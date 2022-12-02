History-making Wildcats vying for state title game berth

For many championship-caliber teams, there are often look-in-the mirror moments — or perhaps, a light switch event.

The Draughn football team’s moment arguably came last fall. Learning a new league after the Wildcats’ reclassification to 1A, they took on Mitchell in a Western Highlands 1A/2A contest. A powerhouse in recent years, the Mountaineers overmatched Draughn with 513 yards of total offense during a 62-13 rout. Mitchell went on to win the 1A West title and finished as the state runner-up.

Entering this season, Draughn, which had two playoff wins in the program’s history, set about to claim new heights for the varsity program. One vision was to win the conference championship, which would require getting past the Mountaineers.

“After the embarrassing loss last year,” said head coach Chris Powell in an email response to a question about the team’s light switch moment, “our players marked that game on the calendar as a proving point for our team.”

Proving point, indeed, the Wildcats got a dominant performance from running back Nigel Dula with 246 yards on the ground and five touchdowns to lead the charge in a 56-21 victory. The defense also made a statement with four sacks among nine tackles for losses and two turnovers. To prove it wasn’t a fluke, Draughn ended the Mountaineers’ 1A West reign with a 35-10 whipping in the second round of the playoffs.

As much as the wins over Mitchell proved seismic for the Wildcats, so did the team’s only loss this season — a 28-27 overtime defeat at East Burke in Week 3. Still seeking who they were at the time, the coaches had a message for the players.

“We told the team they could either dwell on the loss or use it as motivation,” said Powell. “And that every goal we started the year with was still attainable. Our players showed up to work the next week and have continued to push forward every day.”

The Wildcats have pushed forward, and exactly three months from that loss, they have reached a memorable precipice of a regional final with a chance to play for a state title with a win.

Playoff schedule: Regionals: Friday, Dec. 2. State championships: Friday, Dec. 9: 7 p.m.—4A Championship at Kenan Stadium, UNC Chapel Hill. Saturday, Dec. 10: 11 a.m.—2A Championship at Kenan Stadium; 3 p.m.—1A Championship at Carter-Finley Stadium, North Carolina State; 7 p.m.—3A Championship at Carter-Finley Stadium.

1A WEST FINAL

No. 6 Draughn (13-1) at No. 4 Mount Airy (13-1), 7:30 p.m.

About Wildcats (Western Highlands 1A/2A champion, 6-4 NCHSAA playoffs)

Playoff schedule: 11/4 vs. No. 27 Union Academy (66-14); 11/11 vs. No. 11 Mitchell (35-10); 11/18 at No. 6 Thomasville (19-14); 11/25 at No. 2 Andrews (42-21).

Head Coach: Chris Powell

Roster (stats for key players): QB/DB: Will Price, Sr. (66 tackles, 2 INTs); Eli Tillery, Jr. (Pass: 154-241-4 2452 yds., 31 TDs; Rush: 73-581 yds., 10 TDs). QB/K: John Robert Abernathy, Sr. (31.5 yds. per punt). WR/LB: Colton Lukomski, Jr. WR/DB: Jack Charlet, So.; Connor Houston, So.; Trevor Houston, Sr. (32 tackles, 4 INTs, 2 fumble rec.); Skylar Hudson, Jr.; Gavin Johnson, Fr.; Tywan Nemorin, Sr. (Rec: 19-215 yds., 1 TD); Connor Pinkerton, Jr. (Rec: 24-373 yds., 2 TDs; Def: 42 tackles, 8 TFL, 3 INTs); Zach Pinkerton, Jr. (Rec: 53-1064 yds., 18 TDs); Shayden Pino, Jr. (53 tackles, 4 INTs—3 returned for TDs); Jacen Pope, So.; Malachi Silver, Jr. WR/DB/K: Sterling Radabaugh, So.; Dylan Rhoney, Jr. RB/LB: Hampton Blackwell, Jr. (103 tackles, 19 TFL, 6 sacks, 5 fumble rec.); Landon Clark, Fr.; Nigel Dula, Jr. (Rush: 182-1658 yds., 29 TDs; Rec: 14-205 yds., 1 TD); Thomas Lambert, Sr. (79 tackles, 7 TFL, 2 sacks); Donnell Wilkins, Sr. (150 tackles, 9 TFL, 2 sacks, 2 blocked punts). RB/DB: Justice Cunningham, Jr. (Rush: 110-827 yds., 10 TDs). TE/LB: Marshall Brinkley, So.; Ty Matthews, So.; Kelton Mitchell, Jr. (23 tackles, 4 TFL, 3 sacks); Jacob Mull, So. (Rec: 9-132 yds.); Elijah Pritchard, Sr. (Rec: 28-395 yds., 10 TDs; Def: 54 tackles, 17 TFL, 7 sacks, 2 blocked punts); Greyson Smith, So. OL/DL: Jesus Becerra, Jr.; Brigham Brown, So.; Xavier Cook, Sr.; Josh Elkins, Sr.; Shytrail Gaither, Sr.; Tristan Hines, Jr.; Paul Miller, So.; Luke Rector, Sr. (67 tackles, 13 TFL, 3 sacks); Bryan Sanchez, Sr.; Will Seagle, Jr. (25 tackles, 4 TFL); Harrison Williams, Sr. K: Rudy Mendoza, Jr. (67-79 PAT, 1-2 FG).

Last week: For the second week in a row in the fourth quarter, the Wildcats put together stops on defense and pulled away for the victory. Elijah Pritchard and Nigel Dula both ran for scores in the final period to put the game away 42-21 at No. 2 Andrews. For the game, Dula had 26 carries for 166 yards and 3 TDs. Eli Tillery threw for 183 yards and two scores, plus added another touchdown on the ground. Zack Pinkerton was the leading receiver with five catches for 95 yards and a score. Luke Rector had 10 tackles to lead the defense with Will Price and Ronald Donnell Wilkins each adding nine.

Coach Powell’s comments: “We continue to preach ‘Stay humble, stay hungry’ to our kids every day. We still have goals to check off. We aren’t finished yet and to reach those goals, we can’t get caught up in the moment. We want them to enjoy the opportunities that we are having as a team right now. We are blessed to be one of only four 1A teams still playing, so soak it up. It’s exciting to be in this situation.

“Mount Airy is well-coached and has great athletes. Their offense is putting up a lot of points, so we have to play assignment football and be great tacklers. On offense, we have to win the line of scrimmage and establish the run game. Limit turnovers, which were big in this game last year, and execute the game plan.”

About the Granite Bears: (Northwestern 1A champion, 56-43 NCHSAA playoffs, 1 state title (2008); 9 Regional Final appearances (3-6, last 2017)).

Playoff schedule: 11/4 vs. No. 29 North Stokes (72-0); 11/10 vs. No. 13 North Rowan (57-7); 11/18 vs. No. 12 Hayesville (49-0); 11/25 at No. 1 Mount Airy (35-17).

Head Coach: JK Adkins. Assistant Coaches: Justin Combs, Andrew Elmore, Richard Grisson Jr., Kelly Holder, Logan Holder, Nic Isom, Murdock Meredith, Weston Miller, Dennis Moore, Justin More, Austin Taylor, Darron Taylor, Jordon Tucker.

Roster (stats for key players): QB/LB: Ian Gallimore, Jr. (Pass: 48-83-2 1025 yds., 10 TDs; Rush: 75-250 yds., 6 TDs; Def: 110 tackles, 24 TFL); QB/DB: Landon Gallimore, So. RB/DB: Taeshon Martin, Fr. (Rush: 46-523 yds., 10 TDs); Tyler Mason, Jr. (Rush: 133-1863 yds., 41 TDs). RB/LB: John Martin, So; Caleb Reid, Jr. (Rush: 61-760 yds., 14 TDs; Def.: 78 tackles, 16 TFL, 5 fumble rec., 3 sacks); Traven Thompson, Sr. RB/DL: DJ Joyce, Fr. H-Back/DL: Derek Dandy, Jr. (77 tackles, 28 TFL, 5 sacks); Blake Hawkins, Jr. H-Back/LB: Jayle Bryant, So.; Bryson Caudle, So.; Avery Poindexter, Sr. WR/DB: Connor Burrell, Sr. (78 tackles, 8 TFL).; Joyce Chavis, Sr.; Logan Fonville, Sr. (4 INTs); Zach Goins, Fr.; Cash Hemric, So.; Mario Revels, Jr. (Rec: 18-29 yds., 3 TDs; Def: 3 INTs). WR/DB/K: Walker Stroup, Jr. (Rec: 18-511 yds., 6 TDs; Def: 87 tackles, 6 TFL; Kick: 75-80 PAT, 4-4 FG, 38.2 yds. per punt). OL/DL: Spencer Baldwin, Jr.; Hayden Bender, Jr.; Jonah Bilyeu, Sr.; Anderson DeVore, Jr.; Landon Cox, Jr.; Dee Dawkins, So.; Third Floyd, Fr.; JD Harper, So.; Caden Joyce, Jr.; Kam Hawks, Jr.; Jourdain Hill, So.; Nassir Lemon, Jr.; Brandon March, Sr.; Keghan Simpson, So.; Talon Smith, Fr.; Cam’Ron Webster, Sr. (72 tackles, 18 TFL, 4 sacks, 3 fumble rec.). K: Anthony Valadez, Sr.

Last week: Tyler Mason sandwiched two rushing touchdowns around a 67-yard run by Caleb Reid as the Granite Bears rallied to oust No. 1 Eastern Randolph 35-17. As a team, Mount Airy had 346 yards rushing with Mason leading with 195 yards and three TDs and Reid pounding for 142 yards. Reid also led the team defensively with 12 tackles and a fumble recovery. Mason also picked off a pass.

Coach Adkins’ comments: “Draughn is a big, physical team with great weapons. We have to do a great job defending the run and pass. Their quarterback and running backs are impressive and their offensive line is really good. Defensively, they are impressive as well. They play with good effort and technique. We must execute on a high level.”

Series history: Mount Airy came to Draughn in August 2021 and pummeled the Wildcats 56-6. In that game, Tyler Mason churned out 135 yards rushing, and Ian Gallimore threw for 122 yards and accounted for three scores. The defense created six turnovers, which played a large role in the rout.

Next up: East No. 3 Rosewood (10-4) or East No. 1 Tarboro (13-1).

3A WEST FINAL

No. 11 South Point (13-1) at No. 4 East Lincoln (14-0), 7:30 p.m.

About the Mustangs (Western Foothills 3A champion, 37-23 NCHSAA playoffs, 2 state titles (2012, 2014), 5 Regional Final appearances (last 2015, 3-2))

Playoff schedule: 11/4 vs. No. 29 Ashe County (51-6); 11/10 vs. No. 13 Tuscola (35-7); 11/18 vs. No. 12 Ledford (28-7); 11/25 at No. 1 Kings Mountain (46-20).

Head Coach: David Lubowicz. Assistant Coaches: Matt Beam, David Brehm, Ryan Goggio, Matt Gallagher, Neil Lunceford, Chris Matile, Josh Robinson, Jay Roseboro, Josh Thompson, Garrett Young.

Roster (stats for key players): QB: Hunter Bolling, So.; Tyler Mizzell, Jr. (Pass: 167-253-4 2368 yds., 35 TDs; Rush: 99-584 yds., 14 TDs). RB/DL: Jack Campbell, Jr.; Jack Grabants, So. RB/LB: Ben Cutter, Sr. (175 tackles, 8 TFL, 3 INTs); Chris Daley, Sr. (Rush: 154-1558 yds., 19 TDs); Hampton Good, Jr. (73 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 sacks, 2 INTs); Marcel Johnson, Jr. (87 tackles, 33 TFL, 15 sacks); Jackson Rick, Fr. RB/DB: Deandre McCall, Jr.; Eddie McGill, Sr. WR/DL: Kaleb Lauffer, Fr.; Diego Neira, Sr. (68 tackles, 14 TFL, 12 sacks). WR/LB: Parker Davis, Sr. (102 tackles, 11 TFL, 3 sacks); James McLain, Sr. WR/DB: Jackson Beam, So. (Rec: 34-330 yds., 7 TDs); Virgil Bingham, Sr.; Beau Bradford, Jr.; Markell Clark, Sr. (Rec: 57-825 yds., 16 TDs); Austin Dobler, Jr.; LJ Forney, So.; Landon Glezen, Sr. (48 tackles, 2 TFL); Walker Herte, Sr.; Frazier Lynch, Jr.; Taylor Razmussen, Sr.; Jalen Roseboro, Jr. (66 tackles); Saraii Sherril, Jr.; Riley Shropshire, Jr. (Rec: 22-238 yds., 3 TDs); Braylin Smith, Jr.; Nate Stevens, Jr. (50 tackles, 4 TFL); Keandre Walker, Sr. (38-779 yds., 8 TDs; Def: 33 tackles, 2 TFL, 3 INTs; Spec. Teams: 3 punt return TDs);. OL/DL: Blake Bradford, Sr. (59 tackles, 8 TFL, 4 sacks); Levi Clark, Sr.; Jett Collins, Jr.; Jacob Estes, Jr.; Christian Garcia, So.; Josh Gilbert, Sr.; Evan Matile, So.; Solomon Reid, Jr.; Zymiere Ross, Sr.; Cole Schenck, Sr.; Ben Seagle, Sr.; Michael Thomas, Jr.; Kevin Tinsley, Sr. OL/LB: Terry Bryant, Sr.; Aiden Terrell, Sr. (106 tackles, 11 TFL, 3 sacks). K: Thomas Maillet, Jr.; Chris Mileta, Sr. (13-14 PAT); Helmut Rojas, Sr.

Last week: For the fourth time in four playoff games, East Lincoln got off to a fast start on the way to an easy win. Last week, the Mustangs led 32-7 at the half at No. 1 Kings Mountain and won it 46-20. East Lincoln has outscored the opposition 118-7 during the first half of the playoff games. Chris Daley rushed 16 times for 183 yards and three touchdowns, while Tyler Mizzell threw for 184 yards and two scores. Markell Clark had four catches for 136 yards and one touchdown. Defensively, East Lincoln had seven sacks (Marcel Johnson and Diego Neira had three each) and forced two turnovers. Keandre Walker returned a punt and an interception for touchdowns.

Coach Lubowicz’s comments: “We remind them all the time that football is supposed to be fun. Hanging out with your teammates, Friday nights, are some of the best things you will ever do. They shouldn’t let distractions take away from their experience. They (South Point) are such a storied program with a well-known triple option offense. I think that their discipline and their ability to control the clock are our two biggest concerns.”

About the Red Raiders (Big South 3A runner-up, 56-24 NCHSAA playoffs, 4 state titles (1979, 2003, 2009, 2016); 9 Regional Final appearances (5-4, last 2021))

Playoff schedule: 11/4 vs. No. 22 Hickory (48-13); 11/10 at No. 6 Dudley (74-41); 11/18 vs. 14 Crest (21-20); 11/25 vs. No. 23 Eastern Guilford (28-25).

Head Coach: Adam Hodge. Assistant Coaches: Brian Andrews, James Justice, Josh Justice, Mitch Painter, Kirk Crawford, Hunter Armstrong, Kent Hyde, Ian Gibson, Jerry Auten, Matthew Mellette.

Roster (stats for key players): QB: Patrick Blee, Fr. (Pass: 31-6-4 583 yds., 10 TDs; Rush: 169-1415 yds., 19 TDs); Brody Crawford, Fr.; Elijah Phifer, Sr. RB: Kam Crawford, Fr.; Ashton Green, Jr.; Javonte Lowery, Jr.; Cam Medlock, Sr. (297-1906 yds., 33 TDs); Harrison McKinney, Jr. (Rush: 50-283 yds., 4 TDs); Zeke Pruitt, Fr.; Kaleb Smith, Jr.; Drew Sprinkles, Jr.; Dawson Tobin, Jr. (Rush: 50-309 yds., 3 TDs). TE: Jackson Blee, Sr. (Rec: 13-343 yds., 2 TDs). WR: Aaron Chaney, Sr. (Rec: 14-236 yds., 4 TDs); Logan Jarrell, Jr.; Jax Miller, Sr.; Nathan Murray, Jr. OL: Sullivan Absher, Sr.; Johnny Armstrong, Jr.; David Bray, So.; Trey Cherry, Sr.; Gavin Gibson, So.; Donavon Haley, Jr.; Reid Jeffries, Fr.; Thien Nguyen, Jr.; Dylan Owenby, Sr.; Qamari Smith, Jr.; Hudson Spargo, Jr. DL: Kameran Adams, Jr.; Scott Baker, Sr.; Hayden Blackenship, Sr.; Josh Crowder, Sr. (44 tackles, 6 TFL); Eric Foreston, So.; Mason Harris, Jr.; Hunter Jackson, Sr.; Zolan McCullough, So.; Jack Milford, Sr. (62 tackles, 9 TFL, 4 sacks); Kaleb Toms, Jr.; Luke Wesolowski, So. LB: Kamarion Edwards, Jr.; Chance Ford, So. (138 tackles, 2 TFL); Colby Hamilton, Jr.; William Kincaid, Jr. (111 tackles, 10 TFL); Peyton McCarn, Fr.; Jefrain Perez, Jr.; Brock Wilsey, Sr (57 tackles, 3 TFL). DB: Will Abram, Sr.; Jayden Collins, Sr.; Noah Gosnell, Sr.; Jayden Garrett-Straite, Sr.; Justin Ramdeo, Jr.; Josh Robinson, Jr.; Will Ross, Sr. (127 tackles, 3 TFL); Jaquis Rumph, Sr. (120 tackles, 8 TFL, 4 INTs, 1 fumble rec.); Caiden Shievert, Jr.; Mica Stowe, Sr. (27 tackles, 4 INTs); Garrett Tidd, Sr.; John Vickers, Sr. K: Charles Birtwistle, Jr. (68-75 PAT); Isaiah Zapata, Jr. K-DE: Aiden Ramirez, Sr. (Punt: 36.3 yds. per punt; Def: 41 tackles, 7 TFL, 4 sacks).

Last week: Patrick Blee and Cam Medlock each ran for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to lead the Red Raiders’ rally for a 28-25 win over No. 23 Eastern Guilford. Medlock approached the 2,000-yard mark in rushing for the season with a 203-yard game and two scores. The Red Raiders have 4,274 yards and 63 TDs on the ground this season. William Ross led defensively with 17 tackles, 11 of those solo. As a group, South Point had five sacks and two fumble recoveries, plus a blocked punt.

Coach Hodge’s comments: “East Lincoln has a very good football team. They are explosive offensively and swarm to the ball on defense. They have some really good players and are well-coached. For us, it is the same as it is every week; we have to execute well in all phases of the game. There’s going to be a bunch of people there and it’ll be an electric atmosphere, I am sure. It don’t get no better than high school football in December.”

Next up: East No. 3 Seventy-First (14-0) or East No. 1 Northern Nash (14-0).