking to put it together, come together and be a unit, develop that chemistry,” said Reid of the O-line, which needs to “treat every day as a new day and make sure we improve every day.”

The aforementioned Walker is the only returning starter on the defensive line, but several kids that spent most of their time on the JV team last year due to the depth possessed by the varsity squad have joined the fray in 2022. Meanwhile, the Bears’ linebacking corps includes junior Walter McGill and Kelley at outside linebacker and Nasher and Lineberger at inside linebacker.

When it comes to the secondary, Bunker Hill plans to rotate its wide receivers in and out of the lineup. Reid acknowledged the team “had some injuries last year so we kind of got roughed up at the end of the year at corner(back), but this year we have a lot of depth to where we’ll rotate kids in with no drop-off.”

Although the Bears are still finding their identity, Reid believes his squad’s strength as of right now “is their will, their hunger and their work ethic.”

“We’re trying to move past last year,” said Reid of the 2021 Bears, who finished 10-2 and won their first state playoff game since 2013 while hosting a postseason game for the first time in over three decades. “We’d love to win 10 games again, but I’m just looking to each week get better and improve with this group.

“This group is a group that has not been in the limelight, they’ve been in the background,” he added. “So now it’s their time to come to the limelight and just see if they’re ready to embrace the limelight, which I think they are.”

AT A GLANCE

Head coach: Albert Reid (2nd year, 10-2)

Stadium: Bunker Hill Stadium

Conference: Catawba Valley 2A

Last playoff appearance: 2021

State titles: None

LAST SEASON’S RESULTS

10-2 overall, 6-1 Catawba Valley 2A (2nd)

Aug. 20: Won vs. Stuart Cramer 29-18

Aug. 27: Won at St. Stephens 42-0

Sept. 10: Won vs. North Iredell 41-0

Sept. 17: Won at Lincolnton 20-6

Sept. 24: Won vs. West Caldwell 40-0

Oct. 1: Won vs. West Lincoln 15-7

Oct. 11: Won at East Burke 31-8

Oct. 15: Lost vs. Maiden 62-13

Oct. 22: Won at Newton-Conover 26-13

Oct. 29: Won at Bandys 42-21

Nov. 5: Won vs. East Davidson 21-7 (1st round of playoffs)

Nov. 12: Lost at Salisbury 49-0 (2nd round of playoffs)

THIS SEASON’S SCHEDULE

Aug. 19: at Stuart Cramer, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 26: St. Stephens, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 2: at North Iredell, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 16: Lincolnton*, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 23: at West Caldwell*, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 30: at West Lincoln*, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7: East Burke*, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 14: at Maiden*, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21: Newton-Conover*, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 28: Bandys*, 7:30 p.m.

*denotes conference game

ROSTER

#1 – Kaden Bolick, Junior

#2 – Elijah Boston, Senior

#3 – Luke Kelley, Junior

#4 – Xavier McCleave, Junior

#5 – Jason Willis, Sophomore

#6 – Greyson Elder, Junior

#7 – Devin Brice, Junior

#10 – Saeed Nasher, Sophomore

#12 – Walter McGill, Junior

#13 – Cole Lineberger, Sophomore

#15 – Redek Robinson, Junior

#16 – Nick Herman, Senior

#18 – Logan Starnes, Sophomore

#20 – Talayn Weaver, Junior

#21 – Ayden Killian, Junior

#23 – Ian Smith, Senior

#25 – Jaylan Willis, Sophomore

#27 – NaHeaven Banks, Sophomore

#28 – Alex Wright, Sophomore

#37 – Alan Bahena Soto, Sophomore

#38 – Michael McFerren, Senior

#40 – Everett Smith, Senior

#50 – Scott Walker, Senior

#51 – Tyler Franscella, Junior

#52 – Jakil Martin, Junior

#54 – Tyler Holden, Sophomore

#55 – Johan Chavez, Senior

#56 – Daniel Whitt, Junior

#58 – Darren Xiong, Junior

#59 – Xzavier Rinehardt, Sophomore

#61 – Tyler Warner, Junior

#66 – Bradley Haddock, Sophomore

#67 – Dalton Riddle, Junior

#71 – Tristan Haddock, Junior

#82 – Maddox Bumgarner, Junior

#82 – Zy Fleming, Junior