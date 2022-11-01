 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hickory's Rumbaugh signs with Coker for lacrosse

Britt Rumbaugh
Beverly Snowden, HPS Director of Communications

Hickory senior Britt Rumbaugh, seated at center, recently signed his national letter of intent to play lacrosse at Coker University in Hartsville, S.C., after graduation. Family members pictured include his father Ross, his mother Marissa, his grandmother Scottie Sue Brittain and his cousin Brooks Brittain.

