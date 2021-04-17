Hornets swarm past Maiden in Round 1

"He is a large individual," Hinson said of Peele. "It took us a while to figure out what was right for him. About the middle of the year, we finally figured out where our offensive line needed to be."

On the third play of the game, Reed Fugle picked off Rhodes’ pass near midfield. Salisbury needed just five plays to go 47 yards, with Honeycutt keeping the ball for a 4-yard touchdown run.

Maiden appeared to shake off the early turnover as Culliver took a pass from Rhodes into Salisbury territory. But the play was nullified for holding and Jalon Walker picked off Rhodes' next pass, which set up the Hornets at the Maiden 45-yard line. Again, the Hornets moved quickly with Honeycutt on the option keeper for a 9-yard TD run to cap a six-play drive.

The teams traded interceptions with James’ grab taking the Blue Devils deep into Salisbury territory. A pass interference got Maiden to the Hornets’ 12, but the drive went no further and a sack of Rhodes turned the ball over on downs. On the second play, Honeycutt sprinted around the right end for 72 yards for his third score of the quarter.

“He is a great athlete,” Hinson said of Honeycutt. “When he hits an open field, people don’t realize how fast he is. He is quick with the football in his hand.”