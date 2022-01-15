High-flying Red Tornadoes too much for Foard

“That’s the key. We’ve got to get some pressure on the ball and get out in transition,” Willis said. “We did that. We had some careless turnovers though early. Other than that, we had the tempo where we wanted it early.”

Jayden Maddox and Jack Cameron each scored six points in the opening quarter as Hickory raced to a 20-9 lead. Cameron came off the bench to knock down a pair of corner 3-pointers.

Seven Red Tornadoes scored in the second quarter as Hickory continued to pull away and outscored the visitors from Foard 23-8 to lead 43-17 by the halftime break.

The offensive explosion had David W. Craft Gymnasium roaring and rocking.

“We got some easy buckets and that got the energy up. I loved the atmosphere. I loved the band (being) here. The student section was great,” Willis said. “I really loved the energy. Hopefully, it will keep building.”

Led by Sam Kepler, the Tigers found some offensive consistency in the second half. Kepler scored seven of his team-high 12 points after the teams returned to the court. His totals included a pair of treys. The Foard senior was the lone Tiger in double figures for the night.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}