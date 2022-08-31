 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Hickory's Stober earns Golden Helmet for Week 2

  • Updated
  • 0
Brady Stober
Submitted photo

Hickory sophomore quarterback Brady Stober, right, was presented this week with the WNNC Coca-Cola Golden Helmet Award for Week 2 of the 2022 high school football season. According to statistics compiled by the Red Tornadoes, Stober completed 16 passes for 292 yards and five touchdowns during the team's 53-27 victory over South Caldwell last week. Pictured with Stober is Hickory head coach Joe Glass.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Fans flock to U.S. Open to see Serena Williams before her final bow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert