Hornets swarm past Maiden in Round 1

MAIDEN — Salisbury High set the tone early on both sides of the ball Friday night and rolled to a 52-12 win over host Maiden in the first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s 2AA football playoffs.
Seeded seventh in the 2AA West bracket, the Hornets (6-2) advanced to next Friday’s state quarterfinal round when they will travel to Lawndale to face No. 6 Burns (6-2). The Bulldogs advanced by defeating No. 3 Hibriten 13-12.
Seeded second by the NCHSAA in a random draw held last weekend, it was clear from the start that the South Fork 2A Conference champions were overmatched by a team that is seeking to return to the 2AA championship game after losing to Shelby in the 2019 state final.
“We just ran into a buzz saw tonight,” said Blue Devils coach Will Byrne, whose team finished 6-1. “We got a tough draw. I told our kids that their two best defensive players didn’t play in the two games that they lost. We basically played against a conference champion.”
Salisbury finished tied for third in the Central Carolinas 2A Conference and advanced into the playoffs because of a tiebreaker.
The defense particularly lived up to their team nickname, as the Hornets swarmed and overwhelmed Maiden's offensive line throughout the game. Salisbury had five interceptions for the game with three coming on the Blue Devils' first seven passes and four overall in the first half. The Hornets also had four sacks in the first half, which largely contributed to a rushing total of minus-36 yards in the first half. For the game, Maiden was able to pick up 266 yards through the air but finished the night in the red on the ground with minus-19 yards.
Hornets head coach Brian Hinson said the worry for his team was how to contain Maiden’s outside threats, as found in Brennan James and Chris Culliver.
“They (Maiden) have a lot a skilled kids that can scare you little bit,” said Hinson. “One of the things I told our kids was, when you’ve got really good wideouts, the best way to take care of that is to pressure the quarterback. The quarterback (Ethan Rhodes) is a great quarterback, but we’ve got to put pressure on him.”
While Byrne had the receivers at his disposal in the spread formation, he felt that, against the Salisbury defensive line, it left his team vulnerable.
“I told our kids,” said Byrne of the first quarter, “offensively, I take every bit of the blame for that. We had five men (receivers) out. That left just five offensive linemen to protect, even though they were only bringing four. I guess I underestimated how good they were. I knew they were good up front, but they were fast and physical.”
The Hornets’ offensive line, led by left tackle Jacquez Peele, who is listed at 6-foot-5, 372 pounds, created holes for their runners all night. Quarterback Vance Honeycutt carried the ball 20 times for 236 yards. Despite missing part of the first half with a leg injury, running back JyMikaah Wells had 20 carries for 209 yards. As a team, Salisbury ran for 470 yards.
"He is a large individual," Hinson said of Peele. "It took us a while to figure out what was right for him. About the middle of the year, we finally figured out where our offensive line needed to be."
On the third play of the game, Reed Fugle picked off Rhodes’ pass near midfield. Salisbury needed just five plays to go 47 yards, with Honeycutt keeping the ball for a 4-yard touchdown run.
Maiden appeared to shake off the early turnover as Culliver took a pass from Rhodes into Salisbury territory. But the play was nullified for holding and Jalon Walker picked off Rhodes' next pass, which set up the Hornets at the Maiden 45-yard line. Again, the Hornets moved quickly with Honeycutt on the option keeper for a 9-yard TD run to cap a six-play drive.
The teams traded interceptions with James’ grab taking the Blue Devils deep into Salisbury territory. A pass interference got Maiden to the Hornets’ 12, but the drive went no further and a sack of Rhodes turned the ball over on downs. On the second play, Honeycutt sprinted around the right end for 72 yards for his third score of the quarter.
“He is a great athlete,” Hinson said of Honeycutt. “When he hits an open field, people don’t realize how fast he is. He is quick with the football in his hand.”
Maiden finally got on the board early in the second quarter as Rhodes found a chemistry with wideout James. The two connected on all five passes thrown on the drive, with the senior receiver taking a pair of catch-and-run pass plays for 40 and 30 yards. The drive ended with a 2-yard pass at the right front pylon for the score.
However, Salisbury answered again. A 29-yard scramble by Honeycutt set up the Hornets inside the Maiden red zone. After a brief setback, Honeycutt went through the air with Marcus Cook hauling in the fade pass as he fell in the end zone for a 21-yard scoring strike.
The fourth interception late in the first half set up Wade Robbins' 26-yard field goal that sent Salisbury to the locker room up 31-6.
Any hopes for a Maiden comeback in the second half were squelched quickly when Wells took a handoff on the second play and went up the middle untouched for a 57-yard TD.
The Blue Devils punched back briefly, as Rhodes hit Culliver on a straight fly pattern down the left sideline for a 70-yard TD pass.
“We moved the ball,” said Byrne. “I knew we had negative rushing yards, but we had some success in the passing game. We got down there again a couple of other times, but we’d get behind the chains again and just couldn’t put it in.”
After the Blue Devils' score, Salisbury answered quickly. Honeycutt’s 34-yard run got the ball from midfield to the Maiden 16. Three plays later. Wells barreled in from the 4 for the TD. Jalon Walker closed out the scoring with a 4-yard TD run.
Salisbury: 21 10 21 00 — 52
Maiden: 00 06 06 00 — 12
First Quarter
S – Vance Honeycutt 4-yard run (Wade Robbins kick), 9:25
S – Honeycutt 9-yard run (Robbins kick), 5:54
S – Honeycutt 72-yard run (Robbins kick), :58
Second Quarter
M – Brennan James 2-yard pass from Ethan Rhodes (kick blocked), 10:33
S – Marcus Cook 25-yard pass from Honeycutt (Robbins kick), 7:02
S – Robbins 26-yard field goal, 1:28
Third Quarter
S – JyMikaah Wells 57-yard run (Robbins kick), 11:00
M – Chris Culliver 70-yard pass from Rhodes (pass failed), 10:18
S – Wells 4-yard run (Robbins kick), 8:16
S – Jalon Walker 4-yard run (Robbins kick), 2:48
Fourth Quarter
No scoring
Team Stats
First Downs: Salisbury 20, Maiden 14
Rushes-yards: Salisbury 52-470, Maiden 18-(-19)
Comp-Att-Int: Salisbury 2-5-1, Maiden 17-35-5
Passing yards: Salisbury 43, Maiden 266
Fumbles-Lost: Salisbury 0-0, Maiden 0-0
Penalties-yards: Salisbury 9-92, Maiden 5-41
Individual Stats
RUSHING — Salisbury: JyMikaah Wells 21-209 and 2 TDs, Vance Honeycutt 20-236 and 3 TDs, Mike Geter 4-22, Jeremiah Booker 4-1, Jerome Blakeney 1-5, Jalon Walker 1-4, Blaise Miller 1-(-7). Maiden: Amarion Craig 6-(-3), Ethan Rhodes 6-(-29), Ben Gibbs 5-14, Team 1-(-1).
PASSING — Salisbury: Honeycutt 2-5-1 for 43 yards and 1 TD. Maiden: Ethan Rhodes 17-35-5 for 266 yards and 2 TDs.
RECEIVING — Salisbury: Marcus Cook 2-43 and 1 TD. Maiden: Brennan James 7-102 and 1 TD, Chris Culliver 5-127 and 1 TD, Chayson Bass 2-22, Jacob Sigmon 2-6, Gibbs 1-9.