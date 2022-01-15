High-flying Red Tornadoes too much for Foard

Hickory’s boys basketball team had it all going Friday night on its home court against Fred T. Foard. The Red Tornadoes displayed a defense that bordered at times on vicious, an almost seamless transition to a fast-breaking offense, combined with total domination on the glass and some second-half aerial fireworks from the new kid on the block.
Hickory won its ninth straight game, 82-43, to stay within a game of Western Foothills 3A Conference leader East Lincoln.
“I was proud of the way our kids passed the ball. We passed it around, played hard, very unselfish,” said Hickory coach Daniel Willis. “I’m proud of the way we played.”
The Red Tornadoes entered the game in a tie for the second spot in the league standings. Ranked fourth among North Carolina’s 3A West teams, Hickory is now 14-1 overall and 5-1 in league play. As for the Tigers, they are now 2-14 and 1-5.
Injuries and illness had both teams short-handed at the opening tip. However, the Red Tornadoes jumped out to a quick 10-2 lead in just over two minutes of action and forced the Tigers to call a timeout.
Hickory’s biggest offensive threat was its ability to use its defense to force turnover after turnover, which the Red Tornadoes converted into easy baskets.
“That’s the key. We’ve got to get some pressure on the ball and get out in transition,” Willis said. “We did that. We had some careless turnovers though early. Other than that, we had the tempo where we wanted it early.”
Jayden Maddox and Jack Cameron each scored six points in the opening quarter as Hickory raced to a 20-9 lead. Cameron came off the bench to knock down a pair of corner 3-pointers.
Seven Red Tornadoes scored in the second quarter as Hickory continued to pull away and outscored the visitors from Foard 23-8 to lead 43-17 by the halftime break.
The offensive explosion had David W. Craft Gymnasium roaring and rocking.
“We got some easy buckets and that got the energy up. I loved the atmosphere. I loved the band (being) here. The student section was great,” Willis said. “I really loved the energy. Hopefully, it will keep building.”
Led by Sam Kepler, the Tigers found some offensive consistency in the second half. Kepler scored seven of his team-high 12 points after the teams returned to the court. His totals included a pair of treys. The Foard senior was the lone Tiger in double figures for the night.
But the second-half highlights unquestionably belonged to the newest player on the Hickory roster. Zane Redmond recently transferred in from Newton-Conover, where he led all Catawba County players in scoring last season and was named the Hickory Daily Record’s Boys Player of the Year.
Redmond opened the second-half scoring by taking an alley-oop pass from Jayden Maddox and slamming it down. Moments later the lithe lefty broke free on a fast break to deliver his second of three dunks. He got his third rim-rattler of the night on an inbounds play in the fourth quarter.
“He (Redmond) is what we didn’t have. We didn’t have that above-the-rim guy,” Willis noted. “We have some really good athletes; we have some great athletes on this team. We just didn’t have that high-flying, above-the-rim (player). The student section when he caught that first dunk, the roof went off.”
With Hickory leading 61-28 after three quarters, the final quarter’s function was simply to determine the final score. For the third time on the night, the Red Tornadoes scored at least 20 points in a period for the final of 82-43.
All 10 Hickory players in uniform got into the scorebook. The Red Tornadoes had 29 total field goals to Foard’s 15. Hickory also held a 9-5 advantage in field goals from behind the arc.
“We had a big week this week because we had four days of practice. I think we had practiced once since Dec. 23,” Willis said. “It was really good this week to get back and get after each other, and to get back to the basics of what we’re trying to do.”
John Holbrook led the Red Tornadoes in scoring with 14 points, while Jayden Maddox and Jamien Little each had 13.
“If it’s up to me, we’ve got to throw the ball inside more. John Holbrook is a monster down there,” Willis said, “We still don’t look in there enough for me. We still played unselfish tonight, though. They’ve got the attitude, ‘It will come back to me.’”
Hickory travels to Statesville on Tuesday, while Foard hosts St. Stephens.
Foard;09;08;11;15;-;43
Hickory;20;23;18;21;-;82
Foard – Sam Hepler 12, JaQuae Bess 6, Davie Hartsoe 6, Graham Orndoff 6, Graham Wright 5, Nathaniel Hughes 4, Mason Mull 4.
Hickory – John Holbrook 14, Jamien Little 13, Jayden Maddox 13, Jack Cameron 9, Rico Walker 8, Josh Fisher 6, Zane Redmond 6, Tyquan Hill 5, Landan Maddox 5, Britt Rumbaugh 3.