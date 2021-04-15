Hicks steps down as Indians’ football coach

After eight seasons at St. Stephens High, Wayne Hicks has notified the school’s administration that he is stepping down as the Indians’ head football coach. St. Stephens athletic director Billy Baker announced Hicks’ decision in an email sent to media members on Thursday afternoon.

Prior to taking over St. Stephens’ football program in 2013, Hicks made various coaching stops at both the college and high school levels, including as the head coach at Lenoir-Rhyne University from 2002-06 and the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Hickory High from 2008-12. Hicks will represent St. Stephens for the final time as an assistant coach during the annual East-West All-Star Game this July in Greensboro, and next January he will be recognized by the American Football Coaches Association as a 35-year member.

During his eight years at the helm of the St. Stephens football program, Hicks guided the Indians to an overall record of 30-56 and a conference mark of 18-36. His best season came in 2015, when St. Stephens finished 7-6 (3-4 in conference play) and defeated Pisgah 14-13 in the opening round of the 3A state playoffs.

The Indians were 5-3 against crosstown rival Hickory during Hicks’ tenure, including victories in three of the last four seasons. In Hicks’ final game last Friday, St. Stephens earned a 27-19 road win over the Red Tornadoes.