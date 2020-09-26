High School Sports Roundup: Sept. 26

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CONOVER — The University Christian volleyball team remained undefeated during the 2020 season thanks to victories over Lake Norman Christian and Statesville Christian this week. Following a nonconference win over Lake Norman Charter on Monday, the Barracudas added a Foothills Athletic Conference triumph over Statesville Christian on Tuesday.

Both contests took place at Tri-City Baptist Church, where University Christian plays its home matches. The Barracudas won 3-1 (23-25, 25-19, 25-14, 25-15) on Monday before earning a 3-0 victory (25-16, 25-20, 25-15) on Tuesday.

Against Lake Norman Christian, University Christian received seven kills, nine assists and two blocks from Megan McNeely, while Maddie Smith had 13 kills and two blocks and Alyssa Drendle and Macy Cannon finished with nine and six blocks, respectively. Sarah Wilson added 34 assists and three digs for the Barracudas, who also got two blocks from Rachel Jacobs.

In the win over Statesville Christian, University Christian’s Smith had 12 kills and five aces, McNeely tallied seven kills and Drendle registered six kills. Macy Cannon supplied four kills and three aces, with Sophie Deese notching 11 digs and Wilson chipping in 28 assists.

The Barracudas are now 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the Foothills Athletic Conference.