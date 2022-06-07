Hickory's Mosteller, Foard's Wolgemuth picked for East-West soccer game

GREENSBORO — Two girls soccer players from the Hickory Daily Record’s coverage area spanning Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties were selected Monday as members of the West roster for the annual North Carolina Coaches Association East-West All-Star contest. The East-West girls soccer game will be played on July 12 at 6:30 p.m. at Macpherson Stadium at the Bryan Park Soccer Complex.

Hickory’s Madeline Mosteller and Fred T. Foard’s Alexis Wolgemuth, who recently graduated from their respective high schools, will represent the Western Foothills 3A Conference in Greensboro. East Lincoln’s Deana Poteat and Cambell Vander Haar will also represent the Western Foothills 3A.

As previously announced, Hickory’s Gabriela Greenard, Alexander Central’s Julianna Walter and North Lincoln head coach Brad Magnum — previously the coach at West Caldwell — are members of the West squad for the East-West girls basketball game on July 11 at the Greensboro Coliseum. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m.

As for the East-West boys soccer game, which follows the girls soccer game on July 12, it will feature Fred T. Foard’s Irvin Martinez-Villa, Hibriten players David Franquiz and Kevin Rivera-Rios and Hibriten head coach Jim Blanton. Meanwhile, the East-West football game on July 13 at Greensboro’s Robert B. Jamieson Stadium (8 p.m. kickoff) will include Hickory’s Jake Prince and Hibriten’s Quaidyn “Duder” Tugman.

Mosteller and Wolgemuth were senior leaders for their high school teams, with Hickory finishing 14-7-1 overall and 11-2-1 in conference play. The Red Tornadoes lost at East Lincoln in a penalty shootout in the second round of the 3A state playoffs, while Foard (10-6-5, 6-4-4 Western Foothills 3A) fell 2-1 at Asheboro in the opening round.

Wolgemuth was also chosen to participate in the 2022 Clash of the Carolinas, which will pit the top girls soccer players from North Carolina against South Carolina’s top players on June 25 at 10 a.m. at WakeMed Soccer Park’s Koka Booth Stadium in Cary. Hibriten head coach Shea Bridges will be one of the coaches for the N.C. girls team, while the aforementioned Franquiz will play for N.C. in the boys’ Clash of the Carolinas on June 25 at noon.

The 2022 Cullen Classic, an all-star lacrosse event, took place last week at Duke University’s Koskinen Stadium. The girls’ game featured St. Stephens’ Kaylee McGlamery on the white team and her twin sister Katelyn McGlamery on the blue team, with Lenoir-Rhyne commits Brooklyn Fox (West Forsyth) and Kirra Olson (Apex Friendship) also participating.

Notes: The inaugural East-West All-Star football and boys basketball games were played in 1949. Girls basketball was added in 1975, while the first girls and boys soccer games took place in 1992.... The North Carolina Coaches Association, which holds the games, was founded in 1948 by Robert B. Jamieson and Smith Barrier. More information about the NCCA can be found at www.nccoach.org.