Hoop Shoot winner honored by HPS Board of Education
  • Updated
Emily Bridges
Beverly Snowden/HPS Director of Communications

Viewmont Elementary student Emily Bridges was recognized during the "Good News" segment of a recent Hickory Public Schools Board of Education meeting after winning the State of North Carolina Elks Hoop Shoot competition just prior to the pandemic. After winning Viewmont's competition, she also took first place at regionals before winning at state as well. Recently, Bridges also participated in the Elks Hoop Shoot National Finals against other 8- and 9-year-old girls from every state, ultimately taking second place in the nation. Pictured, from left, are her mother Susan, her father Wesley, Emily, her sister Kate and Viewmont Elementary Principal Jeff Hodakowski. Not pictured is Emily's brother Sam.

