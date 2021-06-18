Viewmont Elementary student Emily Bridges was recognized during the "Good News" segment of a recent Hickory Public Schools Board of Education meeting after winning the State of North Carolina Elks Hoop Shoot competition just prior to the pandemic. After winning Viewmont's competition, she also took first place at regionals before winning at state as well. Recently, Bridges also participated in the Elks Hoop Shoot National Finals against other 8- and 9-year-old girls from every state, ultimately taking second place in the nation. Pictured, from left, are her mother Susan, her father Wesley, Emily, her sister Kate and Viewmont Elementary Principal Jeff Hodakowski. Not pictured is Emily's brother Sam.
Hoop Shoot winner honored by HPS Board of Education
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Tuesday's area baseball playoff scores (1st round of state playoffs)
- Updated
The North Carolina Softball Coaches Association revealed its all-district teams for the 2021 high school softball season this week, with playe…
- Updated
St. Stephens faced an uphill climb for most of the Indians’ first-round game in the 3A state baseball playoffs on Tuesday night. But St. Steph…
- Updated
LENOIR — Chad Keller has spent the past eight seasons as the head coach of the varsity boys basketball team at Hibriten High, but the Lenoir n…
- Updated
Thursday's area baseball playoff scores (2nd round of state playoffs)
- Updated
The second round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association baseball tournament is scheduled to be played tonight in sites around …
- Updated
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association regional individual tournaments will take place at host sites throughout the state on Tues…
- Updated
MILLERS CREEK — Fred T. Foard ran into a buzz saw in the opening round of the 2A state baseball playoffs on Tuesday night, losing to West Wilk…
- Updated
The tickets are stamped for the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s state individual wrestling tournament with a large contingen…
- Updated
CLAREMONT — A memorable season for the Bunker Hill baseball team came to an abrupt end on Tuesday night. After averaging nearly nine runs per …