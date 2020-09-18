High School Sports Roundup: Sept. 18

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CONOVER — The Foothills Athletic Conference of the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association began competition in fall sports with a cross country meet at Riverbend Park this past Monday.

Davidson Day School posted the top overall score (53 points), finishing first on the boys’ side (19) and second among girls’ squads (34).

Hickory Christian Academy was next with 90 overall points, including a first-place mark of 33 among girls’ teams and a second-place total of 57 on the boys’ side.

Rounding out the competition were University Christian High School and Statesville Christian School, which finished third and fourth with 129 and 173 total points, respectively. University Christian’s boys tallied 59 points and the girls added 70, while Statesville Christian’s boys had 83 to go with 90 from the girls.

HCA filled the top two spots in the girls’ race, with Jocelyn Taylor (26:46) finishing just ahead of Lauren Jones (26:48). University Christian’s top finisher was Reagan Crowl with a fifth-place time of 27:38.