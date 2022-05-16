High school girls soccer state tournament starts Monday

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association girls soccer tournament will have several of the usual teams when play starts Monday. Teams like Hickory, East Lincoln, Watauga and Hibriten are among the best in the area. However, four area schools that were absent for at least a season will be back. Several more are looking to break losing streaks in the postseason.

Several of the first round matches have intrigue, as far as the potential of second round matches. Wins by Maiden and Newton-Conover would bring those schools together on Thursday. The same is true for former Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference foes Hibriten and Foard, as well as current rivals Hickory and East Lincoln, which are co-champions in the Western Foothills Athletic 3A Conference.

The 2A bracket may have the toughest draw for the area schools, as four of the five schools from the Catawba Valley Athletic 2A Conference to make the field are seeded in the 20s.

Below is a preview of all 16 matches, including coaches’ comments about their teams.

NOTE: Coaches were invited to provide key players from their teams, as well as keys for their teams’ success. Stats listed were provided by the coaches or MaxPreps.

NCHSAA Girls Soccer TournamentSchedule: First round: Monday; Second round: Thursday; Third round: Monday, May 23; Fourth round: Thursday, May 26; Regional: Tuesday, May 31; State championship: Friday or Saturday, June 3-4.

1A WEST REGION

No. 24 Draughn (4-7-4) at No. 9 Avery County (8-6) at Lees McRae, 5 p.m.

About Draughn (0-1 NCHSAA playoffs, 1st appearance since 2010)

Wildcard qualifier

Coach: Jamie Ward

With a chance to force a tiebreaker for the top 1A bid out of the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference, the Wildcats were held to a scoreless tie by winless Mountain Heritage. With both schools in the low 20s in the RPI, the advantage of the No. 1 bid moved Avery County into a ninth seed and a home match. This is the second playoff match in the program’s history with the other coming in a loss to Pisgah in 2010.

About Avery County (12-18 NCHSAA playoffs, 1st appearance since 2017)

Western Highlands 1A representative

Coach: Missy Lyons

Key players: Ava Schmidinger, Jr. (16 goals); Emree Hoilman, Jr. (9 goals, 8 assists), Abby Miller, So. (39 goals allowed, 89 saves)

While Draughn tied its final match, the Vikings held off winless Mitchell County for a 2-1 win to claim the WHC’s No. 1 seed. This is the Vikings first playoff match since 2017 and they are looking for the first postseason win since 2016.

Series history: The conference rivals each won their respective road games this season with the Wildcats taking the last match 4-3 at Avery County. Draughn won a non-conference match over the Vikings in 2019.

Next up: No. 25 Starmount (8-11-1) or Corvian Community (7-7-1)

2A WEST REGION

No. 30 East Burke (8-9-2) at No. 3 Community School of Davidson (14-6), 6 p.m.

About East Burke (5-12 NCHSAA playoffs, 1st appearance since 2017)

Wildcard qualifier

Coach: Samuel Wall

Key players: MF: Ashley Hernandez, So. (20 goals, 5 assists); D: Serenity Powell, Sr. (Salem College commit); GK: Chloe Cook (32 goals allowed, 85 saves)

After winning 10 games combined since 2017, the Cavaliers return to the postseason for the first time in five years. According to coach Wall, this is the first .500 conference record for the Cavaliers since they became a 2A school in 2009.

Coach’s Comments: The keys for our success to advance in the playoffs are to stay disciplined and compact and look for opportunities on set plays and counterattacks.

About Community School of Davidson (26-4 NCHSAA playoffs, 3 state titles, last 2021)

Catawba Shores Athlete 1A/2A Conference co-champion

Coach: Lee Ennis

Key players: Isabella Massimini, Sr. (17 goals, 7 assists); Maddyson Kerley, So. (15 goals, 7 assists); Rebecca DeCamp, So. (20 goals allowed, 61 saves).

Since starting the program in 2013, the Spartans have been among the top schools in 1A. They are currently the defending 1A state champions and also won titles in 2014 and 2016.

Next up: No. 19 Brevard (11-6-4) or No. 14 Forbush (12-6)

No. 26 Maiden (12-5-1) at No. 7 Hendersonville (16-4)

About Maiden (0-7 NCHSAA playoffs)

Wildcard qualifier

Coach: Taylor Smith

Key players: Liz Mroz, Jr. (15 goals, 15 assists); Vanessa Cespedes, So. (10 goals, 5 assists); Emma Shokes, Jr. (24 goals allowed, 90 saves)

A pair of losses to the top two teams in the CVAC to end the season and dropped the Blue Devils several seeds in the final week. They are looking for the program’s first playoff win with a first-round loss coming in their last match to West Davidson in 2019.

About Hendersonville (28-10 NCHSAA playoffs)

Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference Champions

Coach: Kayla Fadden

Key player: Ali Garcia, Sr. (15 goals, 10 assists); Maggie Bish, So. (12 goals 5 assists); Aubrie Retzbach, So. (7 goals, 10 assists); Laura Shelton, Jr. (23 goals allowed, 139 saves).

The Bearcats have not lost a conference game since 2016, but their playoff runs have had heartbreaking losses. Since 2017, Hendersonville lost twice in the 2A West final and had another loss in the quarterfinals. Last spring, the Bearcats scored 68 goals in 13 games, only get shut out in a sudden-death loss at Fred T. Foard in the first round.

Next up: No. 23 Newton-Conover (12-7-2) or No. 10 Forest Hills (15-3-1)

No. 25 Burns (12-5-1) at No. 8 Lincolnton (15-5), 6:30 p.m.

About Lincolnton (2-10 NCHSAA playoffs)

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A Conference Champion

Coach: Brad Bagan

A 1-0 loss to Newton-Conover was the only conference setback for the Wolves, who won the program’s first conference championship. After a 5-9 record last season, their turnaround might have come early in March. Five days after a 10-1 mercy-rule loss at home to Stuart Cramer — a 3A playoff team — Lincolnton turned the rematch into a 4-2 loss. The other two losses in non-conference play came against Western Foothills 3A Champion East Lincoln and defending 1A state champion Community School of Davidson. Lincolnton’s last playoff win came at home against Forbush in 2017.

About Burns (8-10 NCHSAA playoffs)

Wildcard qualifier

Coach: Savannah Lark

After going 3-8-1 last season, the Bulldogs finished third in the Southern Piedmont 1A/2A Conference. Their lone game against an area school was a 1-1 tie at home against Bandys. Burns was mercy-ruled by Cox Mill in their last playoff match in 2019 and Monday’s playoff opener will be the second since 2014, when the Bulldogs made it to the 3A Sweet 16.

Next up: No. 24 North Forsyth (6-4) or No. 8 Madison (15-2-1)

No. 23 Newton-Conover (12-7-2) at No. 10 Forest Hills (15-3-1), 6 p.m.

About Newton-Conover (11-12 NCHSAA playoffs)

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A Conference runner-up

Coach: Carlos Arias

Key players: Lilly Gargis, Jr. (13 goals, 5 assists); Madeline Loy, Sr. (7 goals, 5 assists); GK: Kayla Martinez-Garcia.

The Red Devils started the season 0-4 — all against playoff teams, including two conference champions — surrendering 18 goals. Since then, Newton-Conover has found a way to grind out games. The defense has allowed 14 goals over the last 17 games and is 5-2 in one-goal games, plus two ties. The Red Devils handed Lincolnton its only CVAC loss and their win over Maiden in the season finale pushed them from fourth to second in the conference. Their last playoff match was a 4-2 loss to East Henderson in 2019; the last win came in 2017 against West Davidson.

Coach’s comments: The keys for our team to advance are for our young defense of three freshmen and a sophomore to play as a unit. They need to have confidence in each other and know they are just as good as anyone on the field. The rest of the team has to work as a unit and play with confidence.

About Forest Hills (6-11 NCHSAA playoffs)

Rocky River 2A/3A Conference Champion

Coach: Mike Gee

Key players: Zuleyma Jimenez, Fr. (52 goals, 25 assists); Selma Timmons, Jr. (26 goals, 17 assists); Rossy Moreno, So. (20 goals, 26 assists); Jordyn Griffin, Fr. (20 goals allowed, 54 saves).

Regardless of what happens in the post season, the Yellow Jackets could be primed to have a stretch of title contending season, given their top three scorers return next season, and their leading scorer and goalkeeper are freshman. Zuleyman Jimenez has 52 goals, more than the entire Newton-Conover team (49). Six of Forest Hills’ last seven matches were mercy-rule wins. The margin of victory this season is 126-23. Forest Hills’ last playoff match was a 10-2 loss to Hendersonville in 2019. Their last playoff win was in 2011 over Lincolnton.

Next up: No. 26 Maiden (12-5-1) at No. 7 Hendersonville (16-4)

No. 22 Bandys (12-3-3) at No. 11 JM Robinson (9-7-1), 6:30 p.m.

About Bandys (2-10 NCHSAA playoffs, 1st appearance since 2015)

Wildcard qualifier

Coach: Ric Lester

A pair of losses to conference champion Lincolnton and one to runner-up Newton-Conover are the only ones this season. However, the non-conference schedule did little to help the Trojans, as the three wins were against teams that have one total win. So, with the third-place finish, Bandys will have advanced with road matches.

About JM Robinson (10-14 NCHSAA playoffs, 1st appearance since 2017)

Yadkin Valley 2A representative

Coach: John Kilzi

Key players: Natalie Puskar, So. (18 goals, 5 assists); Leyla Strong, Sr. (6 goals, 10 assists)

The Bulldogs opened the year 0-3-1, but pushed through the conference season and took the No. 1 2A bid out of the league. Robinson tends to play close, low-scoring games against teams that are its equal. Thirty of its 49 games came in four games against teams that had one win combined. Seventeen of the 27 goals allowed were in four losses against playoff teams. This is the first playoff match since the Bulldogs lost to Kings Mountain in 2017. Their last playoff win was in 2015, as a 4A school in a defeat of Richmond.

Next up: No. 27 Providence Grove (9-11-2) or No. 6 West Stokes (14-3-3)

3A WEST REGION

No. 29 West Rowan (9-9-1) at No. 4 East Lincoln (15-3-3), 7 p.m.

About East Lincoln (18-17 NCHSAA playoffs)

Western Foothills Athletic 3A Conference co-champion

Coach: Jason Dragoon

Key players: F: Deana Poteat, Sr. (16 goals, 2 assists, NCCA all-star selection); Abby Hege, So. (10 goals, 11 assists); CB: Cambell Vander Harr, Sr.; Sadie Badget, Fr; GK: Kelsey Campo (16 goals allowed, 44 saves)

The WFAC’s top seed came down to Thursday’s season finale at East Lincoln against Hickory. Poteat’s goal in the second half tied the game, which finished at 1-1 and put the teams in a tie for first. However, East Lincoln took the league’s No. 1 seed by virtue of a win over Hickory earlier in May. The Mustangs dropped a first-round game at North Davidson last spring. Their last playoff win was in 2019 against Franklin.

Coach’s comments: We have tremendous depth, are very tight as a family, and highly motivated to bring back playoff success to our program. We need to be a bit more clinical finishing our chances and communicate a bit better on the field if we want to make a serious run.

About West Rowan (5-13 NCHSAA playoffs, 1st appearance since 2015)

Wildcard qualifier

Coach: Alan Puglia

Key players: Brittany Van Hoose, Jr. (16 goals, 19 assists); Anna Mead, Jr. (16 goals, 10 assists)

After starting the season 4-1-1, the Falcons concluded the campaign with three straight losses, and four out of the last five matches. Van Hoose and Mead are the only double-digit scorers on the team. West Rowan finished sixth in the South Piedmont 3A Conference, but the RPI ranking placed the team in the playoffs for the first time since 2015, when it lost to Burns. The Falcons last playoff win came against AL Brown in 2012.

Next up: No. 20 Forestview (11-7) or No. 13 Hickory (13-6-1)

No. 28 Franklin (9-12) at No. 5 Hibriten (15-4-1), 6 p.m.

About Hibriten (29-20 NCHSAA playoffs)

Northwestern 3A/4A Conference co-champion

Coach: Shea Bridges

Key players: F: Abby Kidder, Jr. (13 goals); Charis Keen, Sr. (17 goals, 11 assists); MF Bella Hawkins (18 goals), Fr.; CB Haley Crowe, So.; Darby Keen, So.; GK Rylee Conard, Jr. (15 goals allowed, 88 saves)

The Panthers played a tough non-conference schedule against playoff teams such as Hickory, Newton-Conover, Central Academy, Foard, South Point, Asheville and Charlotte Latin, and the stretch appears to have prepared them for the postseason to come. Hibriten is in a stretch of six shutouts in a row, and seven out of the last eight and 12 to conclude the regular season. The Panthers were routed in the first round last spring by eventual 2A state champs Lake Norman Charter. Their last playoff win was in the second round in 2018 against West Stokes.

Coach’s comments: The keys for our team to advance are stay healthy & finish our opportunities.

About Franklin (11-13 NCHSAA playoffs)

Wildcard qualifier

Coach: Dwight Long

Key players: Kaitlyn Riddle, Sr. (15 goals, 4 assists); Ella Brinson, So. (8 goals allowed, 53 saves)

Winless in 2021, the Panthers finished sixth in a tough Mountain 7 3A Conference, in which the strength of the teams helped the RPI of Franklin to get into the tournament. Scoring has been a tough adventure for the team, which scored just 35 goals this season. Riddle is the lone double-digit scorer. Franklin lost to East Lincoln in the first round in 2019. Its last playoff win came against Ashe County during a Sweet 16 run in 2016.

Next up: No. 21 Fred T. Foard (10-4-5) or No. 12 Asheboro (14-4-2)

No. 23 North Iredell (12-7-1) at No. 10 Pisgah (17-4)

About North Iredell (4-17 NCHSAA playoffs, 1st appearance since 2018)

Wildcard qualifier

Coach: Tyler Carter

Key Players: F: Brianna Ladino, Fr. (9 goals); MF: Maris Chase, Sr. (8 goals); Madison Busque, Fr. (8 goals); D: Cameryn Reavis, Sr.; GK: Megyn Gaither, Fr. (13 goals allowed)

Given the youth of the team, the Raiders could be worth watching the next several seasons. North Iredell closed out the regular season by losing 2-0 at Greater Metro 4A champion Lake Norman. The Raiders also battled the top teams of the conference, losing in overtime at co-champion East Lincoln and earning splits with Hickory and St. Stephens. No player has more than nine goals, but North Iredell allowed just 16 for the season with 11 shutouts.

Coach’s comments: The keys for our teams to advance are to play with grit and intensity, not forgetting what got us this far, playing for each other.

About Pisgah (2-5 NCHSAA playoffs)

Mountain 7 3A Runner-up

Coach: Joseph Pinkston

Key players: Kennedy Barker, Sr. (19 goals); Jackie Castillo-Pina, Sr. (12 goals, 11 assists); Ainsley Kovack, So. (18 goals allowed, 103 saves).

The Black Bears come into the postseason with 13 wins in 15 games — the only two losses to conference champion West Henderson. As a team, Pisgah has allowed 18 goals and has 13 shutouts this season. Eight of those came in the two losses to West Henderson. Pisgah lost to Wilkes Central in the first round last season. The last playoff win for the Black Bears came in a defeat of Draughn in 2010.

Next up: No. 26 Ledford (10-9-3) or No. 7 Atkins (14-1-3)

No. 21 Fred T. Foard (10-4-5) at No. 12 Asheboro (14-4-2), 6 p.m.

About Fred T. Foard (11-12 NCHSAA playoffs)

Wildcard qualifier

Coach: Stan Elliott

Key players: Anna Schmidt, Sr.; Bri See, Jr.; Monse Sanchez, So.; Julia Chesson, So.; GK Alexis Wolgemuth, Sr. (8 goals allowed, Marshall commit).

The Tigers have a Division I keeper in Wolgemuth that keeps them in games. However, scoring has been an issue at times. Foard has scored 51 goals, but 47 of those came in six of their wins. The other four came in 1-0 victories. The Tigers have 15 shutouts this season, but five of them ended in scoreless ties. Three of their four losses were 1-0 defeats. Foard advanced to the second round of the playoffs last season before losing to 2A West finalist South Point on penalty kicks.

Coach’s comments: The keys for our team to advance are play smart, fast and physical. Everything gets turned up a notch during playoffs. We look forward to the challenge.

About Asheboro (8-14 NCHSAA playoffs)

Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference runner-up

Coach: Emily Ramon

Key players: Madison Arroyo, Sr. (30 goals, 6 assists); Natalie Flores, Jr. (14 goals, 10 assists); Sarah Allred, Sr. (17 goals allowed, 115 saves).

All four losses by the Blue Comets have come against conference champions. Curiously, given the matchup against a stingy defensive team in Foard, all four losses were by shutouts. Also, after not putting together a shutout over their first 15 games, they’ve allowed one goal in their last five. They enter the postseason winners of nine out of 10. Asheboro last reached the playoffs in 2019, getting to the second round.

Next up: No. 28 Franklin (9-12) or No. 5 Hibriten (15-4-1)

No. 20 Forestview (11-7) at No. 13 Hickory (13-6-1), 6 p.m.

About Hickory (27-25 NCHSAA playoffs)

Western Foothills Athletic 3A Conference co-champion

Coach: Brian Jillings

Key players: F: Madeline Mosteller, Sr. (14 goals, 8 assists); Jayden Fralick, So. (12 goals, 5 assists); Litzy Hernandez, So. (9 goals, 6 assists); MF: Mia Zuluetta, Fr. (11 goals, 7 assists); Addie Barrer, Sr. (1 goal, 7 assists); CB: Kate Bridges, Fr.; GK Taylor Rose, 0.6 goals against average, 11 shutouts, Lenoir-Rhyne commit)

The Red Tornadoes playoff seeding came down to their final games against East Lincoln. Needing a win or two ties for an outright conference championship, the Mustangs beat 3-1 Hickory on the road, then rallied in the second half at home to forge a 1-1 tie and a share of the title. Losing the tiebreaker dropped Hickory from a possible sixth or seventh seed to 13th and the possibility of facing the Mustangs in round two on the road. The Red Tornadoes lost a first-round match at home last spring to Marvin Ridge. Their last playoff win was in 2019 against Rockingham County.

Coach’s comments: The keys for our success to advance are to continue with a balanced attack and be clinical in front of the goal. Have a team commitment to defending.

About Forestview (12-21 NCHSAA playoffs)

Wildcard qualifier

Coach: Madison Mathis

Key players: Grace Hite, Jr. (20 goals, 6 assists); Layne Maitra, Sr. (18 goals, 5 assists); Sloan Parker, Sr. (63 saves).

After an 0-3 start, the Jaguars got healthy in conference play. Two of the losses came against Big South 3A rival and unbeaten South Point, last season’s 2A West Region finalist. They have seven shutouts on the season. Forestview made the playoffs last season, but had to sit out due to COVID issues. They have lost their last four playoff matches with the last win coming in 2017 against West Iredell.

Series history: Hickory took a 3-0 victory in a non-conference match back in March 2015.

Next up: No. 29 West Rowan (9-9-1) or No. 4 East Lincoln (15-3-3)

No. 18 Stuart Cramer (12-5) at No. 15 Freedom (12-5-1) at Catawba River Soccer Complex, 6 p.m.

About Freedom (5-15 NCHSAA playoffs, 1st appearance since 2014)

Wildcard qualifier

Coach: Adam Mazzolini

Key players: F: Skylar Georges, Sr. (26 goals, 10 assist); MF: Abby Bryant, Jr.; CB: Ellie Deacon, Jr.; GK Kaylee Ollis, Sr. (70 saves)

That the Patriots started 5-0 against Burke Co. rivals did not get much notice. That they forged a 1-1 tie with Asheville, that made the eyebrows raise. That they played conference co-champion Hibriten tough before losing in overtime on the road made heads turn. The regular season ended with a 3-2 loss to the other co-champion, Watauga, a team that allowed just eight goals this year. This is the first season with a double-digit win total since 2013, when Freedom won 10. Back in the postseason for the first, a win by Freedom on Monday would be the first since 2007 against West Mecklenburg.

Coach’s comments: The keys for Freedom to advance are controlling the aspects of the game that we can control and playing to our potential. When we play our best, we are a tough out for anyone.

About Stuart Cramer (1-5 NCHSAA playoffs)

Wildcard qualifier

Coach: Logan Pace

Key players: Aubree Baker, Sr. (38 goals, 13 assists); Karis Peterson, Sr. (19 goals, 11 assists); Brianna McGinnis, So. (17 goals allowed, 47 assists)

Baker and Peterson have scored 57 of the team’s 92 goals this season. Three of their five losses this season were by one goal in conference to current playoff teams. Cramer has allowed 26 goals with six shutouts. A win on Monday would tie set the Storm in to a tie for the most in a season. Their only playoff win came in 2018 against Crest.

Next up: No. 31 Carson (8-11) or No. 2 South Point (19-0)

No. 17 St. Stephens (13-5-2) at No. 16 Crest (13-5-1), 6 p.m.

About St. Stephens (22-22 NCHSAA playoffs)

Wildcard qualifier

Coach: Christina Vourdouis

Key players: F: Juliette Hessong, Jr.; Juliana Goolsby, Sr.; MF: Mira Fogle, Jr.; Kylie Yang, Sr.; Linsy Rios, So. Addison Cox, Fr.; Gabrielle Spatz, Fr. D: Olivia Beane, Sr.; Kirsten Setzer, Fr.; Sarah McNeil, Jr.; GK: Ashley Laney, Sr.

The Indians feel like a program that is on the verge of getting back to the days when they made several deep runs in the playoffs. St. Stephens had the best run at conference co-champion East Lincoln (1-0-1) and both losses to the other co-champion, Hickory, were by 1-0. St. Stephens allowed 13 goals this season and finished with 11 shutouts. But probably the most impressive defensive effort was against Wilkes Central, as the Indians held the Eagles, who have scored 125 goals, to two. St. Stephens defeated Southwest Guilford in the first round last spring before a loss to AC Reynolds.

Coach’s comments: The key for our teams to advance is constant communication and extraordinary teamwork.

About Crest (4-10 NCHSAA playoffs)

Big South 3A Conference runner-up

Coach: Zachary Wortman

Key Players: No roster or stats made available.

When playing a pair of area teams, the Chargers were blown out by Hickory and Watauga. But they easily handled Kings Mountain twice, a team St. Stephens blew out 7-0. An overtime win over Forestview to close out the season likely clinched a home match for Crest. The Chargers lost in the first round to Watauga last spring. In fact, the playoffs have been a horror show for Crest, as it is has lost six straight since beating East Henderson in 2011.

Series history: St. Stephens won the previous meeting 4-0 back in 2012.

Next up: No. 32 West Charlotte (3-13-2) or No. 1 Lake Norman Charter (20-1)

4A WEST REGION

No. 25 SW Guilford (13-11) at No 8 Watauga (15-3), 6 p.m.

About Watauga (18-24 NCHSAA playoffs)

Northwestern 3A/4A co-champion

Coach: Chris Tarnowski

Key players: F: Katie Durham, So. (19 goals, 12 assists); Brelyn Sturgill, Sr. (18 goals, 13 assists); MF: Lily Brown, Sr. (5 goals, 7 assists); Maya Nelson, Jr. (5 goals, 5 assists); D: Samantha Bertrand, So.; GK: Lucy Willis, Jr. (8 goals allowed)

In allowing eight goals this season (13 shutouts), Watauga is always in any game. Defenses will have to earn their goals. With an 87-8 scoring margin, the Pioneers haven’t had to worry about the pressures of a tight match very often. However, three of those goals allowed came in the last week against conference rivals Freedom and Hibriten. Two of their three losses this season came in 1-0 decisions, including the loss to Hibriten.

Coach’s comments: The keys for our teams to advance are for us to control the pace of the game through the midfield, and transition quickly from defense to offense.

About SW Guilford (51-23 NCHSAA playoffs, 4 state titles, last 2002)

Wildcard qualifier

Coach: Corbin Waller

Key players: Kaitlyn Wykoff, Sr. (15 goals, 7 assists); Laural Collins, So. (51 goals allowed)

Despite 52 goals allowed this season, the Cowboys can have their moments on defense with six shutouts in hand. The last one came against Bishop McGuinness, which has scored 81 goals and is a No. 2 seed in the 1A West Region. Wykoff is the lone goal scorer in double-digits. SW Guilford lost in the first round last year to St. Stephens. Its last postseason win game was in 2019 against Enka.

Next up: No. 24 Ragsdale (12-8) or No. 9 Independence (16-1-1)