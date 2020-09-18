High School Sports Roundup: Sept. 18

CONOVER — The Foothills Athletic Conference of the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association began competition in fall sports with a cross country meet at Riverbend Park this past Monday.
Davidson Day School posted the top overall score (53 points), finishing first on the boys’ side (19) and second among girls’ squads (34).
Hickory Christian Academy was next with 90 overall points, including a first-place mark of 33 among girls’ teams and a second-place total of 57 on the boys’ side.
Rounding out the competition were University Christian High School and Statesville Christian School, which finished third and fourth with 129 and 173 total points, respectively. University Christian’s boys tallied 59 points and the girls added 70, while Statesville Christian’s boys had 83 to go with 90 from the girls.
HCA filled the top two spots in the girls’ race, with Jocelyn Taylor (26:46) finishing just ahead of Lauren Jones (26:48). University Christian’s top finisher was Reagan Crowl with a fifth-place time of 27:38.
HCA’s Jo Ann Condeelis (29:13) and Payton O’Neal (29:25) came in ninth and 10th, respectively, with teammate Maddie Morgan adding an 11th-place time of 29:38. Rachel Little’s remaining five competitors were Rachel Little in 14th (31:24), Shea Berringer in 16th (36:00), Gracie Lee in 17th (36:53), Laura Roseman in 18th (42:57) and Makayla Wilson in 19th (45:22).
On the boys’ side, HCA was paced by Samuel Campbell in sixth (22:20) and University Christian was led by Yates Johnson in seventh (22:46). HCA’s Andrew Maxy supplied an eighth-place time of 22:59, with teammate Alec Hull rounding out the top 10 with a time of 23:12.
David Abel of University Christian was 11th (23:37) and teammate Parker Heller-Lee was 12th (23:37), while HCA’s Aiden Hartman came in 13th (24:49). The next three spots — 14th through 16th — were filled by University Christian’s Jonah Long (24:59), Phillip Wilson (25:47) and Carter Morgan (25:50).
Both races consisted of 19 runners.
BOYS SOCCER
University Christian 2, Statesville Christian 1
The Barracudas doubled up the Lions on Tuesday in Statesville, with all of the scoring taking place in the second half.
University Christian (1-0, 1-0 Foothill Athletics Conference) struck first on a goal by Adam Gerrard off an assist from Connor Matthews. After Statesville Christian (0-2, 0-2) tied the score, Matthews scored the winning goal off an assist from Eli Gobelbecker with five minutes remaining.
Ben Levinson had eight saves in goal for the Barracudas, who were captained by Gobelbecker and Ben Simmons.
VOLLEYBALL
University Christian 3, Statesville Christian 0
The Barracudas made first-year head coach Tiffany Brooks a winner in her first match at the helm on Tuesday in Statesville, winning by set scores of 25-12, 25-14 and 25-19.
Maddie Smith led University Christian (1-0, 1-0 Foothills Athletic Conference) with 15 kills and eight aces, while Megan McNeely added eight kills and eight aces. Sophie Deese recorded six digs to go with three from Anna Grace Patel.
University Christian’s Rachel Jacobs and Alyssa Drendle each added two blocks in the victory over the Lions (1-1, 1-1).
