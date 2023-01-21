Holbrook, Hickory boys outlast Mustangs in OT

The Hickory boys basketball team started Western Foothills 3A Conference play with a road victory over East Lincoln in mid-December, so the Red Tornadoes knew the Mustangs would be looking for payback when they made the trip to David W. Craft Gymnasium. And East Lincoln certainly gave Hickory all it could handle on Friday night.

Nevertheless, the Red Tornadoes found a way to vanquish their conference foes. It took overtime, but Hickory ultimately outlasted the Mustangs 69-62 for their 13th straight win since a nonconference loss to Enka on Dec. 6.

Hickory moved to 17-1 overall and 8-0 in Western Foothills 3A contests, while East Lincoln fell three games behind the Red Tornadoes at 14-4 and 5-3. North Lincoln is currently in second place in the conference at 13-4 overall and 7-1 in league games, and the Red Tornadoes visit the Knights on Tuesday after beating them 79-74 at home on Jan. 12.

“At the end of the day they’ve got really good players and they’re well-coached and they executed their game plan tonight,” Hickory coach Daniel Willis said of East Lincoln’s effort on Friday. “And they took care of the ball for the most part, they had a couple big turnovers and some of that was on us, but they run their stuff and they played man-to-man the whole game.

“We haven’t seen man-to-man since really before Christmas, so we’ve got to do a better job with execution and that’s on me,” he added. “We’ve got to practice more against man-to-man, but that East Lincoln team’s really good and they can be dangerous.”

Junior John Holbrook scored the first points for Hickory on a layup off an assist from Britt Rumbaugh, while the Mustangs’ Palmer Crichton countered with a layup at the other end. The Red Tornadoes scored the next six points on a putback from Tyquan Hill and layups from Holbrook and Jay Powell, but East Lincoln sandwiched a layup from Nathan Kuthan and a three-point play from Davis Hill around a free throw from Hickory’s Izaiah Littlejohn. Following Davis Hill’s three-point play, Littlejohn registered a putback before the Mustangs’ Tyler Mizzell knocked down a 3-pointer at the buzzer to cut Hickory’s lead to 11-10 at the end of the first quarter.

East Lincoln took its first lead on a layup from Keandre Walker to begin the second period, with a pullup jumper from Crichton making it 14-11. Hickory’s Jamien Little responded with a jumper of his own, but a left-wing 3 from Jackson Fannon and a basket from Carson Engstrand gave the Mustangs a 19-13 lead with 4:38 remaining in the opening half.

After a timeout, Hickory reasserted itself with a reverse layup from Powell and a basket from Holbrook. East Lincoln answered with a three-point play from Kuthan and two free throws from Mizzell, but a Powell layup and a Dashawn Medley putback brought the Red Tornadoes back within 24-21. Davis Hill made it a six-point lead again with a right-wing triple before Holbrook scored off an inbounds pass from Rumbaugh, while a Kuthan 3 from the left wing put the Mustangs up 30-23 at halftime.

East Lincoln was able to build its lead to eight at 35-27 midway through the third quarter, but Hickory put together an 8-0 run to tie the score. Holbrook started the run with a putback and ended it with a layup off an assist from Littlejohn, while a Tyquan Hill putback and a Little steal and layup accounted for the Red Tornadoes’ remaining points during the spurt.

Although the Mustangs were able to regain the advantage, they led by the slimmest of margins at 47-46 entering the fourth quarter. And that lead quickly dissipated when the Red Tornadoes followed a Mizzell putback with back-to-back baskets from Little and Holbrook early in the frame.

After the lead changed hands a couple of times, Holbrook broke a tie with two free throws at the 3:57 mark to make it 54-52 in favor of the hosts. Then Little drilled a left-corner trey — Hickory’s only 3 of the night — off an assist from Rumbaugh to increase the advantage to 57-52 with 2:08 to play.

A free throw from Powell seven seconds later gave the Red Tornadoes a six-point lead, but the Mustangs weren’t done. Hickory turned the ball over several times in the closing minutes, and East Lincoln took advantage of the Red Tornadoes’ miscues.

Two foul shots from Fannon with exactly one minute to play brought East Lincoln within 58-54. Following a five-second violation on Hickory on the ensuing inbounds play, Kuthan made it a one-score game with a putback with 48.8 seconds left. Then Crichton picked off a pass and was fouled with 40 seconds remaining. He made both free throws to tie things at 58-all.

Hickory looked to hold for a final shot and the Red Tornadoes ended up getting three point-blank looks at the basket that they were unable to convert. After Rumbaugh came up with a steal in the closing seconds to prevent a desperation heave by the Mustangs, the game went to overtime.

East Lincoln scored first in the extra session on a layup from Fannon, but Holbrook scored at the other end to pull the Red Tornadoes even at 60 apiece. Little added a free throw with 1:59 remaining to put Hickory back in front, then stripped the ball from Fannon as he tried to drive the lane and found Tyquan Hill for a fast-break layup.

Rumbaugh went 1 of 2 at the free-throw line with one minute remaining, but Holbrook pulled down the offensive rebound following his miss on the second try and laid it in for a 66-60 advantage. Fannon countered with two foul shots, but a Powell putback following two missed free throws by the Red Tornadoes gave Hickory a 68-62 lead with 21.6 seconds to play before Rumbaugh nailed a foul shot with 10.6 seconds left to account for the final margin.

“You’ve got to give East Lincoln a lot of credit,” said Willis. “Coach (Jon) Hancock does an unbelievable job with them and they just out-toughed us the first half. They got every loose ball, every big rebound, every big play ... and they had more energy than we did.

“I challenged the team at halftime, I said ‘Hey, they’re just out-toughing us,’” he continued. “It wasn’t much we were doing. John was a little passive the first half, I got on him, he came out and responded unbelievably well. And obviously our game plan always is to throw it inside because there’s not many teams that can match up with Holbrook.”

Holbrook recorded a double-double with 26 points and 12 rebounds — he scored 18 of his points after halftime — while Powell had 13 points and nine rebounds and Little finished with 12 points and five boards. Tyquan Hill added eight points and 11 rebounds.

East Lincoln’s leading scorer was Fannon with 14 points, while Kuthan had 12, Walker scored 10 and Davis Hill finished with nine. The Mustangs knocked down six 3s in the contest, but didn’t make any in the fourth quarter or overtime.

“At halftime Coach came and talked to us about toughness, we weren’t being tough, but clearly in the second half we showed our toughness,” said Holbrook, who added that East Lincoln “came in here last year and beat us.”

“They’re a really good team,” he said. “Great win for us.”

GIRLS

East Lincoln 64, Hickory 21

The Red Tornadoes held a 6-3 lead early, but the Mustangs scored the next 16 points to grab a 13-point advantage midway through the second quarter. Hickory’s Léa Boyens stopped the run with a driving basket before Gabby Bryant scored and Joselin Turner hit two free throws with 1:59 left in the first half, but East Lincoln had extended its lead back to double digits at 23-12 by halftime.

Addison Sisk made a left-wing 3-pointer to start the third quarter for Hickory (9-8, 5-3 Western Foothills 3A), which didn’t make another field goal until Bryant’s triple with under four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. The Mustangs (18-0, 8-0) led 35-18 through three periods before winning by a 43-point final margin.

East Lincoln’s Kiara Anderson scored a game-high 14 points and Emma Montanari added 12, while Ginny Overbay and Madison Self finished with 11 and 10, respectively. Hailey McFadden chipped in eight points for the Mustangs.

Bryant finished with eight points to lead Hickory, which had won four straight games coming in. On the other side, all but two of unbeaten East Lincoln’s victories have come via double digits.

East Lincoln hosts Statesville on Tuesday, the same night Hickory visits North Lincoln.

East Lincoln;15;08;12;29;—;64

Hickory;06;06;06;03;—;21

East Lincoln — Kiara Anderson 14, Emma Montanari 12, Ginny Overbay 11, Madison Self 10, Hailey McFadden 8, Madison Bissinger 5, Abbie Hege 4.

Hickory — Gabby Bryant 8, Léa Boyens 4, Joselin Turner 4, Addison Sisk 3, Laken Powe 2.

East Lincoln;10;20;17;11;04;—;62

Hickory;11;12;23;12;11;—;69

East Lincoln — Jackson Fannon 14, Nathan Kuthan 12, Keandre Walker 10, Davis Hill 9, Tyler Mizzell 7, Palmer Crichton 6, Carson Engstrand 2, Houston Hartsell 2.

Hickory — John Holbrook 26, Jay Powell 13, Jamien Little 12, Tyquan Hill 8, Izaiah Littlejohn 6, Dashawn Medley 2, Britt Rumbaugh 2.