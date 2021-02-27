Hickory's Prince plays in national showcase game

Hickory High School junior Jacob Prince was recently selected to play defensive line in a national showcase for high school junior football players. Prince had to attend three different combines and score in the top five to be selected for this event. The game, which was held in Georgia, was televised over YouTube and other networks.
"Jacob represented Hickory High very well. He was able to cause a fumble, recover a fumble and be a part of several tackles," Hickory assistant coach Jody Weatherman said. "Jacob is a member of the 1,000-pound club at Hickory High School with a three-lift total of 1,135 pounds. We are very proud of Jacob's efforts and achievements."