Hickory's Walker signs with Maryland for football

Hickory senior Rico Walker signed his national letter of intent on Wednesday to play football at the University of Maryland after graduation.
Maiden senior wide receiver Chris Culliver was named to the inaugural North Carolina sportswriters’ all-state high school football team on Tue…
CLAREMONT — The Bunker Hill girls basketball team led for most of the opening half during Friday night’s Catawba Valley 2A Conference opener a…
LENOIR — The Anderson family had center stage at West Caldwell on Friday night as the Newton-Conover boys basketball team paid a visit. The Wa…
Spotty action ahead for schools this week as final exams finish up before the holidays take place.
CATAWBA — The Bandys boys basketball team defeated visiting West Lincoln 59-58 in both teams’ Catawba Valley 2A Conference opener on Friday, s…
MAIDEN — The Maiden boys basketball team defeated visiting South Caldwell 59-51 on Tuesday, improving to 8-0 on the season. Jalen Robinson sco…
The Hickory girls and East Lincoln boys both finished first during Tuesday’s Western Foothills 3A Conference swim meet at the Hickory Foundati…
NEWTON — The Fred T. Foard wrestling team moved to 22-0 on the season thanks to victories over Davie County and East Gaston during Tuesday’s h…
Newton-Conover senior Alexa Allison signed her national letter of intent this week to play tennis at Lenoir-Rhyne University after graduation.…
Maiden senior Hunter Smathers signed his national letter of intent this week to join the cross country team at Montreat College after graduati…
