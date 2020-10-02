High School Sports Roundup: Oct. 2

CONOVER — The University Christian volleyball team knocked off in-town and Foothills Athletic Conference rival Hickory Christian Academy (HCA) on Tuesday at home to move to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in conference play. The Barracudas won in straight sets (25-19, 25-16, 25-13) to drop the Knights to 0-4 overall and 0-3 in the Foothills Athletic Conference.

Maddie Smith had 19 kills, seven aces and three blocks for University Christian, which also received 10 kills, one ace and one block from Megan McNeely. Additionally, the Barracudas got four kills and two blocks from Rachel Jacobs.

Sophie Deese finished with 12 digs and four assists for University Christian, while Sarah Wilson recorded 36 assists, three kills and one block.

GIRLS TENNIS

University Christian 8, HCA 1

The Barracudas collected victories in all six singles matches during Tuesday’s home match against the Knights. London Fidler won 6-0, 6-2 over Sarah Puryear; Lydia Gerrard won 6-3, 6-0 over Emily McEwen; Olivia Jarman won 6-0, 6-0 over Amelia Chapman; Ainsley Richardson won 6-0, 6-1 over Liza Robertson; Frannie Zagaroli won 6-3, 6-4 over Perri Pate; and Ava Blair won 6-0, 6-1 over Callie Caldwell.