Hickory's Stober earns Golden Helmet for Week 2

Hickory sophomore quarterback Brady Stober, right, was presented this week with the WNNC Coca-Cola Golden Helmet Award for Week 2 of the 2022 high school football season. According to statistics compiled by the Red Tornadoes, Stober completed 16 passes for 292 yards and five touchdowns during the team's 53-27 victory over South Caldwell last week. Pictured with Stober is Hickory head coach Joe Glass.